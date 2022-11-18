Read full article on original website
NBA trainer Rob McClanaghan, 43, who's worked with Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant is arrested on drugging and rape charge
A trainer who's worked with multiple NBA stars has been arrested and charged with rape and drugging for intercourse, according to a Boston Police Department statement. Rob McClanaghan, 43, has a list of previous clients which include Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors champ Steph Curry, according to his website.
Golden State Warriors Player Fined $20,000
Golden State Warriors player JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 by the NBA.
10 Greatest NBA Players Who Never Played For The Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers have had a lot of great players in their history, but check which from the greatest of all time didn't play for the Purple and Gold.
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Lakers Future
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Lakers Nation’s Ryan Ward to discuss the start to the 2022-23 season for the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and more.
LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Be Treated Like Kobe Bryant To Extend Tenure With Lakers
LeBron James reportedly wants to have a Kobe Bryant-type new contract to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kevin Durant Praises Ben Simmons' Clutch Performance For Nets vs. Trail Blazers
Ben Simmons appears to be finding his rhythm this 2022-23 NBA season, as he's looking better and better with the Brooklyn Nets. After a tumultuous start to the season that included fouling out of games a couple of times, being accused of enjoying leaving the court for foul troubles, and more, the player is now looking good.
Stephen Curry: Point guard scores 24 as Golden State Warriors beat New York Knicks
Stephen Curry scored 24 points as the Golden State Warriors continued their fine form at home with a 111-101 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday. Curry completed a double-double and a game-high 10 assists, while Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins scored 20. Draymond Green also contributed 10 points,...
NBA Executive Says The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons has been showing some signs of life recently for the Brooklyn Nets after a poor start to the season. He followed up his first double-digit scoring outing in more than 500 days against the Kings by putting up 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 assists against the Blazers.
10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Los Angeles Clippers
Stars like Mark Aguirre, Grant Hill, Antawn Jamison, and Paul Pierce have all ended their careers with the Los Angeles Clippers. NBA fans might have forgotten about them over time.
Steve Kerr, Anthony Davis head up NBA quotes of the week
Steve Kerr doesn't know how long the Warriors have, Anthony Davis on Patrick Beverley's philosophy, Kyle Kuzma on the Lakers' struggles and Klay Thompson tries to return to form.
Jerry Stackhouse believes the NBA’s old playoff format cost the Dallas Mavericks a championship in the 2006 NBA Finals
Stackhouse believes that the NBA's old playoff format gave the Miami Heat all the momentum they needed to beat the Mavs in the 2006 Finals
Knicks And Warriors Injury Reports
The New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors have announced their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.
Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Name Their Early Top 3 MVP Candidates
Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce discussed their early favorites for MVP.
NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Create Superstar Backcourt With Luka Doncic On Mavericks
Zach LaVine joining Luka Doncic on the Mavericks is an interesting trade idea.
