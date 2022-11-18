Read full article on original website
BREAKING: SE QUEDA, Pep Guardiola Signs New Deal with Manchester City
Huge, late and breaking news! A great and fantastic day as The Athletic have confirmed the Catalan manager has signed a new deal until summer of 2025. A really good development after much uncertainty. The players and management have to be through the moon. The deal came over the weekend and confirmation is expected as soon as today.
Sky News: Manchester United to be Put Up for Sale
Sky News has reported that the Glazer family is preparing to “formally announce its intention to examine potential sources of outside investment that could include a full-blown auction of arguably the world’s most famous football club.”. If that sounds familiar, then yes, it’s because that’s what Fenway Sports...
WATCH: Guro Reiten spot kick adds a third for Chelsea against Tottenham, 3-0!
Lauren James, amazing player that she is, could only be stopped by a foul in the box by a Tottenham defender. Guro Reiten takes the ball to the spot and converts it with ease, thus tripling Chelsea’s lead at the Bridge.
Alisson Speaks of LFC Support After Father’s Passing
As Fabinho did last week, Alisson Becker spoke to Brazilian outlet UOL ahead of the country’s first game against Serbia. Alisson elaborated on what happened when his father passed during the pandemic, how his club teammates tried to fly him back to his hometown to attend his father’s funeral, and why he ultimately didn’t go back.
Chelsea FCW vs. Real Madrid Femenino, Women’s Champions League: Preview, team news, how and what to watch
Chelsea’s Women’s Champions League campaign resumes with what just might be our toughest match yet, as Real Madrid Femenino head to Kingsmeadow for a showdown between the top two in the group. So far, thanks to a 1-0 away win at PSG and an 8-0 romp at home...
Manchester United sack Cristiano Ronaldo but Chelsea owner Todd Boehly still sees his ‘appeal’ — report
Cristiano Ronaldo has been sacked by Manchester United. They’re officially calling it an exit by “mutual agreement”, but we can all recognize a sacking when we see one after plenty of “mutual agreement” departures of Chelsea managers over the years. United’s statement is barely longer...
Kellyn Acosta’s clutch foul on Gareth Bale saved USMNT in World Cup
The US Men’s national soccer team played their first World Cup game since 2014, a 1-1 draw with Wales. After going up 1-0 in the first half on the foot of Tim Weah, the US was back on their heels following a late Gareth Bale goal on a penalty.
How Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history
One of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. Toss aside the relatively meaningless FIFA World Rankings and Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 win over Argentina still makes little sense. Even the statistics on the day would indicate Argentina would likely win. But football, as they say, is played on the pitch. Despite everything seemingly against them, the Saudi team opened their tournament with a win over one of the favorites to win the tournament.
How the United States and England Ended Up in the Same Group: A World Cup Group Explainer
If you’ve watched the playoffs or a knockout tournament before, you understand the idea of a team’s draw impacting how likely they are to win the whole thing. But in the playoffs, at least, that’s usually determined by a team’s regular-season performance. There is, of course,...
Career Goals For Harvey Elliott? Stay At Liverpool Forever
If you’ve followed Liverpool for any length of time, you’ve no doubt been excited about the occasional youth and/or academy player as they rise through the ranks. The vast majority of these players don’t quite reach the heights that we had all hoped for them, to say the least. Even for the ones that “make it” as a long-term professional top flight footballer, it’s rare that they get their breakthrough and keep their spot at Liverpool Football Club.
Van Dijk and Netherlands Bow to FIFA Threats and Drop One Love Armband
In 2018, FIFA selected Russia to host the World Cup, joining the Olympics in selling Vladimir Putin one of the world’s premier sporting events to put a little shine on his repressive autocratic regime. In exchange, Putin awarded FIFA boss Gianni Infantino the Order of Friendship. Four years later, Russia have plunged Europe into a land war on a scale not seen in eighty years.
Rumour Mongering: Dortmund Don’t Want to Sell Bellingham to Man City
For a while now, there’s been nothing really new in the Jude Bellingham transfer saga. We know Liverpool want him, but that other clubs may be interested as well—including clubs like Manchester City. And we know Borussia Dortmund don’t want to sell but are likely to do so for the right price in 2023.
Fan Letters: “Waiting for Sunderland to resume their league campaign is as dull as ditchwater!”
As football experts, can you explain something to me?. FIFA tell us to ‘concentrate on the sport’, so my question is purely regarding the sport itself. Which specific law of football would wearing an armband break that would put it on par with an unfair or dangerous tackle?
John Barnes Becomes An Official Liverpool Ambassador
John Barnes, a Liverpool legend who was already a wonderful unofficial ambassador for the club in the decades since retirement, is back at the club in a more official capacity. Barnes joins fellow legendary striker Ian Rush as an official club ambassador. He also joins Michael Owen, but you know,...
Sold before their time: Six Sunderland players whose Wearside careers were cut short
Kevin Phillips’ summary of Bridges’ sublime ability (‘He had more skill in his feet than the rest of us put together’) has gone down in lore, but it was far a more accurate statement than people perhaps realise. Like Russell, Bridges had broken into the first...
Rumour Mongering: Leipzig Prepared to Sell Konrad Laimer to Liverpool
With Liverpool in need of midfielders and Borussia Dortmund unwilling to sell Jude Bellingham to them last summer, the Reds turned to a number of potential alternatives with one of the top options thought to be RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer. The 25-year-old fit the profile and had just a...
What ‘el quinto partido’ means to Mexican fans
Déjà vu is a French phrase loaned to the English vocabulary that literally translated means “already seen”. It’s taken on a life of its own in English, to the point where a closer approximation is the experience of going through something again, even if you’ve never experienced it before.
World Cup Recaps: United States 1-1 Wales | All to play for in Group B
Monday’s meeting between the United States and Wales in Group B of the 2022 World Cup was truly a game of two halves. The Americans dominated the opening period, pinning Wales deep and maintaining comfortable possession. They nearly scored within the first 10 minutes, as Wayne Hennessey was forced to save a potential Joe Rodon own-goal before Josh Sargent clipped the outside of the post with a headed effort just moments later.
World Cup Open Football Thread Day Four
It might be difficult to top yesterday’s results, specifically Saudi Arabia’s shocking 2-1 victory over Argentina, but with four more matches on the schedule today featuring some powerhouses, the entertainment value should still be high. Croatia vs. Morocco. Time: 10:00 AM UK, 5:00 AM ET. Tottenham fullback Ivan...
Alisson and Brazil “Confident” Heading into World Cup as Favourites
On Thursday, when Brazil kick off their World Cup campaign against Serbia, Liverpool’s Alisson Becker will be in goal for the tournament favourites having rightly enshrined himself as his nation’s consensus top shot stopper. For the 30-year-old Novo Hamburgo native, it’s a chance to help Brazil win its...
