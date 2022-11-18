Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)
The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
Golf Digest
The Lions had a perfect response to the Buffalo Bills moving Sunday’s game to Detroit due to snow
As you’ve probably already heard, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both headed to Detroit this weekend after the NFL moved Sunday’s game out of the path of a historic lake effect snowstorm, depriving us of perhaps the single greatest snow game in NFL history. If early returns are any indication, however, they made the only decision they possibly could have.
atozsports.com
Bills fans may have an issue with latest Josh Allen photo
The city of Buffalo is in the midst of a historic snowstorm. While the team treks to the airport in preparation for their upcoming matchup, the city of good neighbors has done its part. Videos have surfaced of fans helping Bills players get out of their driveways to make it...
It took a village to get the Bills out of Buffalo for Sunday's game
When the Buffalo Bills had to move their entire operation to Detroit’s Ford Field on short notice for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns due to massive snow accumulation in and around their home stadium, it took everybody on the team to get that done. More than six feet of snow hit the suburb of Orchard Park, so everyone had to get going in a hurry, and this left some of the most important Bills in need of assistance just to get out of their houses and onto the plane from Buffalo to Detroit in the first place.
PHOTOS: Buffalo Bills’ Field Is Definitely Not Playable, Covered in Feet of Snow
So, the NFL made the right decision to move this Buffalo game. The Buffalo Bills had to cancel practice due to all the snow on Friday. There were a lot of fans that scoffed at the idea of moving the game due to snow. After all, the best games happen in the snow! But this storm is different.
WOOD
Why They Moved the Buffalo Bills Football Game to Detroit
The Buffalo Bills home game against Cleveland has been moved to Detroit (the Lions are on the road this week against the NY Giants). Here’s a pic. of the snow Friday at Highmark Stadium at Orchard Park NY near Buffalo. Check out the video that the Bills posted. BTW if you haven’t see it – pretty amazing end to the Bills/Vikings game last Sunday. Drone video of the snow at Hallmark Stadium during a break in the snowfall. The National Guard has been activated to assist residents of the Buffalo area.
Several Bills Players Injured In Buffalo’s Win Over Cleveland
The Buffalo Bills found a way to make it to Detroit for Sunday's game against Cleveland and ended up snapping a two-game losing streak by beating the Browns 31-23. The Bills are now working on a short week and they will head back to Detroit to take on the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.
Look: Photos Of Snow-Filled Buffalo Bills Stadium Go Viral
When the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns face off for Week 11's matchup in the domed Ford Field, some fans will be let down that a rare snow game will be avoided. A tease of what this game could have looked like was offered by the Bills' social media account. Buffalo's Twitter page gave a ...
Bills Mafia (legitimately) helped their team snap losing streak in Detroit
Coming off of two tough losses in a row, the Buffalo Bills knew they needed a bounce-back game vs. the Cleveland Browns to right the ship. Thanks to a well documented lake-effect snowstorm in Buffalo, the Bills (7-3) were forced to play that game on a neutral field in Detroit.
WGRZ TV
Neighbors, team execs and more help Buffalo Bills reach the airport
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills were determined to play against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, no matter how much snow got in their way. The game was moved by the NFL to Detroit ahead of the snowstorm currently burying parts of Erie County under several feet of snow. In retrospect, it seemed like a good move, with Highmark Stadium buried under more than 60 inches of snow.
Fans use shovels, snowblowers to ensure Buffalo Bills players can get to game amid snowstorm
Buffalo Bills fans in New York rallied Saturday to shovel out players, amid a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm, in an effort to get them to the airport in time to travel to Detroit for their game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. The storm, which has pummeled the region since Thursday, has...
Buffalo Bills were trying like heck to get players to Detroit, #BillsMafia shoveled them out
Buffalo Bills tight end Quintin Morris said what many teammates were probably thinking. “I’m very interested to see how we getting to Detroit,” Morris tweeted on Friday night. Considering how much snow has hit Buffalo, it was a valid statement. Orchard Park, the home of Highmark Stadium, has...
Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills vs Browns
DETROIT (WIVB) — As much of Western New York is still snowed in, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you ready for Sunday’s Bills game against the Cleveland Browns game, being played at Ford Field in Detroit. You can watch on this page or on WIVB and WNLO at 11 a.m. The game begins […]
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Rule out Multiple key Starters for Cleveland Browns Game
Luck has not been on the Buffalo Bills’ side this week. The Bills are going to be without multiple starters in week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. Cornerback. Tre'Davious White, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and defensive end Greg Rousseau have already been ruled out. This comes just a day after the game was moved to Detroit due to the Blizzard hitting Buffalo.
NBC Sports
Buffalo travel ban threatens Bills-Browns game
It's been a week players and coaches on the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will likely never forget. A major snow storm threatening to dump as much as six feet of fresh powder on upstate New York forced the NFL to relocate the two teams' Week 11 contest from Buffalo to Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 20.
WKYC
Knocked down: Cleveland Browns fall to 3-7 with 31-23 loss to Buffalo Bills
DETROIT — Just like several games this year, the Browns got off to a surprisingly hot start Sunday against the high-powered Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, just like they've also done in several games this year, things precipitously began to fall apart. The Browns ended Week 11 with a 31-23 loss,...
Buffalo Bills vs. Browns: Josh Allen Moves Off Injury Report
How to fix the Buffalo Bills? It starts with a who's who regarding Friday's practice participation ahead of Sunday's "home game'' against the Cleveland Browns.
Yardbarker
Jeff Okudah Not Likely to Play against Bills
The Detroit Lions were already facing a tough challenge on Thanksgiving when they suit up against the Buffalo Bills. After the surprise victory against the Giants, head coach Dan Campbell discussed the potential of cornerback Jeff Okudah to play on short notice. "We just talked about it. I don't think...
96.1 The Breeze
