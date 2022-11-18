ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – CMC is joining other organizations efforts in Tompkins County as an Opioid Overdose Prevention Program. The hospital emergency department joins a number of community organizations that offer naloxone (Narcan) on-site for free. Naloxone reverses overdoses and saves lives, but it must be administered early. The announcement comes on the heels of a recent notice from the Tompkins County Health Department highlighting the urgency of preventing overdoses, as the number of drug related deaths has risen since 2020.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO