Read full article on original website
Related
Only 2 Of 10 House Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Donald Trump Keep Their Seats
Reps. Dan Newhouse and David Valadao were the only two to make it to November after the others lost to pro-Trump challengers or declined to run.
Jimmy Fallon Mocks Elon Musk With Trump Snub Reason
"The Tonight Show" host suggested the real reason the former president has so far not returned to Twitter.
'I Am Begging You': Pulse Shooting Survivor's Powerful Plea After Colorado Attack
"I'm angry because we deserve to live," said LGBTQ activist Brandon Wolf, who survived the Orlando Pulse nightclub massacre.
Comments / 0