Jason Momoa's Daughter Lola Steals the Show During Heartwarming Red Carpet Interview
Watch: Jason Momoa & Daughter Lola Dish on Dance Collaboration for Slumberland. Jason Momoa's daughter may just be a star in the making. While celebrating the premiere of his new film Slumberland, the actor turned the night into a family affair, walking the red carpet with his two kids Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, whom he shares with ex Lisa Bonet.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Family: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’
Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect family before splitting in January 2022 — but when they did, they had the sweetest things to say about their brood. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress […]
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry support Will Smith at private screening of his new film 'Emancipation'
Will Smith received support from a host of his Hollywood friends, including Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry, during a private screening of his new Apple film "Emancipation." The film marks Smith's first movie release since the 2022 Oscars where he slapped Chris Rock onstage during the live telecast. The...
Former Hallmark Fans Can't Stop Applauding GAC Family's Lori Loughlin News On Instagram
Lori Loughlin is officially back to acting, and she just booked her first movie since the college admissions scandal in 2019. On September 22, Great American Country Media (GAC) officially announced that Lori will be starring in her first romantic comedy film with the network. Titled Fall Into Winter, it...
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And
Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
Reese Witherspoon 'Doesn't Want To Be Drawn Into' Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe's 'Messy' Life: Source
Relations between former flames and longtime co-parents Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe have reportedly further cooled. The Legally Blonde lead is allegedly giving her ex the cold shoulder now that their two shared children, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, have seemingly left the nest. "Reese and Ryan maintained a civil relationship when they were making decisions about their children — but that's gone now," an insider close with the couple told Radar earlier this week. Part of this breakdown, per the source, seemingly stems from Witherspoon looking to avoid Phillippe’s legal woes and personal drama. In 2019, the I...
Um, Jason Momoa Got Body-Shamed For Having A 'Dad Bod'
The Internet, rife with vitriol and a lack of common decency, has found a new target—Jason Momoa’s unflexed abs. After US Weekly posted a photo of the Aquaman lead in Venice, commenters started calling his physique a “dad bod." Thankfully, the rest of social media quickly came...
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
Three Wise Men and a Baby Is the Hallmark Channel Crossover Event of Our Christmas Dreams
Watch: Three Wise Men and a Baby EXCLUSIVE: An Unexpected Baby Arrives. Forget the MCU, the Hallmark Channel Universe is officially here and it's spreading Christmas cheer. Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell, three of the network's most popular leading men, are teaming up for Three Wise Men and a Baby, which premieres Saturday, Nov. 19, and is one of 2022 Countdown to Christmas' most anticipated releases.
Ralph Fiennes Reveals He Was Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s ‘Relationship Decoy’ In The 2000s
Ralph Fiennes confessed he was once a “relationship decoy” for his former Maid In Manhattan co-star Jennifer Lopez, 53, and her beau Ben Affleck, 50 — but had no idea he was part of a plot. “I was set up,” the 59 year old actor explained on Watch What Happens Live to host Andy Cohen on Tuesday, November 15, referencing old photos of the two hugging in June 2002. “I was asked out to dinner with J. Lo and her manager and her agent … We had a nice dinner, chatty chatty chatty. … [after], I think I was walking home, but [we gave each other a] peck on the cheek goodnight,” he explained.
Pet of the week: This adorable wild pig was adopted by Jason Momoa while on the set of his new film
Jason Momoa has welcomed a new member to his family! The Hollywood star adopted an adorable wild pig and it seems they have become fast friends, after having an unexpected encounter at the set of his new Netflix movie ‘Slumberland.’ Jason Momoa/Instagram ...
How Much Money ‘Grease’ Star Stockard Channing Has Earned
American actress Stockard Channing is popular for her role in Grease. The three-times Emmy award winner played the character Betty Rizzo in the 1978 musical comedy alongside other artists like John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John, who played Danny and Sandy, respectively. The Big Bus star has won many awards while making a name and quite a fortune for herself in the entertainment industry.
Tim Allen Speaks Out About Tom Hanks: ‘We Have Very Different Opinions’
Tim Allen is opening up about his relationship with his “Toy Story” costar and fellow Hollywood legend, Tom Hanks. The “Home Improvement” actor spoke out about their decades-long friendship while stopping by the “Kelly Clarkson Show” to promote his new “Santa Clause” show.
Henry Winkler Says He Regrets Turning Down Lead Role in Grease
Happy Days actor Henry Winkler agreed with CNN’s Chris Wallace in an interview broadcast yesterday that he was a “damn fool” for turning down the role of Danny Zuko in Grease—a part that was eventually played by John Travolta. Winkler played the iconic character Arthur Fonzarelli on the long-running sitcom from 1974 to 1984. “I thought: I’ve played the Fonz, I’m not going to do it again,’ Winkler told Wallace as he recalled being offered the role. “I should have just shut up and had a really good time making that movie.” Grease was the highest-grossing musical film ever at the time of its release, and catapulted Travolta to stardom. Read it at CNN
'Grey's Anatomy' Actress and Musician Tied to the Knot Last Month
Skyler Shaye is a wife. The Grey's Anatomy star said "I Do" to musician Christian Lopez at the Ritz Carlton in Santa Barbara on Oct. 10. The ceremony was an intimate one, attended by just their close family and friends. The wedding comes as the show sent off longtime cast member, Ellen Pompeo. She exited as a full-time castmember after 19 seasons on the show. Pompeo will continue to narrate the show for the season. Her focus is now on her limited series on Hulu, which has yet to be titled.
Kyle Chandler And Glenn Close Join Cameron Diaz And Jamie Foxx In Netflix’s ‘Back In Action’
EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close are set to join Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx in the Netflix action-comedy Back In Action. The project drew headlines when it was announced in June on Foxx’s social media accounts as it marks Diaz’s return to acting after retiring from acting in 2018.
Emily Blunt Is Reminding Everyone Christopher Meloni Isn't The Only TV Zaddy Out There
As Christopher Meloni revels in his Zaddy phase, Emily Blunt makes note of another person who holds that title.
'Dancing With the Stars': Winner for Season 31 Revealed in Disney+ Finale
Dancing With the Stars has a new Mirrorball champion! Monday night's finale saw the final couples competing for the title of Season 31 winner: Wayne Brady (and pro partner Witney Carson), Charli D'Amelio (Mark Ballas), Shangela (Gleb Savchenko) and Gabby Windey (Val Chmerkovskiy). Continue on to see who won the Mirrorball (if you were not already watching via Disney+)!
