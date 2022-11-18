ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant, OK

KTUL

McCurtain County granted disaster relief, says Gov. Stitt

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced Thursday that McCurtain County has been granted disaster assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The disaster assistance is in response to the tornado and storm damage that occurred on Nov. 4. “While the destruction left in the wake...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KTBS

Authorities searching for missing Broken Bow man

BROKEN BOW, Ok - The McCurtain County Sheriffs office is looking for a Missing Person. Around 10:00 pm Friday night, 58 year old David Smith from Broken Bow, was reported missing by his wife. She told authorities that she last spoke to him around 8:30 pm on Thursday night. He was last seen driving a 2013 white Chevrolet pick up truck with an Oklahoma tag license plate.
BROKEN BOW, OK
easttexasradio.com

Murder/Suicide In Choctaw County

Monday morning, witnesses observed Spencer Laine Dillishaw shoot Regina Vargus Dillishaw, 26, and a six-year-old boy in a murder/suicide in Choctaw County. It occurred on Highway 147, about six miles north of U.S. 70 near Sawyer. A semi-truck driver was driving southbound on Highway 147 when he saw Regina and the young boy walking from the car parked on the highway. Spencer made a U-turn in front of the truck, collided, and fired shots. They pronounced the young boy at the scene, Transported Spencer to Choctaw County Memorial and Regina to Paris Regional. Spencer died at the hospital, and they expect Regina to survive.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Assaulting Common-Law Wife

A 38-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused Wednesday morning of assaulting his common-law wife, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs police officers responded just before 8 a.m. Nov. 16, 2022, on Sunset Street to what was reported as a possible assault in progress. Upon arrival, officers reported hearing yelling inside...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

7 Booked Into Hopkins County Jail On Felony Warrants

At lease seven people were booked into Hopkins County jail on felony warrants over the last week, Nov. 10-17, 2022, according to sheriff’s office and arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Brantley stopped a GMC Box just before noon Nov. 16, 2022, on Interstate 30 east at mile marker 138 for a traffic violation. A records check using the driver’s Texas ID card revealed a Dallas County warrant for the 42-year-old Dallas man’s arrest. Benny Ray Barber was taken into custody on the outstanding possession of less than 1 gram of a Penalty Group 1/1-B controlled substance charge. His two passengers were transported by another deputy to the sheriff’s office to call for a ride. The vehicle was towed.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Hopkins County declares local state of disaster citing ‘invasion’ from Mexican border

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved the declaration of a local state of disaster regarding an ‘invasion’ from Mexico on Monday. According to the declaration, residents are under an imminent threat from illegal activities coming in from Mexico, calling the situation a “humanitarian disaster.” “The health, safety and welfare of […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Ask If You Know This Man

The Paris Police Department is looking for a suspect who stole over $1,500 worth of assorted perfume tester bottles from Ulta Beauty in the e 3500-block of Lamar Avenue. If you know this person call the Paris Police Department at 903-737-4118 and ask for Detective Middleton.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Campbell Man Jailed On Felony Assault Warrant

A 31-year-old Campbell man was jailed on felony assault warrant Friday night, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Thad Cook reported stopping a black Dodge pickup at 8:45 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022, for defective headlights. Cook asked dispatchers to conduct a records check using the driver’s license information the man driving provided. A communications operator reported the two warrants for Calvin Lee Vaughn’s arrest, Cook noted in arrest reports.
CAMPBELL, TX
