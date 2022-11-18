ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
EUSTACE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Police Ask for Help: Have You Seen This Missing Tyler, TX Man?

Earlier on Monday morning, Police in Tyler, Texas shared a post regarding a man who has been missing since September of 2022. The City of Tyler Police Department shared a post this morning on their Facebook regarding a man who has been reported missing since September of this year. Tyler Police received word from the missing man's mother that she's not heard from her son since the end of September.
TYLER, TX
CandysDirt.com

Hideaway: The Best Kept Secret of East Texas Living

When we last checked in with Chad Hudson, founder and owner of Savoy Builders, he was packing up a glorious home in Rockwall, a Midcentury Modern on one-and-a-half verdant acres in Chandlers Landing. He built the home, let us drool over it, then sold it in about two seconds. He...
HIDEAWAY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Major crash closes Highway 135 in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – According to Kilgore Police Department a major crash has closed off both lanes of Highway 135 at Peavine Road on Monday evening. Kilgore PD is still investigating the cause of the accident and they are unsure how long both lanes will be blocked off. This story will be updated when more […]
KILGORE, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

East Texas Weekend Happenings & Events November 19th and 20th

At this point, it looks like East Texas is in for another nice, cool, and dry weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures hovering around 50 degrees all weekend. It's going to be another perfect fall weekend to get out and do something within the community or get a jump start on putting the Christmas lights on the house and get inflatables out and staked down.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Carthage, Gilmer showdown headlines Black Friday playoff matchups in East Texas

There will be plenty of playoff action in East Texas on Black Friday. The Regional semifinals will be headlined by four big matchups. In 4A DII action, the top 2 teams in the state will meet up, with Carthage and Gilmer renewing their rivalry. The District of Doom will see a rematch between Kilgore and Lindale. The 5A DI action will be highlighted by No. 1 Longview meeting up with Port Arthur Memorial. In 2A, a rematch of last year’s Regional Championship will take place between No. 1 Timpson and Centerville.
GILMER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

2021 Snowmageddon was Bad in Texas but the State has Seen Colder Days

We all remember the 2021 snowmageddon in East Texas. We were locked down under a blanket of frozen white stuff for a solid week. Most of us didn't have power for at least two days, some longer. I've never seen such a collective sigh of relief when we hit 40 degrees the Friday of that week. As miserable as that week was for us and with all the low temperature records that were set, Texas has seen colder days. Let's take a look at some of those temperatures and the records that were set in Tyler and Longview.
TEXAS STATE
107-3 KISS-FM

Southern 4 The Soul Concert Coming To Tyler, TX In January 2023

We're kicking off the new year with an incredible show that's Southern 4 The Soul!. The All New 107.3 Kiss-FM #1 for R&B (And Southern Soul) has proudly teamed up with Code 3 Productions Limited, True Virtue Media and Brown Liquor Music to bring you the first big Southern Soul Concert of the year 2023 so get your "All Black" outfit ready for this one!
TYLER, TX
US105

TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas

After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Turkey will be on the menu for an East Texas rescue mission, as a donation comes to their rescue. AAON Coil Products of Longview donated dozens of turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission this morning, in time for Thanksgiving week. For several years, AAON Longview has...
LONGVIEW, TX
