Georgia fans mock Tennessee mercilessly for losing to South Carolina
Georgia Bulldogs fans poked fun at the Tennessee Volunteers after losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Georgia Bulldogs had an SEC Championship Game berth all secured prior to Week 12 of the season. That happened after they defeated the Tennessee Volunteers back in Week 10. Despite that, the Volunteers still had a chance to make the College Football Playoff. All they needed to do was win out in what was a winnable schedule.
Staff Predictions: No.5 Tennessee-South Carolina
No.5 Tennessee is set to walk in to a hostile environment tonight at a sold-out Williams-Brice stadium against Shane Beamer's South Carolina program. The Vols will look to build on their playoff chances, while the Gamecocks will look to bounce back after an ugly loss to Florida. Ahead of the ...
Where Tennessee Stands In Latest Rankings Following Loss to South Carolina
Tennessee saw its playoff host vanquished last night, as the Vols had no answer for South Carolina's offense. The Gamecocks hammered Tennessee 62-38 on Saturday night. Now, with one game left, Tennessee still has a chance to get its first ten-win season since 2003 and earn a solid bowl bid. ...
Three Takeaways: Georgia 16, Kentucky 6
Here are three takeaways from Kentucky's 16-6 loss at the hands of No. 1 Georgia: Defense shines The job that Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White and his group have done this season, especially given all of the offensive issues, is nothing short of special. Even though the Bulldogs found ...
Players to Watch: Kentucky-No. 1 Georgia
The season is spiraling downward for Kentucky, but it has an ultimate get-right spot this weekend, welcoming the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs to Kroger Field. With just two games left in the season, the Cats need to try and make some sort of positive impression ahead of the Governor's Cup against ...
Stout Defense, Sputtering Offense Steer Kentucky to 16-6 Loss to No. 1 Georgia
Kentucky football is no longer in the business of moral victories. That doesn't mean it shouldn't accept one. Despite falling 16-6 to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0 SEC), the Wildcats left Kroger Field with plenty of positives, both offensively and defensively. "Came up ...
SEC Dishes Out Huge Fines to South Carolina, Vanderbilt for Storming the Field
South Carolina (7-4) and Vanderbilt (5-6) will each pay a hefty price for pulling off upsets in SEC play Saturday. Both schools are facing fines after their fans stormed the field following the wins. After South Carolina beat No. 5 Tennessee (9-2), 63-38, the stands of William-Brice Stadium emptied onto the field. The same occurred in Nashville at FirstBank Stadium after Vanderbilt stunned Florida (6-5), 31-24. The Commodores have been fined $250,000 by the SEC while the Gamecocks were levied a fine of $100,000.
Furman thumps South Carolina at Charleston Classic
Garrett Hien scored 20 points and Furman snapped a two-game slide with a 79-60 victory against South Carolina at the Charleston Classic on Sunday morning in Charleston, S.C. Coming off the bench for the Paladins (3-2), Hien made 8 of 12 shots from the field, including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds and three assists.
The season is spiraling downward for Kentucky, but it has an ultimate get-right spot this weekend, welcoming the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs to Kroger Field. With just two games left in the season, the Cats need to try and make some sort of positive impression ahead of the Governor's Cup against ...
LIVE UPDATES: No. 1 Georgia 16, Kentucky 6 - FINAL
LEXINGTON, Kent. — DawgsHQ is live from Kroger Field in Lexington, Kent. for today’s matchup between the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the upset-hungry Kentucky Wildcats. Kirby Smart’s crew comes into today’s matchup with a 10-0 record and the longest active road winning streak. Meanwhile, Mark Stoops’ team dropped a game at home last week versus Vanderbilt. Vibes certainly aren’t great in the Bluegrass State. But that could all change with one win here today. After all, Georgia’s won 12 in a row in the series and owns a 30-8 all-time record on road against the Cats.
