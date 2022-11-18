Spread holiday cheer this weekend at Blake's Holiday Extravaganza

ARMADA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend and is inviting the public to join their planned festivities.

Starting Friday, the family-owned business will open its outdoor ice skating rink in Armada. The 2,000 foot rink will be surrounded by holiday decorations, lights, and music. It's $10 per person to skate for 50 minutes. Skate rentals cost $5 per person.

The Tasting Room in Armada and Blake's Backyard will also open heated igloo seating on Friday. The igloos, which seat up to 10 people, will serve appetizers, entrees, and Blake's Hard Cider. Reservations can be made online with a $10 deposit.

Blake's will also host it's second annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Armada. The weekend of the tree lighting will also feature live music, carolers, live reindeer, carriage rides and shopping from local makers and artisans.

Blake's will be selling Christmas trees Saturday through Dec. 23. Guests can pick up a pre-cut tree or choose to cut their own tree at the 100-acre tree farm in Armada. You can find a list of tree varieties the business offers here .