Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are what the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler is all aboutTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This Town in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensTyler, TX
Related
Texas Roadhouse To Bring Exciting Restaurant Concept To Longview, Texas
When it comes to dining out in East Texas, the options are nearly unlimited. No matter what you're in the mood for there is going to be someplace that will satisfy your urge. Coming soon, Longview will see another fast-casual restaurant open up that will offer residents yet another choice when it comes to eating out.
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
Police Warn of People Being Robbed in Parking Lots Right Now in Texas
A news story coming out of McKinney, Texas recently confirms police are currently warning area residents that people are being robbed in store parking lots--including a Costco store nearby. This begs the question: are thefts on the rise, generally speaking? Will we see more of this here at our stores...
List: Where to see the best Christmas lights in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Christmas season is here and that means Christmas lights are going up! Here’s a list of some of the best places to see Christmas lights in East Texas this year: ATHENS Land Of Lights Christmas Park Athens Land of Lights is open from 6 P.M. till 10 P.M. and is located […]
Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
Amazing Job by This Dollar General Employee in Longview, TX Inspired Praise
It seems that when people speak out online, quite often their comments tend to be negative. And honestly, some things need to be ranted about…so we GET IT. At the same time, that means when someone goes out of their way to give a positive shoutout, that person must’ve made a really good impression.
Police Ask for Help: Have You Seen This Missing Tyler, TX Man?
Earlier on Monday morning, Police in Tyler, Texas shared a post regarding a man who has been missing since September of 2022. The City of Tyler Police Department shared a post this morning on their Facebook regarding a man who has been reported missing since September of this year. Tyler Police received word from the missing man's mother that she's not heard from her son since the end of September.
CandysDirt.com
Hideaway: The Best Kept Secret of East Texas Living
When we last checked in with Chad Hudson, founder and owner of Savoy Builders, he was packing up a glorious home in Rockwall, a Midcentury Modern on one-and-a-half verdant acres in Chandlers Landing. He built the home, let us drool over it, then sold it in about two seconds. He...
Police Investigate Several Purse Snatching Incidents at Big Box Stores in Texas
A news story coming out of Frisco, Texas recently confirms police are currently investigating several incidents of "purse snatching" at various big box stores in the area. This begs the question: are thefts on the rise, generally speaking? Will we see more of this here at our stores in Tyler, Longview, and all around East Texas?
Major crash closes Highway 135 in Kilgore
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – According to Kilgore Police Department a major crash has closed off both lanes of Highway 135 at Peavine Road on Monday evening. Kilgore PD is still investigating the cause of the accident and they are unsure how long both lanes will be blocked off. This story will be updated when more […]
East Texas Weekend Happenings & Events November 19th and 20th
At this point, it looks like East Texas is in for another nice, cool, and dry weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures hovering around 50 degrees all weekend. It's going to be another perfect fall weekend to get out and do something within the community or get a jump start on putting the Christmas lights on the house and get inflatables out and staked down.
KLTV
Carthage, Gilmer showdown headlines Black Friday playoff matchups in East Texas
There will be plenty of playoff action in East Texas on Black Friday. The Regional semifinals will be headlined by four big matchups. In 4A DII action, the top 2 teams in the state will meet up, with Carthage and Gilmer renewing their rivalry. The District of Doom will see a rematch between Kilgore and Lindale. The 5A DI action will be highlighted by No. 1 Longview meeting up with Port Arthur Memorial. In 2A, a rematch of last year’s Regional Championship will take place between No. 1 Timpson and Centerville.
East Texas Food Bank, Green Acres Baptist Church distributing holiday food on Monday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank will be distributing holiday food boxes on Monday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. The holiday food boxes will contain canned meats, canned vegetables, fresh produce and other holiday foods. The boxes are available to the public and no […]
2021 Snowmageddon was Bad in Texas but the State has Seen Colder Days
We all remember the 2021 snowmageddon in East Texas. We were locked down under a blanket of frozen white stuff for a solid week. Most of us didn't have power for at least two days, some longer. I've never seen such a collective sigh of relief when we hit 40 degrees the Friday of that week. As miserable as that week was for us and with all the low temperature records that were set, Texas has seen colder days. Let's take a look at some of those temperatures and the records that were set in Tyler and Longview.
Southern 4 The Soul Concert Coming To Tyler, TX In January 2023
We're kicking off the new year with an incredible show that's Southern 4 The Soul!. The All New 107.3 Kiss-FM #1 for R&B (And Southern Soul) has proudly teamed up with Code 3 Productions Limited, True Virtue Media and Brown Liquor Music to bring you the first big Southern Soul Concert of the year 2023 so get your "All Black" outfit ready for this one!
TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas
After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
These fast food chains are dominant in Texas
The most common fast food chain in Texas isn't Whataburger.
Here’s Why One Full City Block of Kilgore, TX is Called “World’s Richest Acre”
Listen, I realize I am going to catch some hell for this, and deservedly so. But I never knew the story behind the oil derricks in downtown Kilgore, TX. I mean I've seen the oil derricks in downtown Kilgore, but strangely enough never really thought much past "oh wow, cool."
KLTV
Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Turkey will be on the menu for an East Texas rescue mission, as a donation comes to their rescue. AAON Coil Products of Longview donated dozens of turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission this morning, in time for Thanksgiving week. For several years, AAON Longview has...
East Texas family loses vehicle in fire, expresses gratitude to community for helping during difficult time
MINEOLA, Texas — It was a normal Wednesday for Krista Johnson until her vehicle burst into flames in a Walmart parking lot, leaving her family of five with no car and added financial struggles. Fortunately, no one was inside the van but they were inside the Mineola store, which...
107-3 KISS-FM
Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1073kissfmtexas.com/
Comments / 0