Pirelli Calendar 2023 unveiled
Pirelli unveiled its 2023 calendar Wednesday, an opulent, dream-like edition featuring a star-studded cast.
Vogue
Ashley Graham And Precious Lee Celebrated Their Pirelli Muse Status In Milan
The late fashion photographer, Patrick Demarchelier, once declared the Pirelli calendar (the heritage Italian tyre manufacturer’s annual visual eulogy to the female form, which he shot in 2005) “the most prestigious in the world”. For 2023, the honour fell on celebrated photographer Emma Summerton, the fifth female photographer to have been given the commission since the calendar first appeared in 1964. Her predecessors include Annie Leibovitz, who shot it in 2016 and 2000, Inez Lamsweerde (alongside her artistic partner and husband, Vinoodh Matadin) in 2007, Joyce Tenneson in 1989 and the first, Sarah Moon in 1972.
Sydney Sweeny Armors Up in Metallic Breastplate Dress & Pointed-Toe Pumps at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022
Sydney Sweeny graced the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022 last night at The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London. The “Euphoria” actress stepped out in a LaQuan Smith dress and sharp heels to match. Serving up glamor, Sweeney was dressed in a long black high-neck gown with a sweeping cutout that gave way to a metallic silver armored breastplate featuring a highly reflective surface. The garment also featured a short and long sleeve, creating an asymmetrical moment that was draped to create free-flowing movement. While they weren’t visible thanks to the lengthy hem of her dress, Sweeney...
Haider Ackermann Brings a Shoal of Life to Fila
MANCHESTER, England — Where Haider Ackermann goes, his friends will follow. The Colombian French designer hosted a one-off runway show with Italian sportswear brand Fila in Manchester, England. The unexpected collection that was announced in September featured womenswear, menswear and accessories, and is part of Fila’s mission to pivot...
Haider Ackermann and Fila Take Manchester in This Year’s Most Unexpected Collaboration
On a rainy Thursday evening in Manchester, a flock of security guards ushers us into the cavernous concrete interior of the Depot Mayfield: the former railway station that closed in the 1960s, lay dormant for three decades, and was then brought back to life in 2019 as a nightlife space that most famously plays host to the city’s The Warehouse Project club nights. Before confirming any of these facts, though, the security team notes that while the venue has opened its doors for plenty of raucous events over the past few years, they’ve never seen crowds quite like this.
The First Louis Vuitton Hotel Is Coming to Paris—And the Views Will Be Stunning
A Louis Vuitton hotel just makes sense. For some time now, the company, known for crafting über-luxurious goods with impeccable design, has been slowly extending its storied brand from physical products to physical spaces. In early November, the company announced plans for LV Dream, a one-year and pop-up–like experiential space, which would include an exhibition highlighting various collaborations with artists, a café, a gift shop, and a chocolate shop. Even before LV Dream, the iconic brand had already begun dabbling in the hospitality world with pop-up restaurants in Seoul, South Korea, and Saint-Tropez, France. So naturally, when Louis Vuitton wanted to take these endeavors to the next level, a hotel was a perfect fit.
Vice
7 of Lauren Hutton’s most iconic outfits
Lauren Hutton is one of the 20th century’s most underrated supermodels. She embarked on her illustrious modelling career in the mid-60s; by the decade’s end, she’d landed a coveted Chanel campaign and had covered Vogue over a dozen times. As the 70s rolled around, Lauren signed one of the biggest beauty contracts in the game and had become a muse to industry heavyweights from Avedon to Halston. In the 80s, Lauren stepped off the runways of New York and onto Hollywood’s big screen, starring in stylish flicks including Paul Schrader’s American Gigolo.
A$AP Rocky Goes Grunge in Denim Skirt & Sneakers with Rihanna at ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere
A$AP Rocky brought high fashion grunge to the world premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. Arriving with Rihanna at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in an oversized denim set by Rick Owens. His ensemble featured wide-leg jeans, paired with a draped asymmetric skirt that flowed onto the ground; both pale blue pieces featured frayed stitching, overlaid with a stone-washed texture that rendered each in beige and cram hues.
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
Vogue
Bella’s Vintage Prada Boots Work As Hard As She Does
Bella Hadid is undoubtedly the model of the moment, from fronting campaigns for brands like Balenciaga, Fendi and Swarovski, to shutting down Paris Fashion Week with a viral spray-on dress moment at the Coperni spring/summer 2023 show (subsequently inspiring a multitude of Halloween costumes). And when it comes to her personal wardrobe, the model also serves nonstop looks. As any avid fan of Bella’s style knows, she can’t get enough of a particular hot item right now: vintage Prada lug-sole boots.
