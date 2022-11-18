ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

KIII 3News

Thomas J. Henry's 29th annual turkey giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the winter like weather, hundreds were able to secure their thanksgiving turkey over at Thomas J. Henry's annual turkey giveaway. This year marks the 29th year the injury law attorney has been providing turkeys across South Texas. Thousands of turkeys were handed out in cities like, Freer, Alice and Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

City of Corpus Christi opening some warming centers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For anyone looking to stay warm during the cold weather, the city of Corpus Christi is opening some warming centers on Saturday, November 19. The City will open seven warming centers within the city limits that are free and open to the public. Additionally, food...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

'Santa comes in a sleigh, and he wears black and gray.' Calaveras Motorcycle Club to host toy drive at Portland Walmart

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Once again, the men in black and gray are asking you to help make sure every kid in need gets a visit from the man in red this Christmas. Calavera Americano, president of the Sinton Chapter of the Calaveras Motorcycle Club, joined Barbi Leo's daughter Bella to announce their Christmas Toy Drive that will take place on Dec. 3 and 4 at the Portland Walmart parking lot.
PORTLAND, TX
travelawaits.com

12 Experiences You’ll Love In This Quaint Texas Island Town

The small Gulf Coast town of Port Aransas, Texas is truly a hidden gem. Located on Mustang Island near the bustling city of Corpus Christi, Port Aransas is known for its delicious seafood, beautiful beaches, and most of all, its laid-back, friendly vibe. Port Aransas has a way of making you feel at home while offering numerous fun and unique experiences to enjoy.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Cameron Herald

Garcia signs with TAMU-Corpus

The Thorndale Lady Dogs had three athletes from the volleyball team signing letters of intent to play softball and gymnastics at the college level. Natalie Garcia will be playing division 1 softball at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
THORNDALE, TX
KIII 3News

31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast kicked off today in Kingsville. The festival gave the community a chance to experience rancher life with delicious food, live music and even a cooking demonstration along with much more. The food as always was a hit, it...
KINGSVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Power outage for residents on the island throughout weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are working a hazard call on the 11700 block of the JFK Causeway westbound. Corpus Christi Police Department shared on their social media page saying, "AEP is working hard to restore any outages; but we are being told that power in the area may be affected through the duration of the weekend."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
High School Football PRO

Victoria, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Corpus Christi BP find Fentanyl on SPID Seashore

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Over a kilogram of Fentanyl was discovered on the Padre Island National Seashore by Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents. The Texas Drug Enforcement Administration division state that a lethal dose of fentanyl equates to 10-15 grains of table salt. More than 100 thousand Americans...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

