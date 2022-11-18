Read full article on original website
5 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
What a railroad strike might mean for Indiana
Indiana makes cars and grows food and requires trains for both of those endeavors and for many others. That’s why a possible railroad strike could affect Indiana and force you to pay more. “With inflation, at abnormally high levels, and a few months ago at historic levels, and the...
Indiana woman hears heartbeat of late daughter after transplant
CHICAGO (AP) — An Indiana woman heard the heartbeat of her late daughter inside the chest of a 68-year-old Illinois man who received it in a transplant operation. The Indiana Donor Network arranged the rare meeting Saturday at a Chicago hotel. It was the first meeting between Amber Morgan...
3 Haunted Christmas Attractions in Indiana You Have to Visit This Year
Even though Halloween is behind us now, who says that Christmastime can't be a little scary?. One of the highlights of the Halloween season is visiting haunted houses. The thrill of the unknown things that might pop out, being scared, and really, just laughing at everyone around you freaking out is so much fun. Those haunted house events are only around for a few weeks each year leading up to Halloween. However, there are a few Christmas-themed haunted houses that pop up around the holidays that offer the same thrills, but with a Christmas twist. The cool thing about that is that I just found three of them here in Indiana that you have to visit this year.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
DNR: Indiana man illegally dumped more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to illegally dumping more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into a lake in Plainfield, Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Michael Sullivan of Griffith entered a guilty plea in October to one count of importing...
Some Indiana veteran families eligible for holiday funds
INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana veteran families may be eligible for up to $500 per dependent for holiday needs through a new program. The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs is beginning their MFRF’s Operation Holiday program. The program is now open for applicants. Officials say Indiana veteran families experiencing financial hardship may be eligible for $300 […]
Indiana man charged in Capitol riots allowed to go on cruise after trial delay
An Indiana man charged for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots will now be permitted to go on a previously scheduled cruise following a delay in his trial
Special Report: Claim Your Cash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Millions of dollars are currently up for grabs, and some of it could be yours. You can find access to Michigan's Department of Treasury, and search for unclaimed property here. You can find access to Indiana's Attorney General's office, and search for unclaimed property...
Thousands of Indiana kids need homes, some were officially adopted Friday
The courtroom was decorated with balloons, streamers and banners as families, loved ones, case managers and others gathered in the courtroom.
Missouri Votes to Legalize Recreational Marijuana – Could Indiana Be Next?
Marijuana legalization is always a hot-button issue with those on both sides ready to argue their case. Just this week legislators in the state of Missouri voted in favor of Amendment 3. Once it goes into effect on December 8, 2022, it will be legal for adults over the age of 21 to purchase marijuana for non-medical purposes in the Show-Me State.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In certain parts of this Hardin County city, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles' license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by.
Indiana Ranks in the Top 20 of Most Overweight States in America
Being overweight, obese, and unhealthy is becoming more and more prevalent across the country. But which states are the worst - the most unhealthy? It may be hard to swallow (pun kinda intended) but, Indiana is towards the top of the list. Of course, certain counties are worse than others, but overall, the Hoosier state finds itself, once again, in the top 20 of the most overweight and obese states in America.
Northwest Indiana food bank sets organization record for turkey donations ahead of Thanksgiving
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Several events in Northwest Indiana aimed to give families a happy Thanksgiving ahead of the holiday season this week. Attorney Ken Allen partnered with the food bank to help 1200 families in need with several events in Northwest Indiana. “I take it seriously our responsibility is to the community to try to […]
Snow in Indiana to taper off, bursts of snow to continue in southwest Michigan
The heavy bursts of snow in Indiana start to taper off this afternoon but the heavy bursts of snow continue in Southwest lower Michigan. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will continue until 12am Saturday for Berrien and Cass counties. Plan on roads continuing to be snow covered and slick around much of the area where we’ve seen that snow. We won’t be doing any natural melting. Temperatures in the 20s this afternoon and evening drop down to 15 tonight and wind chills fall to near 3 by Saturday morning. Wind chills will not be above 20 for the rest of the weekend.
3 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
2nd Chance Pet: Colby and Jack
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Colby and Jack!. Colby and Jack cat brothers who have grown up together and are looking for a home together. To adopt Colby,...
Coal Ash Ponds in Indiana Threatening State Waterways, Hoosier Health: Report
More than a dozen coal ash impoundments in Indiana continue to threaten state waterways with cancer-causing metals and other toxic pollution years after they stopped receiving new coal ash, according to a new report. The report, by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice, compiled federally mandated monitoring data submitted by...
