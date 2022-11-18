Read full article on original website
Police discuss security and safety on campus ahead of Ohio State-Michigan game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The game hasn't been played at the Shoe since 2018, but Ohio State's police chief said she will be ready as her team works to make sure all the action stays on the field. “You will see us there visibly. You will see us in the...
Babies born at Wexner Medical Center get 'Beat Xichigan' blankets
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all of the traditions that come with "Beat Xichigan" week, only one can claim to be the cutest. Babies born this week at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will be wrapped in special "Beat Xichigan!" swaddles (with permission from the parents, of course).
Ohio State hockey player accused of using slur toward Michigan State player will not practice, compete, university says
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State University hockey player accused of directing a racial slur multiple times toward a Michigan State player during a game earlier this month is no longer practicing or playing with the team. Ohio State Director Gene Smith announced Tuesday night that senior Kamil Sadlocha...
'Be the best fans in the land': Ohio State issues message ahead of Michigan game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With all eyes turning their attention to this weekend’s matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan, the university is reminding fans to be their best. In any year, The Game between the Buckeyes and Wolverines is an intense rivalry and means a...
The Game: Everything you need to know about Ohio State vs. Michigan
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Game doesn't get much bigger than this. No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) hosts No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0) Saturday with a ton on the line. In addition to annual bragging rights, both teams are looking to bolster their postseason hopes. THE BASICS.
No. 4 Ohio State women's basketball storms past Wright State 105-52
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 18 points to lead six Ohio State players in double figures as the No. 4 Buckeyes rolled to a 105-52 win over Wright State on Wednesday. The Buckeyes, who have won five straight, shot a season-best 55.7% from the field. They led 4-3...
Zed Key scores 19, Ohio State routs Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii — Zed Key scored 19 points and Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton had 17 apiece for Ohio State, which raced past in-state rival Cincinnati 81-53 Tuesday in the loser's bracket at the Maui Invitational. Justice Sueing added 11 for the Buckeyes (4-1), who improved to 9-4 all-time...
Rivalry Week: Does the Ohio State Buckeyes have enough "Nasty" to take down Michigan?
This version of the Ohio State Buckeyes are more finesse than the great teams of the past. Do the Buckeyes have enough nasty to beat Michigan?
