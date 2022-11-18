ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Hypebae

SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop

SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
Hypebae

The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases

With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
ETOnline.com

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are Dating After Kim Kardashian Split: Report

Pete Davidson reportedly has a new woman in his life -- Emily Ratajkowski. According to multiple reports, the 28-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model and activist are dating. "Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now," a source tells Us Weekly, adding that the romance is "in...
realitytitbit.com

Dream is Robert Kardashian's lookalike twin as Kris shares never-before-seen photos

Dream Kardashian is celebrating her sixth birthday and tributes have been pouring from the Kardashian clan. Kris Jenner’s never-seen photos have fans agreeing she’s an exact copy of her late grandpa Robert Kardashian, as well as her dad Rob Jr. It’s clear Kris Jenner loves taking photos and...
E! News

Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance

Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hypebae

EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True

Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
E! News

How Rob Kardashian and Family Are Honoring Dream on Her 6th Birthday

Watch: Rob Kardashian's Sweet Message to Daughter Dream on Her 6th B-Day A Kardashian-Jenner birthday is a always a dream come true. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream officially turned 6 years old on Nov. 10, and several members of the famous family took to social media to send well wishes to the birthday girl.
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games

Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
realitytitbit.com

Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
netflixjunkie.com

Why Did Kanye West Call His Proposal to Kim Kardashian a “DONDA exercise?”

If you have been Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you must be aware of how lavishly Kanye West went down on one knee to win his then-girlfriend’s hand for marriage. From a grand baseball ground to orchestra and fireworks, the Donda owner had made sure that there was no shortcoming in turning Kim Kardashian’s 33rd birthday into a perfect proposal night. Although the couple recently had a showbiz split of the decade, Ye had once proposed to his love interest in the most extravagant way possible.

