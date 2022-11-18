Read full article on original website
Officials to consider new apartments near Ithaca Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tonight in Ithaca, officials will review a proposed apartment complex. The project called Breeze Apartments would be located on Lake Street near Ithaca Falls. It would be a four-story, 77-unit building with market-rate prices. There would also be parking spaces below the building. Alderperson Phoebe...
Gas prices go lower as Thanksgiving nears
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cost of gas is trending down entering a busy travel week. Triple-A says the statewide average is $3.85. That’s a five-cent drop from a week ago. The cost of oil is also lower this week. In Ithaca, the average gas price has remained...
Commercial burglary arrest in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A commercial burglary in the City of Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department responded to a commercial building in the 100 block of East Seneca Street at approximately 9:28 a.m. Tuesday for a reported burglary in progress. A female suspect was located inside and arrested. 26-year-old Gracie Schoffner is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor tampering. She is due in Ithaca City Court tomorrow morning.
NYSP at Ithaca seek help identifying theft suspect
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York State Police at Ithaca are looking for help identifying a theft suspect in the Village of Lansing. Authorities say the man pictured below entered Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall around 4:23 p.m. on November 14th and left the store without paying for several items. He allegedly stole an air gun, a CO2 powered arrow rifle, and two cylinders of propane.
Cayuga Medical Center moves to prevent opioid overdoses
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – CMC is joining other organizations efforts in Tompkins County as an Opioid Overdose Prevention Program. The hospital emergency department joins a number of community organizations that offer naloxone (Narcan) on-site for free. Naloxone reverses overdoses and saves lives, but it must be administered early. The announcement comes on the heels of a recent notice from the Tompkins County Health Department highlighting the urgency of preventing overdoses, as the number of drug related deaths has risen since 2020.
Ithaca man faces Newfield burglary charge
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — A burglary charge in Newfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Little Lawn Equipment on Wednesday night around 11PM for a reported theft. They say evidence collected at the scene points to 29-year-old Ithaca man Leandre Lovett as the suspect. Lovett was arrested just...
Donations needed for Tompkins County Share the Warmth event
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Donations are needed for a winter clothing giveaway in Tompkins County. Catholic Charities Tompkins/Tioga needs items for the annual Share the Warmth event, which will be held the weeks of December 5th-9th, and December 12th-16th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. They’re looking for new and gently used clean outerwear, including children’s and larger sizes 2X and up, boots, coats, snow pants, blankets, hats, and mittens for all.
