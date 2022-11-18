Winter is here and with it, we are experiencing sub-zero temperatures along with several inches of snow. Winter can be harsh in Montana, and even harsher for those that don't have sufficient housing or shelter. "Pop Up" neighborhoods have become popular over the last few years in places like Bozeman and Missoula, as people struggle to deal with the high cost of housing by living in RVs, campers, and personal vehicles.

MONTANA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO