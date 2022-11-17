ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOBankingRates

What Are the Five Stages of Retirement?

Some people start thinking about retirement soon after beginning their first full-time job, and it's certainly never too early to begin planning for it. Social Security: Considering Taking Benefits...
Yakima Herald Republic

How to Use the Debt Lasso Method to Pay Off Debt Faster

If the debt avalanche and snowball methods leave you feeling a bit cold when you think of all the interest you’ll end up paying, consider the debt lasso method. Developed by David Auten and John Schneider, the Debt Lasso method involves corralling your high-interest debt into a low-interest one so you can pay down the principal balance more quickly — and for less money.
Motley Fool

Here's the Average 401(k) Balance. How Does Yours Compare?

Stock market volatility has sent 401(k) balances on a downward spiral. If you're not happy with your balance, there are steps you can take to boost it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNET

Should You Sign Up for Credit Card Autopay?

Missing your monthly credit card payment can be a financially costly move. Not only will your issuer charge a fee, it can have a seriously negative effect on your credit score. But gone are the days of having to write a check and mailing it out. You can now pay your credit card statement online and automate the process by having a payment automatically sent from a checking account or savings account. Autopay can help you better manage your finances, stay on top of your bills and protect your credit score. Here's everything you need to know.
GOBankingRates

Should You Save for Retirement or Pay Off Your Mortgage Early?

After purchasing your forever home and feeling confident in your career, you may wonder whether it would be worthwhile to put your extra income toward retirement or use it to pay off your mortgage. Discover: 9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month. Retirement at Any...
ValueWalk

Retiring Soon? 8 Facts About Retirement You Need To Know

The U.S. has gone through several economic crises that put a lot of Americans into the gutter. While it’s been more than eighty years, the memories of The Great Depression are still vivid today. Indeed, it has taught most of us a tremendous and painful lesson that will always linger.

