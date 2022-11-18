ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theadvocate.com

Tula Tacos in downtown Lafayette to close its doors this week, owners announce

Tula Tacos + Amigos, the street taco restaurant that opened in downtown Lafayette three years ago, will close its doors for good this week, owners announced Monday. The restaurant, part of the Social Entertainment portfolio of eateries, will remain open Tuesday and Wednesday before being shuttered, according to a statement posted on Facebook Monday.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Heritage concert set for Dec 10 in Baker

The Main Street Pilot Club of Baker, a member of Pilot International, will sponsor Heritage in concert at 4 p.m., Dec. 10 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker. Admission is free for the Christmas concert of Negro spirituals. Heritage's mission is to continue the Negro spiritual as...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 24, 2022

Christmas in the Village is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Zachary Downtown Historic Village, Lee at Main streets. Event entry is free and will have a movie in the park, food trucks, train rides, pop-up shops and live entertainment. Attendees can take photos with Santa and the elves.
ZACHARY, LA
KLFY.com

Pick up a Thanksgiving meal from Prejean’s

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) — The Good Fight Foundation, partnered with Prejean’s will be giving away 500 Thanksgiving meal packs tomorrow, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. These dinner packs will include a spiral cut ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, and dinner rolls. The meals will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis at Prejeans Restaurant at 3480 NE Evangeline Throughway.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Work begins on old Travelodge Motel. It'll be unlike any other place in Lafayette

The old motel concept is becoming cool again. It’s an idea that was born in the middle of the 20th century, when driving was popular as more American cities became connected by newly built highways. The motel, or motor lodge, allowed motorists to park right out in front of their rooms without having to exit out of the front door of the hotel.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Main Street Pilot Club donates to Baker Heights Elementary School

At the Baker School Board meeting Nov. 1, the Main Street Pilot Club made a donation to Baker Heights Elementary School’s principal and the three teachers with its autism class. “On behalf of the Main Street Pilot Club, we are excited to present $1,500 to the Baker Heights Elementary...
BAKER, LA
999ktdy.com

Pleas From Frustrated Members of Lafayette Disabled Community Over Handicapped Parking Spaces Go Viral

Members of the local disabled community absolutely hate parking in designated handicapped parking spaces. Well, maybe not every member, but I'm willing to bet many of them would agree with the trade-off proposed by one Lafayette father who went viral for his plea to those who illegally park in spaces that are reserved for disabled members of our community—especially his children.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Chamber of Commerce announces annual business winners

The Zachary Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2022 Zachary Chamber Business Awards and People's Choice Awards. The annual awards banquet was Oct. 20 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary. Business Awards winners. Small Business of the Year: Edward Jones-Thomas Scott Jr. Mid-size Business of...
ZACHARY, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Miss Clara Marie Duhon becomes Mrs. Frank Wynerth Summers III

Miss Clara Marie Duhon and Mr. Frank Wynerth Summers III, both of Abbeville, were united in Holy Matrimony during an 11:00 a.m. nuptial mass on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, LA. Concelebrating the ceremony were Rev. Edward J. Duhon, Jr., brother of the bride, and Rev. Charles “Billy” Massie, cousin of the groom.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Eunice News

Jennise “Janice” Hebert

Jennise “Janice” Hebert, age 83, formerly of Lafayette area, died on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at The Acadian at Southwind in Crowley, Louisiana. She was born and raised in Basile, LA, where she also attended school and graduated from Basile High. She loved to cook and create new recipes, which she often entered in cooking contests. She worked at the Charity Hospital in Lafayette in the billing…
CROWLEY, LA
lafayettetimes.org

What’s going on with Parking at Lafayette?

Lafayette High School is home to 2,500 students, as many already know. There are many different ways that these students find their way to school in the morning. Some students walk, some ride the bus, and some even drive. But even with all of these different ways of transportation, have you ever noticed how crowded the parking lot for the students is in the mornings and afternoons? While this may not be an issue for some students, this is a major problem for many seniors and juniors who drive to school.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

'We need it': In Plaquemine, many say new bridge across Mississippi River is way overdue

Despite concerns that a new bridge across the Mississippi River will undo the charm of historic Plaquemine, many people there say they're all in for the $3 billion project. Rodney Blanchard, co-owner of Blanchard's Automotive, said he is so eager for Plaquemine to serve as the thruway for traffic entering and leaving the bridge that he hopes the west side exit empties out in front of his business.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
theadvocate.com

Christmas gifts for families in need begins with wish lists, in effort of Catholic Charities, donors

Back in September, employees with Catholic Charities of the Baton Rouge Diocese started calling people they served with an important question: What do you want for Christmas?. "These are our client families, we know them," said Carol Spruell, marketing and communication coordinator for Catholic Charities. "We get sizes for clothing, what kind of action figures for the children."
BATON ROUGE, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
BATON ROUGE, LA

