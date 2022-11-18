HAMMOND, La. – The 2022 season came to a close on Friday night for the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team, who were sweep in the Southland Conference Tournament quarterfinals by the McNeese Cowgirls at the University Center, via set scores of 25-15, 25-18, and 25-11. The Lions finish their first Division I season with a record of 11-23. The Cowgirls improve to 18-15 and advance to the semifinals to face No. 2 seeded Southeastern on Saturday. A&M-Commerce under coach Craig Case, finished seventh during conference play.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO