The kids are out, the holidays are in, and Thanksgiving week is HERE! We love the break in the school routine and the happiness it brings, but we also know you need things to do to keep the kids busy and having fun. You've come to the right place; below is a list of events and happenings this week (November 20 - November 25) to help you find your family fun! Check out our events page here for even MORE activities this week!

1 DAY AGO