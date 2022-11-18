Read full article on original website
KTUL
McCurtain County granted disaster relief, says Gov. Stitt
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced Thursday that McCurtain County has been granted disaster assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The disaster assistance is in response to the tornado and storm damage that occurred on Nov. 4. “While the destruction left in the wake...
KTBS
Authorities searching for missing Broken Bow man
BROKEN BOW, Ok - The McCurtain County Sheriffs office is looking for a Missing Person. Around 10:00 pm Friday night, 58 year old David Smith from Broken Bow, was reported missing by his wife. She told authorities that she last spoke to him around 8:30 pm on Thursday night. He was last seen driving a 2013 white Chevrolet pick up truck with an Oklahoma tag license plate.
easttexasradio.com
Murder/Suicide In Choctaw County
Monday morning, witnesses observed Spencer Laine Dillishaw shoot Regina Vargus Dillishaw, 26, and a six-year-old boy in a murder/suicide in Choctaw County. It occurred on Highway 147, about six miles north of U.S. 70 near Sawyer. A semi-truck driver was driving southbound on Highway 147 when he saw Regina and the young boy walking from the car parked on the highway. Spencer made a U-turn in front of the truck, collided, and fired shots. They pronounced the young boy at the scene, Transported Spencer to Choctaw County Memorial and Regina to Paris Regional. Spencer died at the hospital, and they expect Regina to survive.
KXII.com
Durant ISD employee under police investigation no longer with school district
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant ISD employee under police investigation is no longer with the school district. Police say they are investigating a tip involving an educator who did work at Durant Middle School. But no arrests have been made or criminal charges filed at this time. Police aren’t...
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Assaulting Common-Law Wife
A 38-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused Wednesday morning of assaulting his common-law wife, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs police officers responded just before 8 a.m. Nov. 16, 2022, on Sunset Street to what was reported as a possible assault in progress. Upon arrival, officers reported hearing yelling inside...
Police asking for help identifying East Texas man accused of stealing from business
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement are asking people to help them identify a man accused of stealing money from a business. The Atlanta Police Department said the burglary happened in the city at the Potato Patch in the 700 block of Loop 59 on the morning of Nov. 13. Authorities also said, […]
7 Booked Into Hopkins County Jail On Felony Warrants
At lease seven people were booked into Hopkins County jail on felony warrants over the last week, Nov. 10-17, 2022, according to sheriff’s office and arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Brantley stopped a GMC Box just before noon Nov. 16, 2022, on Interstate 30 east at mile marker 138 for a traffic violation. A records check using the driver’s Texas ID card revealed a Dallas County warrant for the 42-year-old Dallas man’s arrest. Benny Ray Barber was taken into custody on the outstanding possession of less than 1 gram of a Penalty Group 1/1-B controlled substance charge. His two passengers were transported by another deputy to the sheriff’s office to call for a ride. The vehicle was towed.
Hopkins County declares local state of disaster citing ‘invasion’ from Mexican border
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved the declaration of a local state of disaster regarding an ‘invasion’ from Mexico on Monday. According to the declaration, residents are under an imminent threat from illegal activities coming in from Mexico, calling the situation a “humanitarian disaster.” “The health, safety and welfare of […]
OSBI: Man shoots, kills child before turning gun on self
Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into a reported murder/suicide in Choctaw County.
OSBI: Man Shoots, Kills 6-Year-Old Before Turning Gun On Himself In Choctaw County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is assisting Choctaw County deputies in a murder-suicide investigation. The Choctaw County Sheriff's Office said it received several 911 calls regarding a Monday morning shooting along State Highway 147, located approximately six miles north of U.S. Route 70, in Choctaw County. Witnesses...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Ask If You Know This Man
The Paris Police Department is looking for a suspect who stole over $1,500 worth of assorted perfume tester bottles from Ulta Beauty in the e 3500-block of Lamar Avenue. If you know this person call the Paris Police Department at 903-737-4118 and ask for Detective Middleton.
Campbell Man Jailed On Felony Assault Warrant
A 31-year-old Campbell man was jailed on felony assault warrant Friday night, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Thad Cook reported stopping a black Dodge pickup at 8:45 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022, for defective headlights. Cook asked dispatchers to conduct a records check using the driver’s license information the man driving provided. A communications operator reported the two warrants for Calvin Lee Vaughn’s arrest, Cook noted in arrest reports.
