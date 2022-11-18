Read full article on original website
Food Bank hosts annual Partnership Against Hunger food and fund drive
COLUMBIA − The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will host a food and fund drive at grocery stores in mid-Missouri to support its annual Partnership Against Hunger Drive. The food drive will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The food bank...
The Center Project provides safe space for LGBTQ community this holiday season
COLUMBIA – The Center Project said it is offering a safe space for members of the LGBTQ community this holiday season. According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 38% of people said their stress level increases during the holidays. Camaron Nielson, a board member for The Center Project, said stress levels can be even higher for members of the LGBTQ community.
Small businesses welcomed at Holiday Makers Market
COLUMBIA - Over 50 small businesses set up shop at the MU Health Care Pavilion Sunday. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, vendors, artisans and makers attended the Holiday Makers Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Andrea Lyn Seppo, the founding owner and director of events at Andrea Lyn...
Burrell Behavioral Health's new Ash Street clinic to open Dec. 5
COLUMBIA − Burrell Behavioral Health is opening another clinic in Columbia. This location is on East Ash Street, making proximity to downtown Columbia very close. Burrell is a growing network that has more than 45,000 clients across 18 counties in Missouri. The clinics offer help in services such as therapy and counseling, psychiatry care, addiction recovery, crisis intervention, and connection services to those who struggle with mental and physical health.
Local pharmacy finds solutions to the amoxicillin shortage
COLUMBIA - Pharmacies are finding solutions for their customers after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a shortage on amoxicillin on Oct. 28. One local pharmacy, Kilgore's Medical Pharmacy, has experienced the shortage over the past few weeks. Bill Morrissey, a pharmacist at Kilgore's, said shipments have been spotty.
MPTA honors SERVE Inc. bus driver for service to community
FULTON - If you've ever taken a ride from SERVE Inc., you might have met Scott Gaines, a bus driver who dedicates his life to giving back to others. It's a dedication to service recognized by the Fulton community, and now by the state. The Missouri Public Transit Association (MPTA)...
Society for Creative Anachronism hosts Toys for Tots donations
JEFFERSON CITY - The Shire of Wyvern Cliffe, the local chapter of the Society for Creative Anachronism, will host its annual Toys for Tots fundraiser tournament Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will take place at The Zone, located at 2523 W. Main Street in Jefferson City.
A Time to Give Thanks kicks off Thanksgiving week with food box event
COLUMBIA − With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Powerhouse Community Development Corporation (PCDC) is making sure no family goes without a meal this holiday. A Time to Give Thanks is a project that honors Everybody Eats, an idea created by the late Columbia City Council member and community advocate Almeta Crayton, by continuing to give out free meals to those in need.
Columbia church open as warming center ahead of anticipated date
COLUMBIA - Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church is open as an overnight warming center on Friday and Saturday this week, despite the city-funded plans officially beginning on Nov. 28. According to previous KOMU 8 and Columbia Missourian reporting, these preliminary efforts were a way to "bridge the gap" until the...
A Time to Give Thanks expects higher demand this year as food prices continue to climb
COLUMBIA − With Thanksgiving nearby and food prices continuing to remain high, Powerhouse Community Development Corporation (PCDC) is preparing for higher demand during its a Time to Give Thanks project. A Time to Give Thanks, formally known as Everybody Eats, was created by the late Columbia City Council member...
Columbia beauty supply store closes down after pandemic, donates supplies to charity
COLUMBIA- After over 25 years of business, owner David Shim is looking to close down the AQ Beauty Supply store to start his retirement. Shim has been anticipating the closing for several years. In 2019, he closed the store but opened it back up in 2020. Shortly after, the pandemic hit, and the business suffered.
ACLU accuses Pettis County of denying life-saving medication to inmate
JEFFERSON CITY - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Missouri says it filed a federal lawsuit last week against Advanced Correctional Healthcare (ACH) and Pettis County. The ACLU claims the company and county jail denied an incarcerated individual access to life-saving medication after he was diagnosed with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
Marching Mizzou band ready for whirlwind Thanksgiving week trip to New York
Marching Mizzou, MU’s student band, is gearing up to take on one of its most ambitious shows to date: a performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. But it’s the massive amount of traveling the band will be required to undertake before and after the parade — wedged between halftime performances at two Mizzou home football games just six days apart — that is sure to leave students and other attendees sleep-deprived.
Columbia plow crews to conduct annual dry snow run Tuesday
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia is planning to conduct its annual dry snow run training exercise Tuesday, Nov. 22. Public Works crews will use the dry snow exercise as an opportunity to review safety procedures and practice their snow routes in order to better prepare for this season's winter weather.
Here's what you need to know: Friday, November 18
Columbia Police respond to incident at apartment complex. Just after 9:00 p.m., the Columbia Police Department received a call about a potential break-in. The police located the suspect, who then fled from the police after being spotted. Police said the suspect is still at large. Columbia residents share feedback on...
Stephens College hosts high school esports tournament
COLUMBIA — The top five high school esports teams in the state are taking part in the Missouri Scholastic Esports Federation (MOSEF) tournament in an attempt to crown a state champion. The two-day tournament began on Friday. This is the third year MOSEF has run the Missouri esports state...
First of three suspects in 2020 Mexico deadly home invasion receives 30-year sentence
RANDOLPH COUNTY − A Kirksville man was sentenced for the second-degree murder of a Mexico, Missouri, man after a hearing Friday morning. Randolph County Judge Scott Hayes sentenced Sadiq Moore to 30 years in prison, which he will begin serving immediately, according to Audrain County prosecutor Jacob Shellabarger. Moore...
Thanksgiving travelers stranded at Columbia Regional Airport, shuttled to St. Louis
When Catalina Echeverry, Noa Chen and Sydney Rushing entered the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal at 5 a.m. on Friday, they had no idea they would be stuck in an airport with no food for hours. The delayed American Airlines flight to Dallas was scheduled to take off at 6:20...
No injuries reported in Columbia apartment fire
COLUMBIA − NO injuries were reported after a small apartment fire Friday morning in Columbia. At around 6 a.m., Columbia Fire Department crews responded to the structure fire at 1201 Larch Court. When crews arrived, they found smoke showing from an upstairs apartment. The fire was contained to a...
Endangered person advisory issued for missing girl in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY - An endangered person advisory has been issued for 14-year-old Jamiah K. Brooks, following a missing person incident that occurred at 17004 N. Highway 65 Malta Bend. According to the Saline County Sheriff's Department, that incident took place at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Brooks was reported...
