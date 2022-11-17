ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

How Oregon fell behind in regulating diesel

In 2007, the Oregon Legislature set a mandate for the state to reduce diesel pollution by 85% within a decade, based on a cancer benchmark the state adopted. But strict regulations didn’t follow suit, with industry lobbying pushing the state off the stricter standards adopted by California and other states.
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US

In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

What does Oregon Measure 114 require of gun buyers, gun owners?

Oregon’s Ballot Measure 114, passed narrowly in the November election, will be one of the nation’s strictest when and if it goes into effect. The measure is a so-called permit-to-purchase gun law. Under Measure 114, anyone who wants to buy a gun would have to obtain a permit, pay an anticipated fee of $65, complete an approved firearms safety course at their own expense, submit a photo ID, be fingerprinted and pass a criminal background check.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon Dungeness crab season delayed for commercial vessels

The commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed for the Oregon Coast, threatening whether fresh Dungeness will be available for traditional Christmas feasts popular in western Oregon. After preseason testing revealed low meat yield for crabs in some areas and elevated domoic acid levels in some crab viscera, officials have...
OREGON STATE
wholecommunity.news

Ready NW considers threats from dam breach, flooding

Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to talk about flooding Nov. 14. Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed a discussion on flooding. Introducing Jacque Wurster at the River Road Community meeting on Nov. 14, co-chair Clare Strawn. [00:00:11] Clare Strawn...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

STREET LIVES: Mark Moseley, water spiller

Homeless Portland man now has an unorthodox way to raise cash, having gone from Intel to tech startup to street Mark Moseley was sitting outside Safeway on Northwest 13th Avenue on a cold November morning, emptying fresh bottles of mineral water onto the sidewalk. He buys 12 packs of bottled water using his SNAP card (aka food stamps), which he gets because he is low-income and lives in the Doreen's Place homeless shelter. He spends $4 a 12-pack, plus $2.40 in bottle deposits. He pours the water out and takes the bottles back to get the $2.40 in cash...
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast

NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Oregons's Measure 114 Challenged in Court, Gunman Attacks Patrons at Colorado Gay Club, and Qatar's World Cup is a Big Bummer

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland. I'm starting this...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: An Iconic 1896 Queen Anne Victorian in Oregon City

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a fully restored Victorian in Oregon City. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
OREGON CITY, OR
opb.org

Bear sightings are up in populated areas across Oregon

Bear sightings in populated areas are up across Oregon, as poor berry crops have led the animals to search further for food. Beth Quillian is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She said black bear attacks are rare, but communication among neighbors can mitigate risk. “Community effort is...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY - Electricity comes to Central Oregon

Prineville Light and Water Company became organized, and the first electric plant was built in Prineville On March 7, 1899, the Prineville Light and Water Company became organized, and the first electric plant was built in Prineville. The Yancey brothers were hired to freight the electric plant from The Dalles, and it took seven round trips to get the plant to Prineville. The plant was completed in May 1900, and energy was provided by wood-stoked boilers that generated steam to produce the electricity. Delivery of electricity began in December 1900. The pioneering system was powered by a 50-horsepower boiler that...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Eating mushrooms in the wild

Oregon is home to hundreds of mushroom species and is one of the most diverse places in the world for fungus. In the Mid-Willamette Valley, there is no shortage of mushroom enthusiasts. Prospective hunter-gatherers took part Saturday in “Mushroom Day” at Beazell Memorial Forest and Education Center, held by Benton...
CORVALLIS, OR
beachconnection.net

Get Ready for Wild(ish?) King Tides on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – Every year, the highest high tides of the year occur in winter, three times between November and January. They're a product of the sun and moon aligning together to pull on the tides, creating higher-than-normal tidal events. They're actually known as perigean spring tides, a term that meteorologists prefer but scientists studying the effects of tides on land have come to use the term “king tides.” (Above: Cape Disappointment, Wash., photo courtesy Marie Marshall / Oregon King Tides)
WASHINGTON STATE
