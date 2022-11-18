Weather forecast calls for rain on Thanksgiving

The National Weather Service predicts the coldest weather of fall so far will hit Southeastern Ohio this weekend.

According to lead forecaster Maddy Zarembka, at Ohio University’s Scalia Lab, Arctic air settled into the region and will continue over the next few days. Snow flurries happened throughout the week, the forecasters predicting about a half-inch accumulation in the northern part of Southeast Ohio.

While the ground was too warm for the snow to accumulated, the National Weather Center noted that as temperatures plummet into the lower 20s/upper teens Friday night, “any untreated surfaces (especially elevated surfaces) that remain moist will likely become slick and hazardous heading into Saturday morning.”

The low temperature was predicted to be the coldest so far this fall.

For Saturday and Sunday, forecast calls for sunny skies. Saturday, the high temperature will be about 37, with a low temperature around 14. The National Weather Service predicts southwest winds of 9 to 11 miles per hour becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 miles per hour.

The high temperature will be near 31 Sunday, with a low temperature near 17.

Heading into the week, the National Weather Service predicts dry conditions and mild temperatures for the short work week. A low-pressure system is expected to bring rain into the area for Thanksgiving and Friday.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith reminded residents Friday that during inclement winter weather, the sheriff’s office along with Ohio Department of Transportation, Athens County engineer and township trustees will issue alerts of roadway conditions. The levels will be posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Level one alert: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive cautiously.Level two advisory: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.Level three emergency (issued by the Athens County Sheriff in collaboration with ODOT, Athens County engineer, and township trustees): All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel, or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may be subject to being arrested.