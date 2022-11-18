Read full article on original website
Wisconsin moves up in rankings after tie, win over Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin women’s hockey had itself a weekend and now the team is getting rewarded. After earning a tie and win over previously No. 1 Minnesota, the Badgers are now ranked second in the USCO Division 1 women’s poll. Moving up in the rankings as well is Ohio State. The Buckeyes take over the top spot followed by Wisconsin (2) and Minnesota (3).
Third period goals give Badgers big win over Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. — After a close game on Saturday, it was all Badgers on Sunday as they rolled over No. 1 Minnesota, 4-1. Nicole LaMantia found the net first, scoring a powerplay goal with about five minutes on the clock in the first period. The Gophers responded just two minutes later, with Taylor Heise tallying her own powerplay goal.
Youth injuries rise during opening weekend of Wisconsin’s gun-deer hunting season
MADISON, Wis. — The number of youth-involved hunting incidents is up so far this season compared to previous years. In 1966, there were 264 hunting incidents in Wisconsin. Since then, state initiatives have caused those numbers to plummet, but on opening weekend this year, there was an alarming spike in youth incidents. Of the six incidents, three involved teenagers, and five involved people 24 or under.
The Old Fashioned sells one millionth namesake cocktail
MADISON, Wis. — The Old Fashioned restaurant on the Capitol Square in downtown Madison has officially sold one million of its namesake cocktail. The restaurant hosted a celebration Tuesday night to mark the occasion, mixing the one-millionth drink in a large wooden barrel so as many people as possible could savor it. The oversized cocktail was designed to serve around 600 guests.
Sun Prairie man gifted vehicle as thanks for his community work
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Sun Prairie man has been rewarded for his work in the community with a new way to get around it. The Sunshine Place depends on Simmie “Bud” Bryant for a variety of services. From snow removal to overall building maintenance, he’s someone the community resource can count on.
Madison College holds 6th-annual Embrace Fashion Show
MADISON, Wis. — Madison College’s fashion marketing program held its sixth-annual Embrace Fashion Show Monday morning. At the event, students were able to showcase their designs with the help of volunteer models. Most of the fashion inspirations were created from recycled materials. “Embrace, as well as Madison College,...
Madison Night Market, ‘Shine On’ kick off the holiday season
MADISON, Wis. — As the final 2022 Madison Night Market wound down with dozens of vendors lining state street, a six week Shine On campaign kicked off with a spark. “We’re here we are at the top of state street, it’s a little cold but we are thrilled to bring people down here, for the Madison night market and our seasonal lighting celebration where we turn on all of our decorations,” said Tiffany Kenney, the Executive Director for Downtown Madison.
Downtown Madison Nitty Gritty location to remain closed for ‘couple weeks’ following weekend fire
MADISON, Wis. — The Nitty Gritty’s downtown Madison location will remain closed for repairs for a “couple weeks” following a fire over the weekend. A post on the restaurant’s social media pages Tuesday afternoon said that while it suffered minimal damage, repairs will take some time to complete. A reopening date has not yet been set.
PHMDC releases one-year report on Madison CARES program
MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County on Tuesday released a one-year report on the Madison CARES program that serves as an alternative response to police when responding to mental or behavioral health calls. The Community Alternative Response Emergency Services program launched in September 2021 with one...
Ten-story apartment building planned for Regent Street near UW campus
MADISON, Wis. – A new 10-story, 534-bed apartment building is planned for the 800 block of Regent Street just off the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. Chapter at Madison will offer 165 furnished units and amenities like a full fitness center, private study rooms and a rooftop terrace overlooking Lake Monona. The new development will replace several buildings in the 800 block of Regent Street including the former Buckingham’s Bar & Grill and the former Fraboni’s Italian Specialties and Delicatessen, which closed in 2018.
‘It can actually change the game:’ UW-Madison researchers develop carbon nanotube foam to improve concussion prevention in helmets
MADISON, Wis. — From the football field to the front lines of war, helmets are the first defense against brain injury. With more research going into materials that prevent kinetic energy from an impact reaching the brain, researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison believe their new carbon nanotube foam will get ahead in the head game.
Police searching for missing UW-Madison student not heard from in more than a month
MADISON, Wis. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing University of Wisconsin-Madison student who hasn’t been heard from in more than a month. Family members of 19-year-old Enzhe Xun reported him missing on Nov. 15, and police have not been able to find him.
Teen’s trophy buck stolen, viral Facebook posts helps get deer back
PORTAGE, Wis. — A 15-year-old’s successful hunting experience was literally taken away from him, but thanks to some online sleuthing, the story has a happier ending. Garrett Diehm shot the buck in Columbia County on opening weekend for the nine-day gun-deer hunting season. Diehm’s mother Sarah said the buck was stolen off of their property in the time it took the boy and his family to run back to the house to let his grandparents know.
For the Record: Officers back in MMSD schools a part of Gloria Reyes’ mayoral bid
MADISON, Wis. — Madison mayoral candidate Gloria Reyes wants to explore bringing police officers back into Madison’s schools, as well as target a number of changes to the incoming bus rapid transit system — a key project for incumbent mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. The issue doesn’t fall under...
UW offers students $5,000, free food, housing to live off campus due to space constraints
MADISON, Wis. – With housing space limited, students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison this year were offered unique incentives to live off campus. Some 276 students took the school’s offer of either free meals, housing or $5,000. “We offered them an incentive of $5,000 if they chose to...
Beltline clear between John Nolen Drive, Rimrock Road after car fire
MADISON, Wis. — The eastbound Beltline is blocked between John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road due to a car fire. Dane County dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Madison Fire Department crews were sent to the scene. The fire is causing traffic backups past...
Endowment fund fills St. Mary’s Hospital play room with new toys, holiday decorations
MADISON, Wis. — Children receiving care in SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital’s Pediatric Unit will have an upgraded place to play thanks to the Maggie Lane Pediatric Memorial Fund. The endowment fund paid to fill the unit’s playroom with all new toys and holiday decorations to make...
Garage heater to blame for carbon monoxide situation at campus area apartment building, Madison FD says
MADISON, Wis. — A garage heater is to blame for a carbon monoxide situation at an apartment building near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Monday night, the Madison Fire Department said Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the La Ville apartment building in the 400 block of West Gorham Street...
Business leaders kick off Shop Indie Local campaign amid holiday shopping season
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — With the holiday shopping season nearing full swing, Dane Buy Local on Monday kicked off its 13th Shop Indie Local campaign to encourage shoppers to support local businesses. The campaign, which highlights the economic impacts of local businesses versus national chains, includes a number of...
Dane County food pantries see record high demand
MADISON, Wis. — More people are turning to Dane County food pantries than ever before, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul said Monday. Society leaders said the rise in demand is causing concerns about whether pantries will have enough food to respond to major disasters like extreme weather.
