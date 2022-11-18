ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Yardbarker

Titans OC arrested for DUI, speeding after win in Green Bay

Prior to his arrest, the Titans were in Green Bay on Thursday night where they picked up a 27-17 win over the Packers to extend their lead in the AFC South. Downing, 42, has been a member of the Titans coaching staff since the 2019 season, initially joining the team as a tight ends coach. He has been the team's offensive coordinator since the start of the 2021 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel comments on assistant coach Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Friday morning, commenting on offensive coordinator Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion following the team's win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Vrabel said he and general manager Jon Robinson have spoken with Downing and Amy Adams Strunk, the Titans' controlling owner, and are working to gather details on how to handle this situation while following NFL protocols. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Titans assistant Todd Downing arrested for DUI just hours after win over Packers

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI just hours after the Titans’ win over Green Bay on Thursday night. Downing was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Williamson County early Friday morning. He was cited for driving under the influence and speeding, and booked into the Williamson County jail at approximately 4:30 a.m. Downing was released around 7 a.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Troubling Detail Emerges After Titans Coach's Arrest For DUI

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence after last night's win over the Green Bay Packers. Records show that Downing was booked at about 4:30 a.m. local time by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee. He was released a few hours later. There's...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers film room: Rookie Quay Walker continues to improve against Titans

The Green Bay Packers dropped to 4-7 after a loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. The defeat likely means their playoff hopes are all but over, but there were still some positive takeaways from Week 11, including their rookie linebacker enjoying one of his best games for the season. Filling in as the ‘Mike’ for an injured De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker logged a team-high 12 tackles and made several impactful plays to justify his first-round selection.
GREEN BAY, WI

