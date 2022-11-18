NEW YORK —Perhaps the sign of a true friendship is when trust isn’t broken. To that point, it turns out the average American has five people in their life they have a very strong relationship with and can lean on for anything. A new survey gauging 2,000 Americans’ gratitude for the relationships in their lives reveals that seven in 10 are feeling more thankful for the people in their life this year than ever before (71%).

