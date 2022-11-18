Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pujols, Verlander voted Comeback Players of the Year
Pujols, honored in the National League, came back to St. Louis for his final season and posted his biggest numbers in years at age 42. The three-time MVP compiled an .895 OPS for the NL Central champions and became the fourth major leaguer to reach 700 career home runs.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Ronald Acuna Jr. Changes Agents, Battery Power Podcast, More
Though the week leading up to Thanksgiving can sometimes be action packed when it comes to MLB news, this past weekend was rather quiet. The biggest news from Sunday was the revelation that Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. switched agents to now be represented by Magnus Sports. Acuna Jr.’s two younger brothers and cousin, all prospects across baseball, all are now represented by Magnus Sports.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Guillermo Heredia to KBO, Ronald Acuña Jr. slugging in Venezuela, more
Francys Romero reported on Tuesday that former Atlanta Brave Guillermo Heredia is headed to the Korean Baseball Organization and will end his time in the Dominican Winter League. The Braves organization designated the 31-year-old for assignment last week to make room on the 40-man roster after a few additions. Heredia...
batterypower.com
Guillermo Heredia reportedly headed to the KBO
After spending the last two seasons with the Atlanta Braves, it appears that Guillermo Heredia is heading overseas to play in 2023. Francys Romero reports that Heredia intends to sign with a KBO team and is dropping out of playing with Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League. The Braves...
batterypower.com
A closer look at Charlie Morton’s 2022 struggles
Charlie Morton was a workhorse again for the Atlanta Braves in 2022. Despite leading the team in starts, he had a down year, both by his recent standards, and in general, so what happened?. Although Morton did lead the team in starts, he was third in innings pitched, showing that...
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons latest to face wrath of jilted fans
Deion Sanders, Bryce Harper and Kevin Durant know what Simmons went through. Many of them got to relish facing their former supporters.
batterypower.com
Hot Stove open thread
Unsurprisingly, it was a slow news day in and around Major League Baseball Sunday. Here are some of the biggest headlines:. If the Mets fail to bring back Jacob deGrom, they could pursue Justin Verlander. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that there is increasing belief within the industry...
batterypower.com
Braves News: 2023 Hall of Fame Ballot announced, more
While many are waiting for the 2022-2023 offseason to really get going, Monday was significant as the 2023 Hall of Fame Ballot was announced. Carlos Beltran and Francisco Rodriguez were included on the ballot for the first time with many other familiar candidates. Among those looking to have the best chance of earning the needed 75%, Andruw Jones and Billy Wagner earned two of the highest percentages last year among those on the ballot this year.
batterypower.com
This Day in MLB History: November 22
1954 - The Pirates draft Roberto Clemente from the Triple A roster of the Brooklyn Dodgers. 1957 - Mickey Mantle edges out Ted Williams to win the MVP Award in the American League. Mantle hit .365 with 34 home runs. Williams led the AL with a .388 average, 38 home runs and a .731 slugging percentage. Two Chicago writers listed Williams ninth and 10th on their ballots.
