I rescued one of my cats from a parking lot at a casino. I worked there and would feed him every time I saw him. This was about 6 years ago when we had that brutally cold winter. I couldn't leave the poor little guy out in the cold so I brought him home. We had to keep him in the basement until we were sure he had no diseases to pass on to my other babies. My hubby put an air mattress on the floor to keep the kitty company at night. Slowly we brought him up and introduced him to the other cats. This new cat was absolutely the best kitty ever. Unfortunately he couldn't stand the sound of my voice. My hubby was like yeah, I get it. Whenever I spoke the cat would attack my feet and make the funniest cat calls. I thought it was the most adorable thing. And he wasn't playing. I rescued him and he ended up being hubby's best friend.
Every morning when I get up she is bossy meowing and meowing I can’t even go to the bathroom in peace without her yelling at me 😂 when she wants her food she wants it now. At night when I’m doing my skincare she’ll wait till I’m ready to go to sleep. She actually reminds me to go to bed by meowing and follows me upstairs
Bruno, is waiting for me. The second he sees me, the conversation begins. He does most the talking, until I have had a cup of coffee. He is fine with that.😸❤️🥰😻
