Jacob North
2d ago
Who in their right mind calls a Junkie Jalopy “Dignity Village?” The reason they’re in the place they are right now is a complete and total lack of dignity 😂
Editorial: A homelessness strategy for our current reality
The multi-pronged strategy forwarded by Mayor Ted Wheeler to build outdoor sites for homeless campers and eventually ban unsanctioned camping isn’t a plan for solving homelessness. But it’s a plan for helping solve the reality we’re in right now. Even with hundreds of millions of dollars going to rent...
Sauvie Island Bridge will be renamed
The Sauvie Island Bridge will get a new name to honor Native American communities whose traditional home includes the island. The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Thursday evening that starts the process of renaming the bridge. Lukas Angus, a member of the Nez Perce Tribe and a...
‘Missed opportunities’: Biking advocates sue Portland
Some bicyclists are suing the City of Portland for removing bike safety infrastructure off city streets.
STREET LIVES: Mark Moseley, water spiller
Homeless Portland man now has an unorthodox way to raise cash, having gone from Intel to tech startup to street Mark Moseley was sitting outside Safeway on Northwest 13th Avenue on a cold November morning, emptying fresh bottles of mineral water onto the sidewalk. He buys 12 packs of bottled water using his SNAP card (aka food stamps), which he gets because he is low-income and lives in the Doreen's Place homeless shelter. He spends $4 a 12-pack, plus $2.40 in bottle deposits. He pours the water out and takes the bottles back to get the $2.40 in cash...
APANO to Redevelop Canton Grill Site on SE 82nd
After nearly two and half years sitting vacant, the former Canton Grill property at 2610 SE 82nd Avenue will play a significant role in the district’s transformation. The owners of the iconic restaurant recently accepted the Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon‘s (APANO) offer to purchase the 47,265-square-foot site. Next month, APANO staff will begin public outreach and use those interactions to inform redevelopment plans.
Homeless vote in Portland, Oregon, delayed in angry meeting
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City Council members in Portland, Oregon, pushed back a vote on a disputed budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents expressed strong opposition during public testimony. Mayor Ted Wheeler has proposed allocating $27 million of the city’s budget to build a network of large, outdoor sites where homeless people would be allowed to camp. A camping ban would phase in once six designated camping areas have been built over 18 months. “It’s going to take commitment from all of us to do the hard work that lies ahead,” Wheeler said during Thursday’s meeting. “These allocations are a down payment on that work.” The $27 million would help launch the first three campsites, with nearly half going toward their operational costs for the remainder of the fiscal year. About $4 million of it would be directed to the sites’ preparation and construction.
Rene Gonzalez talks homelessness, gun violence and Portland’s city charter
Portland attorney and businessman Rene Gonzalez is another political newcomer who beat the odds to become Portland’s newest city commissioner.
Readers respond: UGB makes housing unaffordable
I found Steve Duin’s column about the unintended consequences of the Urban Growth Boundary very interesting. (“Need for housing exceeds all boundaries: Steve Duin column,” Nov. 12) I have been involved in about a dozen investors groups who focused on development of residential subdivisions since 1973. We were busy buying and developing land when Senate Bill 100 was passed. I remember telling city, county and boundary board commissioners that the boundaries were going to drive up home prices. We said this even though we already owned parcels and, due to the laws of supply and demand, the new boundaries would enrich us. Sure enough, the month after the UGB was in place, a parcel we owned became worth over 10 times per acre what we had paid just months before. That difference is still true today, with farm and forest land outside the boundary selling for roughly $10,000 to $20,000 per acre and land inside the boundary selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars per acre, based on recent sales. All that extra cost – along with System Development Charges imposed by many jurisdictions totaling tens of thousands of dollars per unit – greatly pushes up the cost of building housing.
Five Vietnamese Americans Won Seats in the Oregon House on Nov. 8
When Clackamas County finished counting votes on Nov. 18, Hoa Nguyen, the Democratic nominee in House District 48 (parts of Southeast Portland, Sandy and Damascus) could finally celebrate her victory over Republican John Masterman. Nguyen defeated Masterman by 2.8%, a difference of 657 votes. Her victory made it a clean...
