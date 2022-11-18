Read full article on original website
“We See You San Diego” hosts Annual Thanksgiving Feast for the housing-insecure
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “We See You San Diego” serves weekly meals to those in our community experiencing homelessness. This week they will be hosting a special Thanksgiving dinner. Director Laura Chez joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the organization and the Thanksgiving feast that they plan...
Inflation marks up Thanksgiving dinner for San Diego families
SAN DIEGO (KUSI ) – Inflation in San Diego is hitting families extra heavy due to the holiday season. Inflation has driven families across the nation into debt for the past year. Now, budgets are tight for holiday foods and gifts which are marked up compared to years prior.
San Diego’s largest free holiday festival Dec. 2-3
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival is “December Nights”, held in Balboa Park from Dec. 2-3. The family friendly event features lights, sounds, attractions and festive food. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Mike Kociela and Natasha Collura, who...
Regional Task Force on Homelessness receives $5 million
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s Regional Task Force on Homelessness has received a $5 million grant from The Bezos Day 1 Families Fun. It is the organization’s largest private gift in its history. The task force is one of the lead agencies in the county trying...
“Jewels of the Season” returns to Timken Museum of Art
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Holiday Favorite “Jewels of the Season” exhibit returned to the Timken Museum in Balboa Park the week of Nov. 21. The museum exhibit is littered with some of the most expensive Christmas ornaments each year. Every ornament is laced with semiprecious stones, and this year the exhibit is built into a multimedia experience brought to the community through the Timken’s partnership with SDUSD.
Liberty Station Tree Lighting Ceremony and Celebration Friday, Nov. 25
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Each year, Liberty Station’s Christmas tree lighting marks the start of the holidays in Point Loma. Liberty Station is a staple of San Diego — an entertainment and dining hub that served as a military extension prior to remodel. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went...
Police and Fire Departments in National City host turkey giveaway
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The National City Police Department hosted a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway the morning of Nov. 21. The Police Dept. partnered with the National City Clergy Association, Costco, Chic-fil-a, and the National City Police and Fire Foundation to provide Thanksgiving dinners to over four-dozen families in national City.
Sam the Cooking Guy’s favorite Thanksgiving leftover recipes
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thanksgiving is just a few days away!. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spent the morning with Sam the Cooking Guy as he shared his favorite recipes to make with the leftovers. Sam also shared some new ways for you to cook the Thanksgiving Turkey, which he...
Parking shortage and closed terminal at San Diego International Airport
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Terminal 1 of the San Diego International Airport is closed due to construction. The Terminal 1 parking structure is also closed. This means that heavy holiday traffic is even heavier this Thanksgiving. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the San Diego airport to give viewers...
Airports begin to crowd for Thanksgiving weekend
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The roadways and airports are expected to be busy in coming weeks as travelers set out to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends. San Diego has one main international airport, and though many will fly into Southern California via Los Angeles, the City of San Diego will get its share of travelers.
Most crowded roadways of the season on Wednesday, Nov. 23
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Millions of Americans hit the roadways every Thanksgiving. The Wednesday before the holiday is the busiest commuter day of the week. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live in La Mesa at the Chevron at Lake Murray, where gas prices were being slashed to give drivers some relief.
SANDAG seeks participants for new e-bike program
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County residents can earn an electric bike by taking part in a two-year pilot program examining the bikes’ use in the San Diego region, it was announced Tuesday. Eligible program participants will be loaned a pedal-assist e-bike and required to ride at...
Suspect in Colorado shooting revealed to be California Assemblyman’s grandson
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On the night of Nov. 19, a gunman opened fire at a queer club in Colorado Springs. The shots fired killed five individuals and injured 25 others. The suspect was revealed to be grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R). Voepel was recently voted out...
National City unveils new murals honoring civil rights leaders
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – National City unveiled a set of murals that have been in the works for weeks which honor the legacies, work, and efforts of trailblazing civil rights leaders. National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis and other local leaders came together for the unveiling at the South Bay...
