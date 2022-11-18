Read full article on original website
Related
Consumer Reports.org
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime Boast Improved Fuel Economy and Acceleration
When you hear the word “hybrid,” chances are the Toyota Prius comes to mind. But even though hybrids have been growing in popularity, Prius sales have slumped as buyers flock to pure EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and hybrid SUVs instead. It’s a shame because we’ve always thought the Prius is one of the best options out there for car buyers who prioritize practical, economical, and reliable transportation.
Top Speed
10 Sports Cars from the 2000s Still Worth Buying
The 2000s were a decade of rapid technological advancements, one where flip phones turned into smartphones and laptops were finally making some gains on desktop computers. It was, arguably, the decade of the Fast And Furious franchise, and one could even argue that it was the rise of tuning culture across most of the United States. Above all, though, it was the decade of the electronic uprising in our sporty cars. The first flappy paddles found their way into up-market supercars, and even the more mundane machinery came with a host of electronic aids to keep them level and straight on the road. Some enjoyed having their skills behind the wheel complimented by the electronic suspension, self-leveling dampers, four-wheeled steering, and other clever robotics that made driving fast a bit easier. The purists, however, did not like the rise of electronic aids and kept searching for those cars that kept true to the old-school setup of three pedals, a stick, and no help other than that given by your senses. The cars we're going to discuss here today offer the perfect blend between rawness and electronic advancement from a time when we didn’t hear doomsday preachers announcing the end of the manual transmission.
CAR AND DRIVER
$290,000 Drako Dragon EV SUV Packs 2000 Horsepower, Gullwing Doors
The Drako Dragon is the second vehicle from the California-based startup after the GTE electric sedan that was revealed in 2019. The Dragon has four electric motors with a combined output of 2000 horsepower, and Drako claims a 200-mph top speed and a 9.0-second quarter-mile time. Behind the gullwing doors...
Digital Trends
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
One of the major promises of the electric car is the fact that it’ll save you money, at least when it comes to fuel costs. That’s true more than ever with the rise of gasoline prices in recent times, making it pretty easy to spend $100 or more on a tank, depending on your car model. But perhaps one of the major misconceptions with electric cars is the fact that they’re not free. That’s right, you’ll still have to pay to charge your car.
Top Speed
INFINITI's Comeback Plan: Here's What To Expect
As sales continue to plummet, Infiniti is in a key moment of its very existence. While the Q50 and Q60 models are good alternatives to the usual suspects in the premium segment, their outdated tech puts them at a disadvantage. Infiniti’s brand crisis certainly isn’t helping as the Japanese automaker has renamed its models more times than we can count since its inception in 1989. But after parent Nissan saw a revival, can we expect the same for its luxury arm? Now, however, it would appear Infiniti has gathered its second wind and wants to give us sport-luxury models like the QX55 coupe SUV. More importantly, car aficionado Kirk Kreifels reported that Infiniti would adopt a version of Nissan’s E-Power. It’s called the I-Power (go figure) and the future of the Japanese luxury brand might very well depend on it.
MotorTrend Magazine
What Is an Oldsmobile 455-Inch Big-Block?
When you look at a modern Chevy engine, that's not what you're really seeing; instead, it's a GM "corporate" engine that is used across all the various brands (at least those that are still with us). But back in the day that wasn't the case. In the golden era of muscle cars, all the GM divisions (Oldsmobile, Buick, Pontiac, and Chevrolet) had a lot of freedom to develop their own unique drivetrains. This intra-corporate rivalry helped fuel the horsepower wars of the later '60s and early '70s. For example Olds, Pontiac, and Buick all had 455-inch big-block V-8s, but aside from the displacement they had very little in common. Duplication of effort? Waste of company resources? Yeah, you could argue that. But it also led to innovation.
conceptcarz.com
2023 Nissan Maxima
2023 Nissan Maxima combines bold style, sporty driving dynamics and helpful technology. • Standard Nissan Safety Shield® 3601 enhances peace of mind. • Standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ keeps drivers connected. • Rated an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ (2022 model) The...
Truth About Cars
2023 Toyota Prius, Prius Prime Bow in L.A.
LOS ANGELES – Like a lot of automotive enthusiasts, I’ve always been a little derisive towards Toyota’s Prius, mostly because the car has always been a bit lacking in guts. In fact, a running joke I have with a few other automotive journalists I know involves uttering the words “it’s always a f*cking Prius” when we come upon slower traffic during press drives. That’s because it often actually is a Prius holding up the works. I’ve dropped this line on many a California freeway, from Sacramento on down to San Diego. And, of course, I’ve said plenty of times bopping around my home base of Chicago.
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
Toyota Prius withers on the vine as EV strategy questions linger
Toyota is debuting updated versions of the Toyota Prius hybrid car at the L.A. Auto Show amid growing speculation that the automaker — long vaunted for its sustainable vehicles — is falling behind on EVs. Why it matters: Toyota is the world's largest automaker and one of the...
Is the Signature Mazda CX-5 the Best BMW X1 Alternative?
The BMW X1 is great, but options can take the price sky hi. Could the fully-optioned Mazda CX-5 be a better, and cheaper, choice? The post Is the Signature Mazda CX-5 the Best BMW X1 Alternative? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan unveiling: 340-mile range, 320 horsepower, 77.4kWh battery
Hyundai has unveiled its new all-electric sedan, the Hyundai Ioniq 6. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 made its first appearance earlier this year, and now the vehicle will be coming to the U.S. in the spring of next year. Today’s unveiling at the LA Auto Show included numerous details about the model coming to the U.S. There is a lot to be excited about.
torquenews.com
Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction
Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
topgear.com
The new GTV is the most powerful production Vespa ever produced
With a WHOPPING 23bhp, the GTV is basically a MotoGP bike…. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. We can hear the Ducati Panigale riders quaking in their boots from here, as Vespa announces its most powerful production model ever.
Consumer Reports Crowns the 2023 Subaru Forester as Best SUV
Consumer Reports ranks the 2023 Subaru Forester as the best SUV. See why the Subaru Forester is a well-rounded option. The post Consumer Reports Crowns the 2023 Subaru Forester as Best SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
An in-depth review of a 2008 Tesla Roadster and its very analog interior shows how far Tesla has come in 14 years
"It's basically a peek behind the curtain into what made electric cars interesting over gas cars," YouTuber MKBHD said.
Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser
When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
benzinsider.com
The Benefits of Buying a Mercedes
When it comes to the automobile industry, the name Mercedes-Benz has become synonymous with luxury, style, and performance for almost a century. With a global brand value of $25.8 billion in 2021, the prestige that accompanies the name has made Mercedes Benz an aspirational brand for many motorists creating a loyal customer base in the worldwide automobile sector.
Jalopnik
My Favorite Design Details From the LA Auto Show
While most car journalists are sent to every corner of the world to check out and drive the latest cars, the other 95 percent of our jobs is describing the latest and greatest in cars, from photographs. You can imagine, something like a car, some of the best details are best seen in person, which brings us to the LA Auto Show.
Comments / 0