All Aboard! The Holiday Express Train Is Departing Soon From Portland
Are you looking for something fun to do to get into the holiday spirit this year? Well, the Holiday Express train, is back for the first time in a while. This magical experience may be just the ticket if you want to try something new with friends and family this year.
Portland Voted. What Now?
Emotions were running hot in the weeks before we voted, and now that we’ve crossed the threshold, the city seems to be vibrating with a “well, what now?” type of energy. I know the Portland City Council is probably salty as hell that charter reform passed, and ultra-conservative rural Oregonians are likely less than stoked about their new Steamrolling Lesbian Portlander Governor. Potential new City Council candidates are already sniffing the air for support, and bureaus are already shifting gears. Agendas are crystallizing and change is coming.
Clark County opens winter shelter locations
Clark County’s winter weather shelters are now open at several area churches. The county’s Winter Hospitality Overflow (WHO) and the Satellite Overflow Shelters (SOS) are open seven nights per week for people in need of emergency shelter, a news release stated. The WHO site at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, at 5607 NE Gher Road in Vancouver, serves families, single women and couples, while the WHO site at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1309 Franklin St. in Vancouver, serves single men.
Readers respond: Tolling shifts problems to neighborhoods
The argument that tolling I-5 and I-205 would make those venues safer would certainly be offset by making our neighborhoods less safe, (“Opinion: Tolling can keep Oregonians moving - and moving safely,” November 13). Drivers would find alternate routes through neighborhoods to avoid the tolls. We should not...
Portland congregation faces up to a sordid piece of history
Rev. Thomas Smith, the longest serving leader of First Parish Church in Portland, organized a posse to hunt, kill and scalp Wabanaki men, women and children in 1755. Smith later wrote in his journal that he received 198 pounds — “my part in scalp money.” Courtesy of the Library of Congress.
The 2022 Christmas Ships Parade is Full Steam Ahead
Portland, OR. It’s the most wonderful time of year and Christmas Ships Parade boat captains are getting ready to set sail for the 68th annual event. Organizers say, “We’re busy testing the lights, updating the displays, and polishing our boats, all to get ready to shine for you!” There are new boat displays and participants are bringing back old favorites. All fleet members are enthusiastic volunteers, paying all their own expenses, to put on the colorful show. The Christmas Ship Parades take place on both the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. We’ve got the schedule below.
Secret Roller Disco turns empty Lloyd Center department store into rolling dance party
Portland’s not-so Secret Roller Disco temporarily took over an emptied department store at the Lloyd Center this week, turning the former Marshalls into a roller rink and dance party. If you missed Thursday’s event, you can catch the second skating party Saturday night. Secret Roller Disco hosts free...
Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators
The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
Family Medical Group in Molalla sees changes
Patients in the mid-Willamette Valley will have streamlined access to services and informationPatients across the mid-Willamette Valley will now have access to a wider range of local healthcare services thanks to a merger between Family Medical Group and Legacy Health. Dr. Shandra Greig, site medical director for the new Legacy Medical Group clinics in Molalla and Silverton said she sees the partnership as a way to "deepen our relationship with the community and to give our patients and their families additional levels of health care options." "There is no denying that the last several years have taken a...
Forest Grove faces severe rent burden
One-third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income to their landlord.A third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income on rent, according to a sample of U.S. Census Bureau data from 2022. State law defines a severe rent burden as when at least 25% of renters pay more than 50% of their income on housing costs. Forest Grove is well above that point, the data indicates. "Land is expensive and construction costs are high. Housing production is also a primary factor. The private sector builds the vast majority of homes and those...
Taft Home Is Still Vacant Nearly a Year After It Displaced 70 Low-Income Seniors
A residential hotel that closed last December after serving low-income and disabled seniors for decades remains shuttered nearly a year after it vacated the building of the 70 vulnerable seniors who called it home. The Taft Home, an old hotel in Southwest Portland, closed after its longtime private operator Concepts...
