Buffalo, NY

atozsports.com

Bills fans may have an issue with latest Josh Allen photo

The city of Buffalo is in the midst of a historic snowstorm. While the team treks to the airport in preparation for their upcoming matchup, the city of good neighbors has done its part. Videos have surfaced of fans helping Bills players get out of their driveways to make it...
BUFFALO, NY
Golf Digest

The Lions had a perfect response to the Buffalo Bills moving Sunday’s game to Detroit due to snow

As you’ve probably already heard, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both headed to Detroit this weekend after the NFL moved Sunday’s game out of the path of a historic lake effect snowstorm, depriving us of perhaps the single greatest snow game in NFL history. If early returns are any indication, however, they made the only decision they possibly could have.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It took a village to get the Bills out of Buffalo for Sunday's game

When the Buffalo Bills had to move their entire operation to Detroit’s Ford Field on short notice for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns due to massive snow accumulation in and around their home stadium, it took everybody on the team to get that done. More than six feet of snow hit the suburb of Orchard Park, so everyone had to get going in a hurry, and this left some of the most important Bills in need of assistance just to get out of their houses and onto the plane from Buffalo to Detroit in the first place.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Crazy photo of snow-covered Bills stadium goes viral

The Buffalo Bills were forced to move their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns to a new location, and you will know why when you see what their stadium looked like on Friday. A historic snowstorm that rolled into Western New York on Thursday night is expected to clobber...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Fans Helped Bills Players Get To The Airport Today

This weekend's Bills-Browns game has been moved to Detroit's Ford Field due to several feet of snowfall in Buffalo. The Bills will travel to Detroit this afternoon — if they can make it to the airport. This morning, some friendly neighbors/Bills Mafia faithful helped Buffalo offensive tackle Spencer Brown...
BUFFALO, NY
brownsnation.com

Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?

By now, it is national news that the Week 11 Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills game has been moved from Buffalo to Detroit. The game is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, November 20 at 1:00 PM EST. Could the game be delayed given the current situation in Buffalo?. Travel...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills vs Browns

DETROIT (WIVB) — As much of Western New York is still snowed in, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you ready for Sunday’s Bills game against the Cleveland Browns game, being played at Ford Field in Detroit. You can watch on this page or on WIVB and WNLO at 11 a.m. The game begins […]
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Buffalo travel ban threatens Bills-Browns game

It's been a week players and coaches on the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will likely never forget. A major snow storm threatening to dump as much as six feet of fresh powder on upstate New York forced the NFL to relocate the two teams' Week 11 contest from Buffalo to Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 20.
BUFFALO, NY

