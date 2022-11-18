Read full article on original website
Related
Thomas J. Henry's 29th annual turkey giveaway
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the winter like weather, hundreds were able to secure their thanksgiving turkey over at Thomas J. Henry's annual turkey giveaway. This year marks the 29th year the injury law attorney has been providing turkeys across South Texas. Thousands of turkeys were handed out in cities like, Freer, Alice and Corpus Christi.
CCISD Athletic Facilities in high demand for postseason football
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is able to host several sporting events at once, which makes it easy for out-of-town schools to choose CCISD for postseason games. Like right now for football season and earlier for volleyball season. Hosting several games not only benefits...
City of Corpus Christi opening some warming centers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For anyone looking to stay warm during the cold weather, the city of Corpus Christi is opening some warming centers on Saturday, November 19. The City will open seven warming centers within the city limits that are free and open to the public. Additionally, food...
'Santa comes in a sleigh, and he wears black and gray.' Calaveras Motorcycle Club to host toy drive at Portland Walmart
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Once again, the men in black and gray are asking you to help make sure every kid in need gets a visit from the man in red this Christmas. Calavera Americano, president of the Sinton Chapter of the Calaveras Motorcycle Club, joined Barbi Leo's daughter Bella to announce their Christmas Toy Drive that will take place on Dec. 3 and 4 at the Portland Walmart parking lot.
travelawaits.com
12 Experiences You’ll Love In This Quaint Texas Island Town
The small Gulf Coast town of Port Aransas, Texas is truly a hidden gem. Located on Mustang Island near the bustling city of Corpus Christi, Port Aransas is known for its delicious seafood, beautiful beaches, and most of all, its laid-back, friendly vibe. Port Aransas has a way of making you feel at home while offering numerous fun and unique experiences to enjoy.
Cameron Herald
Garcia signs with TAMU-Corpus
The Thorndale Lady Dogs had three athletes from the volleyball team signing letters of intent to play softball and gymnastics at the college level. Natalie Garcia will be playing division 1 softball at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast returns
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast kicked off today in Kingsville. The festival gave the community a chance to experience rancher life with delicious food, live music and even a cooking demonstration along with much more. The food as always was a hit, it...
Duck Dynasty's 'Uncle Si' bags South Texas buck at Duval County ranch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Si Robertson, also known as "Uncle Si" from the wildly popular TV show "Duck Dynasty," was spotted hunting in South Texas recently. Three Eagles Ranch in Duval County shared photos of the popular outdoorsman hunting at the ranch, along with the huge buck he shot.
fox26houston.com
Coast Guard medevacs oil tanker crew member
The Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi medevacked an oil tanker crew member who was said to have experienced a stroke. (Video Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard 8th District)
Man arrested at Falfurrias checkpoint as agents seize 200 pounds of cocaine
FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested at the Falfurrias checkpoint on allegations he was attempting to smuggle almost 200 pounds of cocaine, U.S. Border Patrol says. Fausto Perez Luna was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, at about 6:40 p.m. […]
Corpus Christi alteration shop faces shortage of tailors, could soon close
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some customers looking to get their clothes tailored are being told to look elsewhere -- as one local business is facing a staff shortage that is threatening to close their doors for good. Yolanda's Alterations opened 32 years ago on Airline Road, but the owner...
Power outage for residents on the island throughout weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are working a hazard call on the 11700 block of the JFK Causeway westbound. Corpus Christi Police Department shared on their social media page saying, "AEP is working hard to restore any outages; but we are being told that power in the area may be affected through the duration of the weekend."
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Friday Football: Lockhart vs CC Flour Bluff
What a turnaround for Lockhart, just in two wins over the previous two seasons. They took on Corpus Christi Flour Bluff in the second round of the playoffs.
electrek.co
Tesla lithium refinery project moves to private negotiations in Texas
Tesla is currently working on a lithium refinery project that would be coming to Corpus Christi, Texas, and it sounds like the automaker is in the final stretch of its negotiations with the authorities. In September, we learned that Tesla has a plan to build a lithium refining facility on...
Victoria, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Calallen High School football team will have a game with Davenport High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Fatal house fire on northwest side, finds one dead
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were called out to a house fire covered in flames and heavy smoke around 9:30 a.m. on Callicoatte Rd. Unfortunately, one person was found dead in the fire. Corpus Christi Fire Chief, Robert Rocha spoke with 3NEWS and said that two people were...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Corpus Christi BP find Fentanyl on SPID Seashore
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Over a kilogram of Fentanyl was discovered on the Padre Island National Seashore by Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents. The Texas Drug Enforcement Administration division state that a lethal dose of fentanyl equates to 10-15 grains of table salt. More than 100 thousand Americans...
17-year-old shot near Corpus Christi park, no arrests made
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 17-year-old is in the hospital this morning after being shot at a west side park, officials said. The sound of gunfire was captured on home surveillance video from the area of Sherman and Hudson Streets, near Garrett Park. A car can then be seen on the video speeding away from the scene.
Starting next month, temporary vehicle tags will look different.
This is the next step for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles as they fight to cut down the production of fake paper license plates.
Patients receive letter informing of data breach from Christus Spohn Health System
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn Health System has been hit with a cybersecurity breach resulting in personal and sensitive information being stolen from their patients. According to a letter that Christus Spohn Health System sent its affected customers -- hackers obtained files from patients between April 9, and...
Comments / 0