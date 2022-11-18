ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Syracuse.com

Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)

The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
BUFFALO, NY
Golf Digest

The Lions had a perfect response to the Buffalo Bills moving Sunday’s game to Detroit due to snow

As you’ve probably already heard, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both headed to Detroit this weekend after the NFL moved Sunday’s game out of the path of a historic lake effect snowstorm, depriving us of perhaps the single greatest snow game in NFL history. If early returns are any indication, however, they made the only decision they possibly could have.
DETROIT, MI
atozsports.com

Bills fans may have an issue with latest Josh Allen photo

The city of Buffalo is in the midst of a historic snowstorm. While the team treks to the airport in preparation for their upcoming matchup, the city of good neighbors has done its part. Videos have surfaced of fans helping Bills players get out of their driveways to make it...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It took a village to get the Bills out of Buffalo for Sunday's game

When the Buffalo Bills had to move their entire operation to Detroit’s Ford Field on short notice for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns due to massive snow accumulation in and around their home stadium, it took everybody on the team to get that done. More than six feet of snow hit the suburb of Orchard Park, so everyone had to get going in a hurry, and this left some of the most important Bills in need of assistance just to get out of their houses and onto the plane from Buffalo to Detroit in the first place.
BUFFALO, NY
WOOD

Why They Moved the Buffalo Bills Football Game to Detroit

The Buffalo Bills home game against Cleveland has been moved to Detroit (the Lions are on the road this week against the NY Giants). Here’s a pic. of the snow Friday at Highmark Stadium at Orchard Park NY near Buffalo. Check out the video that the Bills posted. BTW if you haven’t see it – pretty amazing end to the Bills/Vikings game last Sunday. Drone video of the snow at Hallmark Stadium during a break in the snowfall. The National Guard has been activated to assist residents of the Buffalo area.
DETROIT, MI
WGRZ TV

Neighbors, team execs and more help Buffalo Bills reach the airport

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills were determined to play against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, no matter how much snow got in their way. The game was moved by the NFL to Detroit ahead of the snowstorm currently burying parts of Erie County under several feet of snow. In retrospect, it seemed like a good move, with Highmark Stadium buried under more than 60 inches of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills vs Browns

DETROIT (WIVB) — As much of Western New York is still snowed in, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you ready for Sunday’s Bills game against the Cleveland Browns game, being played at Ford Field in Detroit. You can watch on this page or on WIVB and WNLO at 11 a.m. The game begins […]
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills Rule out Multiple key Starters for Cleveland Browns Game

Luck has not been on the Buffalo Bills’ side this week. The Bills are going to be without multiple starters in week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. Cornerback. Tre'Davious White, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and defensive end Greg Rousseau have already been ruled out. This comes just a day after the game was moved to Detroit due to the Blizzard hitting Buffalo.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Buffalo travel ban threatens Bills-Browns game

It's been a week players and coaches on the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will likely never forget. A major snow storm threatening to dump as much as six feet of fresh powder on upstate New York forced the NFL to relocate the two teams' Week 11 contest from Buffalo to Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 20.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Jeff Okudah Not Likely to Play against Bills

The Detroit Lions were already facing a tough challenge on Thanksgiving when they suit up against the Buffalo Bills. After the surprise victory against the Giants, head coach Dan Campbell discussed the potential of cornerback Jeff Okudah to play on short notice. "We just talked about it. I don't think...
DETROIT, MI
