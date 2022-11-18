Read full article on original website
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Zimmer Biomet, Recyclable 3D Printed Homes and Minifactory
Minifactory just unveiled a double as fast high temperature Material Extrusion system for PEEK and other high temperature polymers. It has better control over the heated chamber, improved air flow and more traceability. ORNL, University of Maine and others have worked on creating a fully recyclable 3D printed home. The sustainable home is meant to alleviate a housing crisis that sees a deficit of more than seven million homes in the US. Triastek is moving forward with its FDA Investigational New Drug clinical trials for its Melt Extrusion Deposition 3D printed drug T21, for ulcerative colitis. The drug was developed using radio imaging to check when it was released in the bowel. Subsequently the proper release kinetics resulted in an optimal geometry for precise drug delivery.
3DPrint.com
How Can 3D Printing Alleviate the Construction Industry’s Social, Climate, and Environmental Challenges?
Global housing shortages, a lack of skilled workers, and the need to reach carbon neutrality by 2050—the construction industry faces a tripled-edged sword. Industry leaders must use their experience to provide sustainable solutions while acting fast to keep up with a growing population. Nevertheless, expertise and speed are difficult to deliver without a full team.
3DPrint.com
DSD & Formlabs Dental to Develop 3D Printing Digital Dentistry Workflow Solutions
Formlabs has long been dedicated to 3D printed dental applications, introducing new materials and dental 3D printers, and launching the Formlabs Dental unit in 2019. Along the way, the company has partnered with many others to advance 3D printing in the dental space, and today announced its latest strategic dental partnership. Prior to the announcement of their official alliance, Digital Smile Design (DSD) has supported Formlabs Dental for a long time, and will now work with the company to develop strong 3D printing digital workflow solutions to improve patient treatment outcomes and efficiency in the dental lab.
3DPrint.com
MolyWorks’ Recycled 3D Printing Metals Business Gets $36M Infusion
Continuum, the sustainable metal recycling arm of California 3D printing startup MolyWorks, has raised $36 million in a private equity funding round to support the rapid advancement of the circular metals economy. Growing demand for sustainable materials is driving interest in companies like MolyWorks and its newly minted commercial arm Continuum, especially considering how recycled metal scrap could become the choice feedstock for companies that are kinder to the environment.
3DPrint.com
The 19 Most Famous Angel Investors in 3D Printing
You may have the greatest idea in the world and just need that small investment of faith to launch it into a fully-fledged business. If a single individual, perhaps with a net worth of over $1 billion, could just throw some chump change your way, you could be on your way to success.
3DPrint.com
Formnext 2022, Day Three: Fleet Footed
My feet feel like they’ve been put in a blender and then repeatedly slammed by a door. How did humans cope with standing so much before we invented desks?. I don’t even pretend to take an interest in your products anymore. I just swoop in for the mini Twix and Mars bars. I’m like a predatory carpet tiger on the hunt for gummy bears. My only emotion a blank, quizzical, half-comatose look when someone is trying to explain to me what powder bed fusion (PBF) is. Why is the default assumption that I’ve never heard of your company? Most of us were here last year and the year before. Surely I’m here to find out the updates? Also, a sandwich would be good. Maybe next year someone could put a Subway in their stand? Or perhaps a small Dominos that delivers to other booths? I’m feeling that this would really motivate me to buy whatever it is that they want me to. I’d get ERP or PLM or MES or whatever if they gave me pizza. Did you know that they replace the carpet every time after the Rave Till AM party? That’s one thing that I’ve learned today.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing Financials: voxeljet Q3 Earnings Results Miss on Revenue, Net Loss Widens
Pioneering 3D printer manufacturer voxeljet (NASDAQ: VJET) reported its latest round of earnings last week, missing on revenue and earning expectations. The German company’s revenue was €5.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, a 16.1% increase from last year’s €4.9 million revenue, primarily driven by revenue contributions from its services segment. However, this top-line growth missed analysts’ forecasts by half a million dollars, falling short of expectations.
