Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Despite Solana’s Tumble Amid the FTX Collapse, The Community Is Keeping Its Hopes High
FTX’s rapid debacle has caused widespread pain for the crypto community, but certainly not close to that of the Solana community. Since November 6th, Solana’s token (SOL) price has plunged by just over 63%, making it only second to FTX’s native token, FTT, which is down over 93%.
zycrypto.com
Top Traders Spy Oryen Network After 120% Pump, Tamadoge, Solana, And Big Eyes Also On Watch
The crypto world’s top traders always focus on some of the most promising projects. Amidst the plethora out there and the bear market causing the weakest to be filtered out, that honour is now reserved for only a few projects. One such project is Tamadoge. The project is incredibly anticipated.
bitcoinist.com
Solana NFT Protocol Metaplex Undergoes Company-Wide Layoffs After FTX Disaster
The Solana ecosystem continues to take the hardest of hits following the implosion of FTX which used to be one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. According to tracking from Coingecko, the crypto asset which now ranks 17th in terms of market capitalization, is changing hands at $12.88 and has been down by more than 5% for the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, during the last seven days, the digital coin dumped 22.6% of its spot trading price.
zycrypto.com
LBank Officially Lists the WCA TOKEN (WCA) on its Crypto Exchange Platform
Leading digital assets trading platform LBank has announced plans to officially list the WCA TOKEN (WCA) on its platform via a recent press. The token launch follows the platform’s plans to expand its reach to the global space further. WCAPES is a blockchain project built to integrate football with...
Column: Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t lose a $16-billion fortune. His ‘fortune’ was never real
The Greek tragedy unfolding in the financial press over the last week is the story of Sam Bankman-Fried, the would-be cryptocurrency tycoon and political kingmaker whose multibillion-dollar empire has sunk like the Titanic after its encounter with the iceberg. Bloomberg put it this way: “Bankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion...
After losing almost all of his fortune, FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried said he's about to break down exactly what went down at the crypto exchange
Sam Bankman-Fried has posted a series of cryptic tweets spelling out: "What happened." His crypto exchange FTX has collapsed, tanking his fortune by around 94%. "This is all as I remember it, but my memory might be faulty in parts," Bankman-Fried tweeted Tuesday. Sam Bankman-Fried said he was "improvising" when...
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, an FTX spokesperson, explains his next move after the crypto collapse and how he tried to rescue Sam Bankman-Fried
In an interview with Insider, Kevin O'Leary explained his next move now that FTX, a company he invested in, filed for bankruptcy. The "Shark Tank" investor said he's moving his assets to Canada, and will no longer keep funds in unregulated exchanges. He also broke down details of his phone...
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds to Alameda Research earlier this year, sources told Reuters. The money included customer funds as well as those backed by FTX's native token FTT and shares in Robinhood. The Wall Street Journal reported FTX lent more than half of its...
FTX's crypto empire was reportedly run by a bunch of roommates in the Bahamas who dated each other, according to the news site that helped trigger the company's sudden collapse
CoinDesk reported Thursday that FTX was run by a "cabal of roommates." These roommates also were reportedly in and out of dating relationships with each other. CoinDesk also leaked the balance sheet that led to the unraveling of SBF's empire. As Sam Bankman-Fried falls further down the cryptocurrency mineshaft, the...
Alameda, FTX executives knew crypto exchange was using customer funds - WSJ
Nov 12 (Reuters) - FTX-affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research's Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison and senior FTX officials knew that the crypto exchange had lent Alameda its customer funds to help meet liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
As much as $2 billion in FTX customers' funds has reportedly vanished from the collapsed crypto exchange
Between $1 billion and $2 billion of FTX customer funds have vanished, sources told Reuters. Ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried quietly transferred $10 billion of funds to a trading arm, they said. They said a "back door" allowed changes to financial records for FTX, now collapsed into bankruptcy. At least $1 billion...
zycrypto.com
Can You Have A Blossoming Portfolio With Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Than Decred (DCR) and Curve DAO Token (CRV)?
Crypto traders have been dealt a tough hand lately, with Decred (DCR) and Curve DAO Token (CRV) tanking in price. However, all is not lost. Switching to Snowfall Protocol (SNW) could exalt your portfolio while avoiding flawed projects. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is A Blossoming Token. According to Decred (DCR) and...
Prudential launches ‘Now What?’ campaign, defying industry norms using moments of hope instead of fear
NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Prudential Financial, Inc. ( NYSE: PRU ) is launching Now What? — a new advertising campaign with a unique twist that distinguishes the brand from competitors by encouraging consumers to use uplifting moments to secure their financial future. Now What? advances Prudential’s purpose to make lives better, particularly as pandemic recovery continues and economic uncertainty remains. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005188/en/ Susan Somersille Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer, Prudential Financial, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
cryptopotato.com
$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets
Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...
What happened to the $1+ billion in missing customer funds at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX?
The last couple of weeks have been a whirlwind of activity in the world of cryptocurrency, which has led to the stunning fall of the crypto exchange FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.
Guerrilla RF Extends Bypass Functionality to its Gain Block Portfolio, Leveraging Patented Guerrilla Armor™ Technology
GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announces the formal production release of the GRF2042 and GRF2043, two high linearity gain blocks with built-in bypass functionality. Both devices leverage the company’s patented Guerrilla Armor™ technology which prevents amplifiers from turning on in the presence of large RF input signals – a critical requirement for guaranteeing exceptional stage isolation and minimal impact on a device’s on-state performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005186/en/ Guerrilla RF announces the formal production release of the GRF2042 and GRF2043, two high linearity gain blocks with built-in bypass functionality. Both devices leverage the company’s patented Guerrilla Armor™ technology which prevents amplifiers from turning on in the presence of large RF input signals – a critical requirement for guaranteeing exceptional stage isolation and minimal impact on a device’s on-state performance. (Photo: Business Wire)
zycrypto.com
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Eyes A Comeback, But Binance CEO Thinks It Is Highly Unlikely
FTX founder nurses an ambition to make a comeback in the digital asset space following the implosion of his firm. He admits that it is a long shot but he will be making a valiant attempt at raising liquidity. Changpeng Zhao, Binance’s founder, believes it will be impossible to return...
Comments / 0