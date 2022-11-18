Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers' offers snarky remark about Packers' future after loss to Titans
Aaron Rodgers had a simple response for one reporter when asked where the team goes next after the Green Bay Packers suffered a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Titans OC arrested for DUI, speeding after win in Green Bay
Prior to his arrest, the Titans were in Green Bay on Thursday night where they picked up a 27-17 win over the Packers to extend their lead in the AFC South. Downing, 42, has been a member of the Titans coaching staff since the 2019 season, initially joining the team as a tight ends coach. He has been the team's offensive coordinator since the start of the 2021 season.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel comments on assistant coach Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Friday morning, commenting on offensive coordinator Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion following the team's win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Vrabel said he and general manager Jon Robinson have spoken with Downing and Amy Adams Strunk, the Titans' controlling owner, and are working to gather details on how to handle this situation while following NFL protocols. ...
Titans assistant Todd Downing arrested for DUI just hours after win over Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI just hours after the Titans’ win over Green Bay on Thursday night. Downing was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Williamson County early Friday morning. He was cited for driving under the influence and speeding, and booked into the Williamson County jail at approximately 4:30 a.m. Downing was released around 7 a.m.
Troubling Detail Emerges After Titans Coach's Arrest For DUI
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence after last night's win over the Green Bay Packers. Records show that Downing was booked at about 4:30 a.m. local time by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee. He was released a few hours later. There's...
Titans Issue Statement After Coach's Arrest Following Win Over Packers
The Tennessee Titans have released a statement regarding the arrest of offensive coordinator Todd Downing. Downing was arrested for driving under the influence early Friday morning after the Titans' Thursday Night Football win over the Green Bay Packers. “We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in...
Report: Titans OC Todd Downing arrested on DUI charge
This arrest occurred in Tennessee hours after the Titans’ 27-17 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field. Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over Downing at 3:49 a.m.; he was released from Williamson County Jail at 6:46 a.m. Downing, 42, is in his second season as the Titans’ play-caller. An...
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator arrested for speeding, DUI after Thursday Night Football game
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is free on bond after he was arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning. Downing was released from the Williamson County Jail just before 7 a.m. CST on a $2,500 bond after being booked into the jail at 4:39 […]
Yardbarker
Texans AFC South News: Titans Coach Todd Downing Arrested After Win at Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged in Williamson County, TN. Thursday for DUI and speeding, per the Williamson County Sheriff's Department and confirmation from NFL Network. The report states that Downing posted bond at 7 a.m. CT. The Titans, an AFC South division rival of the...
Packers film room: Rookie Quay Walker continues to improve against Titans
The Green Bay Packers dropped to 4-7 after a loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. The defeat likely means their playoff hopes are all but over, but there were still some positive takeaways from Week 11, including their rookie linebacker enjoying one of his best games for the season. Filling in as the ‘Mike’ for an injured De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker logged a team-high 12 tackles and made several impactful plays to justify his first-round selection.
