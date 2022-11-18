ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kusi.com

Inflation marks up Thanksgiving dinner for San Diego families

SAN DIEGO (KUSI ) – Inflation in San Diego is hitting families extra heavy due to the holiday season. Inflation has driven families across the nation into debt for the past year. Now, budgets are tight for holiday foods and gifts which are marked up compared to years prior.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego’s largest free holiday festival Dec. 2-3

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival is “December Nights”, held in Balboa Park from Dec. 2-3. The family friendly event features lights, sounds, attractions and festive food. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Mike Kociela and Natasha Collura, who...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Regional Task Force on Homelessness receives $5 million

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s Regional Task Force on Homelessness has received a $5 million grant from The Bezos Day 1 Families Fun. It is the organization’s largest private gift in its history. The task force is one of the lead agencies in the county trying...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

“Jewels of the Season” returns to Timken Museum of Art

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Holiday Favorite “Jewels of the Season” exhibit returned to the Timken Museum in Balboa Park the week of Nov. 21. The museum exhibit is littered with some of the most expensive Christmas ornaments each year. Every ornament is laced with semiprecious stones, and this year the exhibit is built into a multimedia experience brought to the community through the Timken’s partnership with SDUSD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Police and Fire Departments in National City host turkey giveaway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The National City Police Department hosted a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway the morning of Nov. 21. The Police Dept. partnered with the National City Clergy Association, Costco, Chic-fil-a, and the National City Police and Fire Foundation to provide Thanksgiving dinners to over four-dozen families in national City.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
kusi.com

Sam the Cooking Guy’s favorite Thanksgiving leftover recipes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thanksgiving is just a few days away!. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spent the morning with Sam the Cooking Guy as he shared his favorite recipes to make with the leftovers. Sam also shared some new ways for you to cook the Thanksgiving Turkey, which he...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Airports begin to crowd for Thanksgiving weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The roadways and airports are expected to be busy in coming weeks as travelers set out to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends. San Diego has one main international airport, and though many will fly into Southern California via Los Angeles, the City of San Diego will get its share of travelers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Most crowded roadways of the season on Wednesday, Nov. 23

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Millions of Americans hit the roadways every Thanksgiving. The Wednesday before the holiday is the busiest commuter day of the week. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live in La Mesa at the Chevron at Lake Murray, where gas prices were being slashed to give drivers some relief.
LA MESA, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG seeks participants for new e-bike program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County residents can earn an electric bike by taking part in a two-year pilot program examining the bikes’ use in the San Diego region, it was announced Tuesday. Eligible program participants will be loaned a pedal-assist e-bike and required to ride at...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

National City unveils new murals honoring civil rights leaders

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – National City unveiled a set of murals that have been in the works for weeks which honor the legacies, work, and efforts of trailblazing civil rights leaders. National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis and other local leaders came together for the unveiling at the South Bay...
NATIONAL CITY, CA

