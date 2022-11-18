Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Skinnier Than Ever’ Following Tristan Thompson Drama: ‘Love How Everyone Is Being So Supportive’
As Khloé Kardashian prepared for her first Met Gala appearance, it was the reality star’s weight loss that was on everyone’s minds. During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10, Kim Kardashian showed excitement for her sister’s debut at fashion’s biggest night.
Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos
Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
seventeen.com
Yeehaw! Kendall Jenner Embraced Her Inner Cowgirl in a "Toy Story" Halloween Costume
Yippy ki-yay — Kendall Jenner has given us another slay! And you can bet your (cowgirl) boots that we're saving her Jessie from Disney's Toy Story Halloween costume as inspo for next year's not-so-scary fright night 'fit. ICYMI, Kenny's been killing the game every October with iconic get-ups that...
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
ComicBook
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
Hypebae
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
Paris Hilton Says Guests Told Her That Her Three-Day Wedding Was the 'Best They've Ever Attended'
You can always count on Paris Hilton to host an extravagant affair. The This Is Paris podcast host, 41, is opening up to PEOPLE about her three-day wedding celebrations, which took place in November 2021, and how guests in attendance told her that her nuptials to Carter Reum went above and beyond their sky-high expectations.
wegotthiscovered.com
We don’t want to alarm you but Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as horror movie icons
Reality TV stars Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as two of the spookiest horror movie characters of the last two decades for Halloween. Barker posted three photos of himself and his wife in costume on his Instagram profile and shared a creepy quote from the film, “Hi, I’m Chucky, your friend till the end.”
ETOnline.com
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are Dating After Kim Kardashian Split: Report
Pete Davidson reportedly has a new woman in his life -- Emily Ratajkowski. According to multiple reports, the 28-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model and activist are dating. "Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now," a source tells Us Weekly, adding that the romance is "in...
realitytitbit.com
Dream is Robert Kardashian's lookalike twin as Kris shares never-before-seen photos
Dream Kardashian is celebrating her sixth birthday and tributes have been pouring from the Kardashian clan. Kris Jenner’s never-seen photos have fans agreeing she’s an exact copy of her late grandpa Robert Kardashian, as well as her dad Rob Jr. It’s clear Kris Jenner loves taking photos and...
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance
Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
Ok Magazine
Jennifer Aniston Flaunts Toned Abs In Skimpy Chanel Nipplekini For New Cover Shoot
Jennifer Aniston not only spilled the tea about what she's been going through the last few years, but she also wasn't afraid to pose nearly nude on the cover of Allure for their December issue. On the front page, the Friends alum, 53, flaunted her toned abs while wearing an...
Hypebae
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
How Rob Kardashian and Family Are Honoring Dream on Her 6th Birthday
Watch: Rob Kardashian's Sweet Message to Daughter Dream on Her 6th B-Day A Kardashian-Jenner birthday is a always a dream come true. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream officially turned 6 years old on Nov. 10, and several members of the famous family took to social media to send well wishes to the birthday girl.
Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games
Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Heartbreak: King Charles’ Wife ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ Before Their Affair, Insider Claims
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had an affair while they were still married to their first spouses and her husband's treatment of her contributed to the illicit relationship, a new report claimed. Queen Consort Camilla Left Feeling Crushed And Unwanted In Her First Marriage?. The queen consort was married...
realitytitbit.com
Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing
Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
netflixjunkie.com
Why Did Kanye West Call His Proposal to Kim Kardashian a “DONDA exercise?”
If you have been Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you must be aware of how lavishly Kanye West went down on one knee to win his then-girlfriend’s hand for marriage. From a grand baseball ground to orchestra and fireworks, the Donda owner had made sure that there was no shortcoming in turning Kim Kardashian’s 33rd birthday into a perfect proposal night. Although the couple recently had a showbiz split of the decade, Ye had once proposed to his love interest in the most extravagant way possible.