Maison Margiela Expands Retail Footprint, Opens Renovated Milan Flagship
MILAN — Maison Margiela continues to steadily grow, but Renzo Rosso, founder of parent company OTB, likes to think of the brand as a “niche and increasingly exclusive brand.” Checking out the newly revamped Maison Margiela boutique in Milan’s Via Sant’Andrea, which opened on Thursday after eight months of renovations, Rosso touted creative director John Galliano’s “unique genius.” More from WWDCrystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending at Milan Fashion WeekJil Sander RTW Spring 2023Marni RTW Spring 2023 “We have the product, the designer, the credibility — this is a dream to have,” said Rosso, noting that customers are willing to wait for...
Dua Lipa Shares Beachy Pics From Down Under
Dua Lipa has been on her Future Nostalgia worldwide tour all year, and now the fun is over. On Nov. 16, the singer finished a series of dates in Australia with a final concert in Perth. Ahead of the show, Lipa shared some photos of herself and friends hanging out...
Janet Jackson Suits Up in Alexander McQueen Blazer Dress & Thigh-High Boots for Fashion Trust Arabia Awards
Janet Jackson had another Alexander McQueen moment during the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards at The National Museum of Qatar on Oct. 26 in Doha, Qatar. Jackson suited up in a menswear-inspired ensemble. The “Scream” songstress, who was photographed alongside fellow singer Paula Abdul, paired her tailored look with...
Harper's Bazaar
Adele opens her Las Vegas residency in Schiaparelli haute couture
Adele certainly dressed for the occasion to open her long-awaited Vegas residency, in none other than a dramatic Schiaparelli haute couture gown. She took to the stage in her look – covered in Lorraine Schwartz jewels – a timeless black velvet and silk column gown with a bateau neckline, a drop waist and a satin sash fastened with a gold buckle.
Vogue
Michelle Obama Adds New Bottega To Her “Bestselling Author” Wardrobe
Michelle Obama’s post-White House wardrobe has never been anything less than a joy to behold. The former First Lady set the tone at the end of 2018, when she joined Sarah Jessica Parker on stage in New York to discuss her first book, Becoming, wearing a pair of gold thigh-high Balenciaga boots – well before Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe was awash with stretch-satin and Knife heels.
Maude Apatow Dips Her Toes in Schiaparelli’s Gilded Couture Heels With Strapless Floral Dress for Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards
Maude Apatow attended Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards in London on Thursday, wearing a little black dress. In honor of the ceremony, celebrating the achievements of women in entertainment, Apatow wore a strapless floral-print black dress that hit above her ankles from Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 collection.
Sydney Sweeney Oozes Glamour In Curve-Hugging Silk Dress
Sydney Sweeney is giving a whole new meaning to “green goddess”!. The 25-year-old Euphoria star spent a “crazy fun 12 hours” in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, November 17, to attend the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards, following her red carpet appearance at the UK version of the event the previous night. She was one of this year’s honorees at the annual award show alongside Andrew Garfield and Zoe Kravitz, among other big names in entertainment, sports, and culture.
hypebeast.com
Sillage Plays With Harris Tweed, Sashiko and Silhouettes for Fall 2022
Nicolas Yuthanan Chalmeau‘s Sillage carries the slogan and ethos “Inspired by the world, made in Japan,” and for Fall 2022 this mantra couldn’t ring any truer. With a heavy focus on Harris Tweed and Sashiko fabrics, the season-appropriate collection explores traditional materials elevated by Eastern influences, as silhouettes billow and drape, fold, flow and free themselves of the body’s rigidity.
hypebeast.com
Glenn Martens' Diesel Puts Its Power In Denim for Pre-Fall 2023
Glenn Martens‘ revival of Diesel carries on strong for Pre-Fall 2023, a time for the House to look at commerciality by addressing the needs, wants and desires of its consumers. Speaking exclusively to Vogue Runway, Martens explained that “our shows are more for people in the fashion industry, while with our pre-collections we try to speak to everyone; my brother, my mother, teenagers in high schools… everyone.” With that in mind, Diesel’s PF23 offering dials down some of the drama in favor for wearability, ushering in the very influences that have given the brand its newfound it-appeal.
