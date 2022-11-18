ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Solana NFT Protocol Metaplex Undergoes Company-Wide Layoffs After FTX Disaster

The Solana ecosystem continues to take the hardest of hits following the implosion of FTX which used to be one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. According to tracking from Coingecko, the crypto asset which now ranks 17th in terms of market capitalization, is changing hands at $12.88 and has been down by more than 5% for the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, during the last seven days, the digital coin dumped 22.6% of its spot trading price.
LBank Officially Lists the WCA TOKEN (WCA) on its Crypto Exchange Platform

Leading digital assets trading platform LBank has announced plans to officially list the WCA TOKEN (WCA) on its platform via a recent press. The token launch follows the platform’s plans to expand its reach to the global space further. WCAPES is a blockchain project built to integrate football with...
FTX's crypto empire was reportedly run by a bunch of roommates in the Bahamas who dated each other, according to the news site that helped trigger the company's sudden collapse

CoinDesk reported Thursday that FTX was run by a "cabal of roommates." These roommates also were reportedly in and out of dating relationships with each other. CoinDesk also leaked the balance sheet that led to the unraveling of SBF's empire. As Sam Bankman-Fried falls further down the cryptocurrency mineshaft, the...
Prudential launches ‘Now What?’ campaign, defying industry norms using moments of hope instead of fear

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Prudential Financial, Inc. ( NYSE: PRU ) is launching Now What? — a new advertising campaign with a unique twist that distinguishes the brand from competitors by encouraging consumers to use uplifting moments to secure their financial future. Now What? advances Prudential’s purpose to make lives better, particularly as pandemic recovery continues and economic uncertainty remains. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005188/en/ Susan Somersille Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer, Prudential Financial, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets

Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...
Guerrilla RF Extends Bypass Functionality to its Gain Block Portfolio, Leveraging Patented Guerrilla Armor™ Technology

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announces the formal production release of the GRF2042 and GRF2043, two high linearity gain blocks with built-in bypass functionality. Both devices leverage the company’s patented Guerrilla Armor™ technology which prevents amplifiers from turning on in the presence of large RF input signals – a critical requirement for guaranteeing exceptional stage isolation and minimal impact on a device’s on-state performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005186/en/ Guerrilla RF announces the formal production release of the GRF2042 and GRF2043, two high linearity gain blocks with built-in bypass functionality. Both devices leverage the company’s patented Guerrilla Armor™ technology which prevents amplifiers from turning on in the presence of large RF input signals – a critical requirement for guaranteeing exceptional stage isolation and minimal impact on a device’s on-state performance. (Photo: Business Wire)

