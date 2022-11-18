Read full article on original website
Related
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently Closes
The decision to shutter the location was difficult and strategic in nature, says a senior company executive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com and GulfshoreBusiness.com.
Meet The Woman From Texas Who Holds The Record For Largest Shoe Size
A woman in Texas, United States, possesses the world's biggest feet on a live person (female), with her right foot measuring 33.1 cm (13.03 inches) and her left foot measuring 32.5 cm (12.79 inches). Tanya Herbert's shoe size ranges from US women's 18 to US men's 16-17, depending on the brand, according to TosBos.
'Freak Storm' Headed for Texas Could Dump Entire Season of Snow Overnight
The storm could impact Thanksgiving travel to and from the Texas panhandle.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Georgia residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus check of $2,900 per month is coming for Georgia residentsPhoto byPepi Stojanovski/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Comments / 0