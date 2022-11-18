My feet feel like they’ve been put in a blender and then repeatedly slammed by a door. How did humans cope with standing so much before we invented desks?. I don’t even pretend to take an interest in your products anymore. I just swoop in for the mini Twix and Mars bars. I’m like a predatory carpet tiger on the hunt for gummy bears. My only emotion a blank, quizzical, half-comatose look when someone is trying to explain to me what powder bed fusion (PBF) is. Why is the default assumption that I’ve never heard of your company? Most of us were here last year and the year before. Surely I’m here to find out the updates? Also, a sandwich would be good. Maybe next year someone could put a Subway in their stand? Or perhaps a small Dominos that delivers to other booths? I’m feeling that this would really motivate me to buy whatever it is that they want me to. I’d get ERP or PLM or MES or whatever if they gave me pizza. Did you know that they replace the carpet every time after the Rave Till AM party? That’s one thing that I’ve learned today.

1 DAY AGO