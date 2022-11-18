I found Steve Duin’s column about the unintended consequences of the Urban Growth Boundary very interesting. (“Need for housing exceeds all boundaries: Steve Duin column,” Nov. 12) I have been involved in about a dozen investors groups who focused on development of residential subdivisions since 1973. We were busy buying and developing land when Senate Bill 100 was passed. I remember telling city, county and boundary board commissioners that the boundaries were going to drive up home prices. We said this even though we already owned parcels and, due to the laws of supply and demand, the new boundaries would enrich us. Sure enough, the month after the UGB was in place, a parcel we owned became worth over 10 times per acre what we had paid just months before. That difference is still true today, with farm and forest land outside the boundary selling for roughly $10,000 to $20,000 per acre and land inside the boundary selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars per acre, based on recent sales. All that extra cost – along with System Development Charges imposed by many jurisdictions totaling tens of thousands of dollars per unit – greatly pushes up the cost of building housing.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO