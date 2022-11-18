If you’ve followed Liverpool for any length of time, you’ve no doubt been excited about the occasional youth and/or academy player as they rise through the ranks. The vast majority of these players don’t quite reach the heights that we had all hoped for them, to say the least. Even for the ones that “make it” as a long-term professional top flight footballer, it’s rare that they get their breakthrough and keep their spot at Liverpool Football Club.

2 DAYS AGO