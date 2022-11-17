Read full article on original website
How Oregon fell behind in regulating diesel
In 2007, the Oregon Legislature set a mandate for the state to reduce diesel pollution by 85% within a decade, based on a cancer benchmark the state adopted. But strict regulations didn’t follow suit, with industry lobbying pushing the state off the stricter standards adopted by California and other states.
Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US
In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
What does Oregon Measure 114 require of gun buyers, gun owners?
Oregon’s Ballot Measure 114, passed narrowly in the November election, will be one of the nation’s strictest when and if it goes into effect. The measure is a so-called permit-to-purchase gun law. Under Measure 114, anyone who wants to buy a gun would have to obtain a permit, pay an anticipated fee of $65, complete an approved firearms safety course at their own expense, submit a photo ID, be fingerprinted and pass a criminal background check.
Readers respond: Voters fooled by Oregon Measure 114
It’s a sad day in Oregon to see how many ignorant and uninformed people have voted yes on measures that should have been a resounding “no” vote. Today, I’m addressing just Measure 114. The five biggest financial contributors to the “yes” vote on Measure 114 are...
East Portland residents, school officials say large warehouse will bring more pollution, despite city’s commitment to ‘environmental justice’
The Kmart store at the corner of 122nd and Sandy Boulevard had been a community fixture for nearly 50 years. When the store shuttered four years ago, the property quickly became an eyesore. Windows were boarded up with plywood. A group of homeless campers settled in across the street. Residents...
Oregon Dungeness crab season delayed for commercial vessels
The commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed for the Oregon Coast, threatening whether fresh Dungeness will be available for traditional Christmas feasts popular in western Oregon. After preseason testing revealed low meat yield for crabs in some areas and elevated domoic acid levels in some crab viscera, officials have...
Ready NW considers threats from dam breach, flooding
Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to talk about flooding Nov. 14. Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed a discussion on flooding. Introducing Jacque Wurster at the River Road Community meeting on Nov. 14, co-chair Clare Strawn. [00:00:11] Clare Strawn...
STREET LIVES: Mark Moseley, water spiller
Homeless Portland man now has an unorthodox way to raise cash, having gone from Intel to tech startup to street Mark Moseley was sitting outside Safeway on Northwest 13th Avenue on a cold November morning, emptying fresh bottles of mineral water onto the sidewalk. He buys 12 packs of bottled water using his SNAP card (aka food stamps), which he gets because he is low-income and lives in the Doreen's Place homeless shelter. He spends $4 a 12-pack, plus $2.40 in bottle deposits. He pours the water out and takes the bottles back to get the $2.40 in cash...
Metrolink helps travelers avoid Thanksgiving gridlock with discounted fares
Thanksgiving marks the busiest travel week in the U.S. and Californians are ready to embark on a week of traffic gridlock. In anticipation of Thanksgiving gridlock, Metrolink is offering 10 dollar holiday passes on Thanksgiving and Black Friday to help travelers avoid driving. The ten dollar pass allows unlimited use...
Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast
NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
Good Morning, News: Oregons's Measure 114 Challenged in Court, Gunman Attacks Patrons at Colorado Gay Club, and Qatar's World Cup is a Big Bummer
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland. I'm starting this...
Property Watch: An Iconic 1896 Queen Anne Victorian in Oregon City
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a fully restored Victorian in Oregon City. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
Prison powwows in Washington state restart after a 2-year break because of COVID
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Inmate James Rousseau remembers the last powwow he attended at the Airway Heights Corrections Center, a few miles west of Spokane, Wash. "I was here in 2019 before the COVID hit," he said. "I was here at MSU (minimum security unit) camp and we had the powwow. We had a good turnout and a really good time. It felt good to be around my people."
Bear sightings are up in populated areas across Oregon
Bear sightings in populated areas are up across Oregon, as poor berry crops have led the animals to search further for food. Beth Quillian is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She said black bear attacks are rare, but communication among neighbors can mitigate risk. “Community effort is...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY - Electricity comes to Central Oregon
Prineville Light and Water Company became organized, and the first electric plant was built in Prineville On March 7, 1899, the Prineville Light and Water Company became organized, and the first electric plant was built in Prineville. The Yancey brothers were hired to freight the electric plant from The Dalles, and it took seven round trips to get the plant to Prineville. The plant was completed in May 1900, and energy was provided by wood-stoked boilers that generated steam to produce the electricity. Delivery of electricity began in December 1900. The pioneering system was powered by a 50-horsepower boiler that...
Oregon’s Measure 114 sees first challenge: Oregon Firearms Federation files lawsuit to try to stop strict new gun limits
The Oregon Firearms Federation late Friday filed a federal suit against Gov. Kate Brown and the state’s attorney general, urging a judge to bar the recent voter-approved gun control Measure 114 from taking effect next month. The federation, joined by the Sherman County sheriff and a Marion County gun...
Eating mushrooms in the wild
Oregon is home to hundreds of mushroom species and is one of the most diverse places in the world for fungus. In the Mid-Willamette Valley, there is no shortage of mushroom enthusiasts. Prospective hunter-gatherers took part Saturday in “Mushroom Day” at Beazell Memorial Forest and Education Center, held by Benton...
Can Oregon’s Measure 114, new gun limits, be stopped by court challenges?
With Oregon’s new gun law poised to go into effect next month, one court challenge has already been filed, arguing the ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition is unconstitutional. The Oregon Firearms Federation late Friday filed a federal suit against Gov. Kate Brown and...
Get Ready for Wild(ish?) King Tides on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Every year, the highest high tides of the year occur in winter, three times between November and January. They're a product of the sun and moon aligning together to pull on the tides, creating higher-than-normal tidal events. They're actually known as perigean spring tides, a term that meteorologists prefer but scientists studying the effects of tides on land have come to use the term “king tides.” (Above: Cape Disappointment, Wash., photo courtesy Marie Marshall / Oregon King Tides)
