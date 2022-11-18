Read full article on original website
lionathletics.com
Lion Football falls 22-14 in season finale against Tennessee State
COMMERCE – A last-second try to tie the game came up just short for the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team, who was downed 22-14 by the Tennessee State Tigers on Saturday inside Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium in the season finale for both teams. A&M-Commerce ends its first...
Lion Men's Basketball thumps Eastern Kentucky, 75-61
ATLANTA – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men's basketball team closed out the Capitol Classic with a 75-61 win over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at the GSU Convocation Center on Sunday afternoon. A&M-Commerce pulled away from the Colonels with a 15-2 run in the second half, leading by as many...
Lions’ season comes to a close in Southland quarterfinals
HAMMOND, La. – The 2022 season came to a close on Friday night for the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team, who were sweep in the Southland Conference Tournament quarterfinals by the McNeese Cowgirls at the University Center, via set scores of 25-15, 25-18, and 25-11. The Lions finish their first Division I season with a record of 11-23. The Cowgirls improve to 18-15 and advance to the semifinals to face No. 2 seeded Southeastern on Saturday. A&M-Commerce under coach Craig Case, finished seventh during conference play.
Last-minute run gives Bulldogs a 72-64 win over Lions
ATLANTA – Friday night's game in the GSU Convocation Center was tied at 64 with 1:42 left in the game. The UNC Asheville Bulldogs then went on an 8-0 run to win 72-64 over the Texas A&M University-Commerce men's basketball team, who fought back from a deficit as big as 17 points.
