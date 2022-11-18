ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Babies born at Wexner Medical Center get 'Beat Xichigan' blankets

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all of the traditions that come with "Beat Xichigan" week, only one can claim to be the cutest. Babies born this week at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will be wrapped in special "Beat Xichigan!" swaddles (with permission from the parents, of course).
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Zed Key scores 19, Ohio State routs Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Zed Key scored 19 points and Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton had 17 apiece for Ohio State, which raced past in-state rival Cincinnati 81-53 Tuesday in the loser's bracket at the Maui Invitational. Justice Sueing added 11 for the Buckeyes (4-1), who improved to 9-4 all-time...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy