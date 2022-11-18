Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
Wareham firefighters battling two-alarm fire
WAREHAM – Firefighters were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in Wareham late Saturday morning. The fire was reported in a large 2 1/2 story house at 426 Main Street. No injuries were reported. Part of the building reportedly collapsed during the fire. A Bourne engine covered the Onset fire station while their […] The post Wareham firefighters battling two-alarm fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
whdh.com
Fire crews battle multi-alarm blaze in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton fire crews battled through cold conditions late Friday night to extinguish a blaze that destroyed a home on Walnut Street. Fire officials say there was an initial call for an elderly person in the building, though a search did not uncover anyone. An initial indication indicates the fire broke out somewhere in the basement around midnight.
hyannisnews.com
THREE ALARM BLAZE DISPLACES 8 WAREHAM RESIDENTS
Media statement from Captain John Walcek of the Wareham Fire Department:. On Saturday, November 19, at 11:19 a.m. the Wareham Fire Department received multiple reports of a structure fire at 426 Main Street. Captain Mickey Bird, who was in charge of Engine 1, immediately ordered a 2nd alarm on arrival, due to heavy fire conditions in the large multi-family residence. Arriving almost simultaneously, Chief John Kelley assumed command, and assisted the crew of Engine 1 begin their fire attack. Conditions at the scene deteriorated rapidly, prompting Chief Kelley to order all firefighters out of the building. In addition, Chief Kelley struck a 3rd alarm, bringing multiple other fire departments in for assistance. The fire was finally brought under control by 1:30 p.m., however firefighters continued to extinguish hot spots for several hours. One firefighter and one civilian were transported to Tobey Hospital for observation of non-life threatening injuries. Eight residents were displaced, and were being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
fallriverreporter.com
Rehoboth Fire Department warns as driver injured after deer ends up in back seat
A driver was sent to the hospital after a deer crashed through the windshield of a vehicle. Friday night, the Rehoboth Fire Department responded to a serious accident with a SUV and a deer which went through the windshield and landed in the back seat. The driver which was the...
hyannisnews.com
DRIVER EJECTED, AIRLIFTED TO R.I. TRAUMA CENTER
WAREHAM – [WFD MEDIA STATEMENT] On Thursday November 17th at about 1:00 P.M., the Wareham Fire Department received a call for a single motor vehicle accident, with ejection, on Route 25. C1 (Chief Kelley), Engine1 (Shift2) & R1 (call & career) responded to the scene. Members on scene assisted...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy crime wave and a troubling first responder response #mayorkoch #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment
Quincy crime wave and a troubling major first responder response. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy looks to have been hit with an uptick of troubling incidents in recent days. First up, per a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Police Scanner Monitor, Quincy’s Walmart...
Martha's Vineyard Times
BREAKING: Individual related to bank robbery in custody
Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden told The Times Saturday afternoon that someone related to the Thursday morning Rockland Trust bank robbery is in custody. He said a press release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office is expected to be issued shortly. Tara Miltimore, a spokesperson for the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, subsequently emailed The Times a brief statement:
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 13-19
A house in Harwich Port that sold for $3.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $765,591. The average price per square foot was $485.
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
Police: Search underway for 3 suspects who tied up bank workers during robbery on Martha’s Vineyard
TISBURY, Mass. — Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Rockland Trust on Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday. Police on Martha’s Vineyard say they are looking for three armed suspects. Some information was developed that led police to a Holiday Inn in Falmouth and that hotel was evacuated.
capecoddaily.com
VIOLENT “JANE DOE” ALLEGEDLY JUMPED ON CRUISER, TRIED TO BITE AND DISARM POLICE OFFICERS
HYANNIS – Barnstable police patrol officers reportedly went to check on an adult female apparently pulling on Main Street shop doors and acting erratically at around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. At one point, officers reportedly tried to get the unknown female to simply leave and go home when she suddenly turned and jumped on the hood of a police cruiser, holding on and refusing to let go. While being taken into custody, the woman reportedly resisted officers by moving her cuffed hands to the front of her body. And at one point, she allegedly tried to disarm one of the officers by attempting to take his firearm. She also reportedly broke one of the storefront windows during the entire outburst. Later at police headquarters, HN was told the female was still being very uncooperative and not telling them her name. The volatile “Jane Doe” in custody also reportedly tried to bite officers during the booking process. Police sources were uncertain what was causing the female’s violent behavior, but excessive drug use has not been ruled out as a factor. No police officers were seriously injured. [DEVELOPING] P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is brought to you by the Red Hot Chili Peppers… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] * The details contained in the above report are based on police radio transmissions, observations on scene, and information from police sources on scene. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The post VIOLENT “JANE DOE” ALLEGEDLY JUMPED ON CRUISER, TRIED TO BITE AND DISARM POLICE OFFICERS first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
Sale closed in Mashpee: $3 million for a five-bedroom home
Andrew Kramer acquired the property at 25 Prestwick Lane, Mashpee, from Ramy A Ghattas and Silvia H Ghattas on Oct. 25, 2022. The $2,995,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $618. The property features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
newbedfordguide.com
MassDEP penalizes New Bedford’s Bob’s Tire Company for solid waste violations
“The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $16,080 penalty to Bob’s Tire Co., Inc., located at 55 Brook Street in New Bedford, for violations of solid waste regulations. MassDEP conducted multiple site inspections, in coordination with the City of New Bedford’s Resilience and Environmental Stewardship program,...
Three New Bedford Fishermen Selflessly Handed Out 50 Turkeys for Families in Need
If you ask me what my favorite time of year is, I'll gladly tell you it's Thanksgiving without hesitation. Surprisingly it has nothing to do with the food and everything to do with paying it forward. That's precisely what three local fishermen did. On the evening of Thursday, November 17th...
MassDOT seeks public input on new Cape Cod bridge design
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOURNE - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has big plans for replacing the Sagamore and Bourne bridges. On Thursday night, during a virtual meeting, they updated the public on their plans. MassDOT is currently in the design phase of the project. They have three different renderings on how the bridges could look. One looks similar to the Zakim Bridge in Boston. The second looks like the current bridge set up, and the third is a simple causeway. MassDOT is looking for public input right now, and neighbors already have their own opinions. "The one where the bridge comes...
capeandislands.org
Robbery suspects still at large following armed bank heist
A multi-agency search continued Thursday night for three armed robbers who tied up employees and held up a Martha’s Vineyard bank. FBI, state and local police are collaborating on the search, which is right now continuing on the island. The suspects are still large as of 7:30 pm and authorities said they are considered armed and dangerous.
whdh.com
‘It was only a matter of time before I got caught’: School bus driver facing OUI charge
A 53-year-old Hanover woman was arraigned on drunken driving and child endangerment charges Friday after police say she was drunk behind the wheel while transporting dozens of kids in Pembroke. Police say Bethann Sweeney was visible drunk when she was stopped while driving 28 teens and two adults home from...
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable Approves Funds to Fill Police Vacancies
BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Town Council has approved a supplemental appropriation of $142,896 to fund the hiring of eight police officers at its most recent meeting. Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend told the council that the money would cover examinations, academy tuition, and equipment, but would be a one-time cost. “At the time our 2023 budget […] The post Barnstable Approves Funds to Fill Police Vacancies appeared first on CapeCod.com.
School bus driver charged with OUI with several students on board in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A 53-year-old Massachusetts school bus driver was arrested and charged with operating under the influence after a 911 caller reported an erratic bus driving down Route 3 in Pembroke. State Police stopped the bus in the parking lot of Friendly’s Restaurant off Route 139 on Thursday...
