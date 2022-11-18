Read full article on original website
Yankees steal Pirates’ hard-throwing righty — again
The Yankees nabbed yet another hard-throwing Pirates right-hander. The team claimed Junior Fernandez — and his sinker that averaged 98.7 mph last year — off waivers on Friday. Want to bet on MLB?. Fernandez, 25, had a 2.41 ERA in 16 games between the Cardinals (13) and the...
New York Mets' Mark Canha: "Selfishy, I Would Like Brandon Nimmo Back"
New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha doesn't want Brandon Nimmo to leave the club. This week he told an SNY reporter that he would like Nimmo to return to the Mets. Nimmo declined the club's qualifying offer and is a free agent, free to sign with any team on the open market.
San Diego Padres interested in former MVP
The San Diego Padres reportedly want to bring in a former American League MVP. MLB Network’s JP Morosi reported Saturday morning that the team views first baseman and 2020 AL MVP José Abreu as a “top priority” for them in free agency this offseason. Morosi wrote, “Sources: Free agent José Abreu has spoken with Padres Read more... The post San Diego Padres interested in former MVP appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Padres looking to add former MVP to mix with Juan Soto, Manny Machado
The San Diego Padres fell short of their World Series aspirations in 2022, despite the blockbuster and franchise-altering acquisition of Juan Soto. In order to better position themselves for a run at the Fall Classic, the Padres are reportedly prioritizing free-agent first baseman Jose Abreu in the offseason, according to Jon Morosi.
Andrew Friedman: Dodgers Explored Cody Bellinger Trade Before Non-Tender
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not tender a contract to Cody Bellinger, Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams prior to the deadline on Friday, which made each of them a free agent. Such a decision with Bellinger grew increasingly likely of late despite his career beginning with winning National League Rookie of the Year in 2017 and an MVP Award two years later.
New York Yankees Reportedly Re-Sign Key Player
The New York Yankees have agreed to bring back shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million contract, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. The team reportedly considered nontendering him before today’s 8 p.m. deadline, but ultimately decided to keep him in the picture. Kiner-Falefa's $6 million is fully-guaranteed,...
Yankees interested in Andrew Benintendi return, but there’s a catch
The New York Yankees are reportedly interested in bringing Andrew Benintendi back, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. But Heyman also reports that a source questioned his desire to remain with the team. Benintendi was one of the Yankees’ most notable trade deadline acquisitions in 2022. He offered...
Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration
The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger non-tender decision has MLB Twitter flabbergasted
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to non-tender Cody Bellinger is fairly surprising. The 2019 MVP saw a decrease in numbers in 2020. And his offensive production fell off a cliff in 2021 and 2022. Nevertheless, MLB Twitter had some strong reactions to the Dodgers’ decision to non-tender the 27-year old.
Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency?
After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.
Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner
The New York Mets might lose ace Jacob deGrom in free agency, so the team has rumored interest in American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported Saturday night that Verlander has become of interest to the Mets. The 39-year-old Verlander is a three-time Cy Young Award winner, (including Read more... The post Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dodgers cut 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, making the 2019 NL MVP a free agent.Rather than offer him arbitration, the Dodgers decided not to tender a 2023 contract to Bellinger. The 27-year-old outfielder earned $17 million this season, when he batted .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games.Bellinger likely would have received a slight raise in arbitration, but the NL West champions chose to let him go instead.While prized for his defensive prowess, Bellinger has endured a stunning regression on offense over the last three seasons.In 2021, he was limited...
Why did the Giants trade Kadarius Toney? Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes might have gotten a steal
Kadarius is setting the . . . you get the idea. It was a year ago that Kadarius Toney was flashing open-field ability and potentially cementing himself as a game-breaking talent for the Giants, even in limited action. Unfortunately, those flashes turned out to be just that — flashes.
Matt Carpenter sends thoughtful message to Yankees’ Aaron Judge on MVP
While the Matt Carpenter Experience didn’t end the way anybody wanted it to, Yankees fans will still be spreading mythic tales of their own personal first-half Paul Bunyan for years to come. And when Carpenter himself tells the story of the 2022 season, even he’ll start by sitting his...
Dodgers Rumors: Why Jacob deGrom Coming to Los Angeles Makes Sense
The MLB off-season is underway, and even though there haven’t been any significant moves or signings, the rumors are swirling. While the Dodgers brought back future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, there is still much more they need to do to improve their roster. Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has...
This Day In Dodgers History: Jackie Robinson Named 1949 NL MVP
On Nov. 18, 1949, Brooklyn Dodgers infielder Jackie Robinson was named the National League MVP after his third season with the club. After breaking the color barrier in April 1947, Robinson became the first African-American player to win the MVP Award. Along with being voted MVP, Robinson’s early career with...
Could New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s home run ball sell for more than $2 million?
Factoring inflation, the owner of a sports memorabilia shop in Haltom City gives his opinion on what the record-breaking ball might fetch at auction.
