Ridgecrest Daily Independent
SSUSD Board approves settlement payment for REALMS facilities
The Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education, at its Nov. 17 meeting, approved an $85,000 settlement payment for facilities alternatives for the Ridgecrest Elementary Academy of Language, Music, and Science for the 2022-23 school year. Education Code Section 47614 and the regulations implementing the same (referred to as...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Desert Valleys Federal Credit Union holds ribbon cutting for city's first EV charging station
Keeping in step with the times, Desert Valleys Federal Credit Union (DVFC) has installed the first charging station for electric vehicles in the city of Ridgecrest, located at the 100 E. Ward Ave. The Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting event Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the grand opening...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
The Weston Column: Giving Thanks
As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them. The internet has no shortage of clever and moving quotes about expressing gratitude, but sometimes I am in no mood to read them. Words are great, but...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
VFW, American Legion given key to city
Vice Mayor Solomon Rajartnam on Nov. 16 presented the key to the city to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Ship 4084 and American Legion Post 684. Rajaratnam said he wanted to bestow symbolic keys to Ridgecrest -- the city's highest honor -- on organizations that serve veterans. "Last week...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
China Lake Museum has come a long way, baby
The China Lake Museum started the long journey to prepare for a grand move from its original location aboard the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake to its current location next to the Maturango Museum back in 1993. And it has not been the same since. Command at the time...
goldrushcam.com
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
'After School Satan Club' causes a stir at California elementary school
An "After School Satan Club" at an elementary school is drawing outrage. That's largely the point.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Hospitals at capacity as COVID, RSV, flu collide
Although this is not the first time during the pandemic that California hospitals have been at capacity, this time healthcare officials are noting intersecting surges of COVID, RSV (Respiratory Syncitial Virus) and influenza as the driving influence. “In the past we have raised awareness on this issue during COVID spikes,...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Local bike club delivers holiday food baskets
Early Saturday morning as many remained snuggled in their warm beds at home, members of the Disturbed Souls motorcycle club and their families gathered at the VFW Ship 4084 in a mission to fulfill one purpose: spread holiday blessings to over a dozen local families. Once again this year, the...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Meet the musician: Lydia Washburn
Desert Community Orchestra will host “A Christmas in Ridgecrest” Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. at Parker Performing Arts Center. This will be the 18th season for the orchestra's Christmas Concert. Leading up to the concert, DCO invites the public to meet the musicians that will be featured.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Special Classic Movie Night to honor Pearl Harbor to be held Dec. 7
The first Classic Movie Night at the Historic USO Building, located at 230 W. Ridgecrest Blvd., will be held Dec. 7. This date has a hallowed place in the nation's history -- the surprise attack on our forces in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in December 1941. In observation of the historical...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
'Peace, Love & Joy' theme for Children's Christmas Parade
It will be a holly, jolly Christmas this year as the Ridgecrest Elks Lodge #1913 will again treat the city to its 53rd Annual Children’s Christmas Parade to be held Saturday, Dec. 10. Bundle up the kids and head downtown for a little Peace, Love & Joy which is...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Horseshoe Pitching Club holds biggest tournament of the year
On Saturday, November 19th the Ridgecrest Horseshoe Pitching Club held their biggest tournament of the year. The tournament was hosted by Warren's Automotive which according to former president Robert Baum is one of three major sponsors with T & T Automotive and Teresa's Automotive for their tournaments. He also received donations from Select PT of plastic cups to give out as extra prizes. Baum gave an overview on the results and prizes won by the top four pitchers in the tournament.
