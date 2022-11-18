ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Armed robbery suspect chased down by MSP trooper in Detroit

By Ryan Herbst
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MfCKC_0jFrc9HG00

(CBS DETROIT) - A person suspected of armed robbery was chased down and arrested by a Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit.

According to MSP, troopers received a message from Detroit Police at around 3:00 a.m. The dispatch described a vehicle with several people suspected of an armed robbery at a location near Plymouth Road and Ward Street.

When troopers arrived, they saw several Detroit Police cars less than a quarter mile away near the intersection of Plymouth and Schaefer. They also said multiple suspects were seen running from the vehicle described by dispatchers.

At that point, police say one trooper ran after a 29-year-old suspect while the other tried to contain other suspects at the scene.

The trooper chasing down the 29-year-old on foot tried using a taser to stop them, but that did not work. However, the suspect was caught after they fell while running. That suspect was turned over to Detroit Police.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Comments / 3

Ron Lucky
2d ago

Good Job . A lot of people are grateful to all the men and women trying so hard to make it a better world for allThank You

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

42-Year-Old Michigan Man Takes An Uber To A Rob Bank

A Michigan man is in jail after he used an Uber to rob a bank, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Forty-two-year-old Jason Christmas allegedly robbed a Huntington Bank in Southfield, Michigan last week by using an Uber. Christmas took the Uber to the branch on Greenfield Road and had the driver wait while he went inside to rob the bank, unbeknownst to the driver. According to the police, Christmas used an Uber because his driver’s license was suspended, and he was worried about getting caught driving without it.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

DPD looking for suspect who shot 2, including a teen outside Campus Martius hours after tree lighting

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A big crowd gathered for the Christmas tree lighting at Campus Martius on Friday night. People from as far aware as Florida came for the event. "To come up and to have this as a destination. This is a destination city… and it's crazy, right? Coming from Florida you want to go to Detroit at this time of year," said Dana McCool, a visitor from Florida.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Ferndale woman faces felony in report of pistol whipping

A Ferndale woman is charged with felonious assault after police say they were called by her ex-boyfriend who reported she “pistol whipped” him. Shawntinique Coleman-Hudson, 28, was arraigned in Ferndale 43rd District Court on Monday and is scheduled for a preliminary examination later this month. Police said the...
FERNDALE, MI
CBS Detroit

Driver suspected of driving while impaired in deadly rollover crash on I-75

(CBS DETROIT) - One person was killed in a rollover crash overnight in Detroit. Police suspect the driver may have been impaired.According to Michigan State Police, the car was heading south on I-75 near I-96 at around 3:30 a.m. They said the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over. Both the driver and a 21-year-old passenger were thrown from the vehicle.The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  The driver was suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash.Troopers are obtaining a search warrant to draw blood from the driver. Investigators are waiting for lab results before deciding if charges should be filed.
DETROIT, MI
CarBuzz.com

30 Armed Thieves Steal 13 Vehicles From Detroit Dealership

An organized group of thieves stormed a Detroit Metro area car dealership and drove away with 13 vehicles. According to Fox 2 Detroit, 30 criminals invaded the Genesee County dealer early Monday morning and exchanged gunfire with the on-duty security guard. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the criminal gang...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Monroe man arrested after stealing vehicle in Ohio, authorities say

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a 37-year-old man from Monroe after they say he stole a vehicle in Ohio and led officers on a chase back into Michigan.At about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call about a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 75. Police say the yellow 2014 GMC box van was taken from Perrysburg, Ohio. Toledo police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued across state lines, prompting officers to stop their pursuit. A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office spotted the vehicle on I-75 near S. Otter Creek Road and attempted to stop it. The driver exited the freeway at the Michigan welcome center near Laplaisance Road and was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle.The Toledo Police Department is looking into additional charges of fleeing and eluding.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7700.
MONROE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man injured in Warren house fire

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was injured after a garage and house fire in Warren on Sunday. The fire broke out at around 5:00 p.m. at a home on Bunert near 11 Mile Road. Fire officials say they responded to the home after receiving reports of a garage fire. The family says they were watching TV when they saw a fire coming from the garage.
WARREN, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Barricaded gunman in Detroit, residents urged to shelter in place

(CBS DETROIT)  - Detroit Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded gunman near the area of Joy Road and Robinson.Chief James E. White said they believe the suspect has an "arsenal of military-grade weapons," and at least nine handguns registered to his name.     Thursday's situation began about 6:45 a.m. when police responded to a call of shots fired. Responding officers said they spotted one victim suffering from an obvious gunshot wound. Chief White did not explicitly say the victim suffered fatal injuries, but when a reporter asked what the relationship was between the barricaded gunman and the deceased,...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy