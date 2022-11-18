Read full article on original website
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
theadvocate.com
Tula Tacos in downtown Lafayette to close its doors this week, owners announce
Tula Tacos + Amigos, the street taco restaurant that opened in downtown Lafayette three years ago, will close its doors for good this week, owners announced Monday. The restaurant, part of the Social Entertainment portfolio of eateries, will remain open Tuesday and Wednesday before being shuttered, according to a statement posted on Facebook Monday.
theadvocate.com
Heritage concert set for Dec 10 in Baker
The Main Street Pilot Club of Baker, a member of Pilot International, will sponsor Heritage in concert at 4 p.m., Dec. 10 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker. Admission is free for the Christmas concert of Negro spirituals. Heritage's mission is to continue the Negro spiritual as...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Nov. 24, 2022
Christmas in the Village is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Zachary Downtown Historic Village, Lee at Main streets. Event entry is free and will have a movie in the park, food trucks, train rides, pop-up shops and live entertainment. Attendees can take photos with Santa and the elves.
KLFY.com
Pick up a Thanksgiving meal from Prejean’s
LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) — The Good Fight Foundation, partnered with Prejean’s will be giving away 500 Thanksgiving meal packs tomorrow, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. These dinner packs will include a spiral cut ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, and dinner rolls. The meals will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis at Prejeans Restaurant at 3480 NE Evangeline Throughway.
theadvocate.com
Work begins on old Travelodge Motel. It'll be unlike any other place in Lafayette
The old motel concept is becoming cool again. It’s an idea that was born in the middle of the 20th century, when driving was popular as more American cities became connected by newly built highways. The motel, or motor lodge, allowed motorists to park right out in front of their rooms without having to exit out of the front door of the hotel.
theadvocate.com
Main Street Pilot Club donates to Baker Heights Elementary School
At the Baker School Board meeting Nov. 1, the Main Street Pilot Club made a donation to Baker Heights Elementary School’s principal and the three teachers with its autism class. “On behalf of the Main Street Pilot Club, we are excited to present $1,500 to the Baker Heights Elementary...
TopGolf Lafayette Enters Preliminary Permitting Stage To Build On 12 Acres Next To Costco
Alright alright alright, TopGolf of Lafayette has officially entered into the preliminary permitting stages as of November 18th to build a new TopGolf entertainment facility on a 12-acre property at the corner of Crescent Ranch Blvd and the 400 Block of Lake Farm Road between Costco & Lourdes Medical Center.
999ktdy.com
Pleas From Frustrated Members of Lafayette Disabled Community Over Handicapped Parking Spaces Go Viral
Members of the local disabled community absolutely hate parking in designated handicapped parking spaces. Well, maybe not every member, but I'm willing to bet many of them would agree with the trade-off proposed by one Lafayette father who went viral for his plea to those who illegally park in spaces that are reserved for disabled members of our community—especially his children.
theadvocate.com
Zachary Chamber of Commerce announces annual business winners
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2022 Zachary Chamber Business Awards and People's Choice Awards. The annual awards banquet was Oct. 20 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary. Business Awards winners. Small Business of the Year: Edward Jones-Thomas Scott Jr. Mid-size Business of...
Abbeville Meridional
Miss Clara Marie Duhon becomes Mrs. Frank Wynerth Summers III
Miss Clara Marie Duhon and Mr. Frank Wynerth Summers III, both of Abbeville, were united in Holy Matrimony during an 11:00 a.m. nuptial mass on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, LA. Concelebrating the ceremony were Rev. Edward J. Duhon, Jr., brother of the bride, and Rev. Charles “Billy” Massie, cousin of the groom.
Eunice News
Jennise “Janice” Hebert
Jennise “Janice” Hebert, age 83, formerly of Lafayette area, died on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at The Acadian at Southwind in Crowley, Louisiana. She was born and raised in Basile, LA, where she also attended school and graduated from Basile High. She loved to cook and create new recipes, which she often entered in cooking contests. She worked at the Charity Hospital in Lafayette in the billing…
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
Gumbo? Gravy? Nope, it's Just Brown Water Coming Out of Faucets in Sunset
A shocking video of brown water spewing from a faucet in Sunset is currently going viral on social media.
lafayettetimes.org
What’s going on with Parking at Lafayette?
Lafayette High School is home to 2,500 students, as many already know. There are many different ways that these students find their way to school in the morning. Some students walk, some ride the bus, and some even drive. But even with all of these different ways of transportation, have you ever noticed how crowded the parking lot for the students is in the mornings and afternoons? While this may not be an issue for some students, this is a major problem for many seniors and juniors who drive to school.
New Iberia road issues have residents, government taking action
Roadway issues have become a huge problem for New Iberia government and residents.
theadvocate.com
'We need it': In Plaquemine, many say new bridge across Mississippi River is way overdue
Despite concerns that a new bridge across the Mississippi River will undo the charm of historic Plaquemine, many people there say they're all in for the $3 billion project. Rodney Blanchard, co-owner of Blanchard's Automotive, said he is so eager for Plaquemine to serve as the thruway for traffic entering and leaving the bridge that he hopes the west side exit empties out in front of his business.
theadvocate.com
Five from Baton Rouge area, 1 from Belle Chase cited for rallying ducks, says LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited six people for alleged migratory game bird violations in St. James Parish. LDWF agents were on patrol Saturday when they saw Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, drive a pickup truck around a pond and firing a shotgun to scare ducks up as five other men hunted them.
theadvocate.com
Christmas gifts for families in need begins with wish lists, in effort of Catholic Charities, donors
Back in September, employees with Catholic Charities of the Baton Rouge Diocese started calling people they served with an important question: What do you want for Christmas?. "These are our client families, we know them," said Carol Spruell, marketing and communication coordinator for Catholic Charities. "We get sizes for clothing, what kind of action figures for the children."
visitbatonrouge.com
Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January
Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
