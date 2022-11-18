Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
atozsports.com
Bills fans may have an issue with latest Josh Allen photo
The city of Buffalo is in the midst of a historic snowstorm. While the team treks to the airport in preparation for their upcoming matchup, the city of good neighbors has done its part. Videos have surfaced of fans helping Bills players get out of their driveways to make it...
Golf Digest
The Lions had a perfect response to the Buffalo Bills moving Sunday’s game to Detroit due to snow
As you’ve probably already heard, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both headed to Detroit this weekend after the NFL moved Sunday’s game out of the path of a historic lake effect snowstorm, depriving us of perhaps the single greatest snow game in NFL history. If early returns are any indication, however, they made the only decision they possibly could have.
PHOTOS: Buffalo Bills’ Field Is Definitely Not Playable, Covered in Feet of Snow
So, the NFL made the right decision to move this Buffalo game. The Buffalo Bills had to cancel practice due to all the snow on Friday. There were a lot of fans that scoffed at the idea of moving the game due to snow. After all, the best games happen in the snow! But this storm is different.
Jeff Okudah Not Likely to Play against Bills
The Detroit Lions will be without their top cornerback against the Buffalo Bills.
It took a village to get the Bills out of Buffalo for Sunday's game
When the Buffalo Bills had to move their entire operation to Detroit’s Ford Field on short notice for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns due to massive snow accumulation in and around their home stadium, it took everybody on the team to get that done. More than six feet of snow hit the suburb of Orchard Park, so everyone had to get going in a hurry, and this left some of the most important Bills in need of assistance just to get out of their houses and onto the plane from Buffalo to Detroit in the first place.
Bills' game was moved to Detroit, now they have a new challenge: Getting to Detroit
It was no surprise when the NFL moved the Buffalo Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit. Western New York is getting a massive snowfall. There has been a lake-effect snow warning from the National Weather Service for most of the week. The only surprise is it took...
Yardbarker
Crazy photo of snow-covered Bills stadium goes viral
The Buffalo Bills were forced to move their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns to a new location, and you will know why when you see what their stadium looked like on Friday. A historic snowstorm that rolled into Western New York on Thursday night is expected to clobber...
Look: Fans Helped Bills Players Get To The Airport Today
This weekend's Bills-Browns game has been moved to Detroit's Ford Field due to several feet of snowfall in Buffalo. The Bills will travel to Detroit this afternoon — if they can make it to the airport. This morning, some friendly neighbors/Bills Mafia faithful helped Buffalo offensive tackle Spencer Brown...
brownsnation.com
Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?
By now, it is national news that the Week 11 Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills game has been moved from Buffalo to Detroit. The game is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, November 20 at 1:00 PM EST. Could the game be delayed given the current situation in Buffalo?. Travel...
Bills players dig out - with help of neighbors - after historic snowstorm
Thanks in part to some industrious Buffalonians, all Bills personnel had reported to the team’s training center and were on track to depart for the Motor City in the afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns
ORCHARD PARK - One would have to assume that CBS isn’t all that disappointed that the Buffalo Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns was moved to Detroit on Sunday afternoon. Not only will the CBS crew working the game - specifically the camera operators out in the elements...
Fans use shovels, snowblowers to ensure Buffalo Bills players can get to game amid snowstorm
Buffalo Bills fans in New York rallied Saturday to shovel out players, amid a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm, in an effort to get them to the airport in time to travel to Detroit for their game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. The storm, which has pummeled the region since Thursday, has...
Bills stadium blanketed in snow as Buffalo prepares for game in Detroit against Browns
The Buffalo Bills shared videos of Highmark Stadium blanketed in snow as a massive snowstorm hit Western New York. The NFL moved Sunday's game to Detroit due to the weather.
From as far as Japan and Spain, ‘Bills Mafia’ shows up big in Detroit after massive snow in Buffalo
DETROIT, MI - The Buffalo Bills may have a history of Super Bowl heartbreak, but one thing is certain. Their fans know how to tailgate, and they don’t care how far they have to go to do it. Bills fans showed up at Ford Field in a big way...
WGRZ TV
Carucci Take2: Bills still living in land of the bizarre while looking to snap losing streak
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five thoughts on the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit:. 1. One of the more bizarre stretches in memory continues for the Bills. Last week brought “Elbowgate,” with the team turning Josh Allen’s...
Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills vs Browns
DETROIT (WIVB) — As much of Western New York is still snowed in, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you ready for Sunday’s Bills game against the Cleveland Browns game, being played at Ford Field in Detroit. You can watch on this page or on WIVB and WNLO at 11 a.m. The game begins […]
Bills Fans Help Shovel Out Players Ahead of Team’s Flight to Detroit
The Mafia broke out their snowblowers and shovels to help the team get to the airport in Buffalo.
Allen and Bills not phased by crazy week of snow
The Buffalo Bills had an interesting week leading up to their game against the Cleveland Browns. The Bills and Browns were forced to play in Detroit after a lake-effect storm hammered Buffalo and the Western New York area.
NBC Sports
Buffalo travel ban threatens Bills-Browns game
It's been a week players and coaches on the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will likely never forget. A major snow storm threatening to dump as much as six feet of fresh powder on upstate New York forced the NFL to relocate the two teams' Week 11 contest from Buffalo to Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 20.
