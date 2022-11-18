Cody Bellinger was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, making the 2019 NL MVP a free agent.Rather than offer him arbitration, the Dodgers decided not to tender a 2023 contract to Bellinger. The 27-year-old outfielder earned $17 million this season, when he batted .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games.Bellinger likely would have received a slight raise in arbitration, but the NL West champions chose to let him go instead.While prized for his defensive prowess, Bellinger has endured a stunning regression on offense over the last three seasons.In 2021, he was limited...

