Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Former Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Dies in TexasLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco news roundup: FISD Insight applications open and other updates
Frisco ISD has announced that parents and community members are invited to apply for FISD Insight, a program that provides a behind-the-scenes look at district operations including transportation, technology, the Board of Trustees and more. The application is open through Nov. 28. "To qualify, Insight applications should be complete, and...
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite ISD sets total cost for incoming natatorium
Construction costs have been set for Mesquite ISD’s incoming natatorium. At a Nov. 14 board of trustees meeting, Mesquite ISD Construction Services Executive Director Don Pool proposed a maximum construction cost of $10.9 million. The cost was unanimously approved.
starlocalmedia.com
LISD Adopt an Angel gift program underway
The Lewisville ISD Adopt an Angel program has been directed by Lewisville High School Student Activities Director Allison Stamey since 2002, providing children in the community with gifts for the holiday season. This is Stamey’s 28th year with Lewisville High School and she said the Adopt an Angel program is...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney news roundup: MISD outlines library book 'opt out' program and more updates
McKinney ISD has shared information on its website and social media channels regarding its library book "opt-out" program. "MISD recognizes that every family and student is different, and parents have different expectations regarding their child’s reading choices," the district stated. "That’s why we encourage all parents to discuss reading selections as a family."
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell News Roundup: Winter averaging, city is hiring, and more
On Sept. 27, 2022, Coppell City Council approved an amendment to the Water and Sewer Regulations ordinance that switched the current sewer billing method to winter averaging to bill for residential sewer service. Winter averaging is a method used to bill residential accounts for sewer service that uses winter months (Nov. - March) as the basis to calculate a customer’s sewer portion of the utility bill for an entire 12-month billing year. The effect of winter averaging to residential water customers is expected to be negligible with an estimated 73% of bills that will see either no change or a decrease in their sewer charges. For more information about winter averaging, visit coppelltx.gov/winteraverage.
starlocalmedia.com
Fall festivities, holiday events scheduled in The Leader communities for the week of Nov. 20
Several events in Carrollton and Lewisville are focused on the holidays and the fall weather, encouraging residents to celebrate with family and loved ones. Take a look at the top five things to do in The Leader communities the week of Nov. 20:. Thanksgiving movie night.
starlocalmedia.com
Lights, art installations, runs and more: See what's happening in Plano the week of Nov. 20
Here are five things to do in Plano the week of Nov. 20.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen News Roundup: Joe Farmer Recreation holds Food Drive
Join the Joe Farmer Recreation Center on Nov. 22 for open gym and outdoor activities during an afternoon donation drive. Bring four or more canned goods to receive free entry into the recreation center for the day and a meal from Credit Union of Texas. Donations will be brought to All Community Outreach for distribution to those in need during the holiday season.
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm Rotary Club celebrates five years of giving back, serving the community
The Little Elm Rotary Club recently celebrated their five-year anniversary, allowing members to reminisce on the way the club has helped benefit the local community and hopes for the future. The Little Elm Rotary Club started with the disbandment of Little Elm Lions Club in 2016 and several members of...
starlocalmedia.com
OPINION: Coppell “full throttle” moving forward with Wiley at the helm
When Antonio Wiley was hired as Coppell head football coach on Feb. 17, he set three goals for his Cowboys – make the playoffs, practice on Thanksgiving and play for a state championship. Although Coppell was able to put just one check mark next to one of those three...
starlocalmedia.com
Celina news roundup: Old Celina Park named softball field of the year and more updates
The Texas Turfgrass Association recently named Old Celina Park as Softball Field of the Year, the city of Celina announced on Sunday, Nov. 13. The team is slated to be honored on Dec. 13 at the Texas Turfgrass Association Conference in Denton.
starlocalmedia.com
The Leader News Roundup: Cease the Grease, awards, nominations
The City of Carrollton will hold a Cease the Grease event for residents to properly dispose of cooking oil, meat fats, lard, shortening, and grease often left over from large holiday meals. Stop by the Central Service Center located at 2711 Nimitz Lane from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 and Tuesday, Nov. 29, to properly dispose of grease and cooking oil for free. For more details about the event, contact Carrollton Water Utilities at 972-466-3425. Visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/FatFreeSewers for more information.
starlocalmedia.com
The Lakeside Journal News Roundup: Blood drive, Cease the Grease, and more
The City of The Colony is partnering with the American Red Cross for a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at The Colony Annex. Visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code, "thecolony" to make an appointment.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina Business Briefs: Granny's Sweeties construction and more updates
The Celina EDC on Monday announced that construction has begun for Granny's Sweeties Cakes and Confections. The business will be located at 401 W Pecan St.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano News Roundups: Police collect 36 jackets for those in need
Plano Police Department in partnership with Black Rifle Coffee Company collected a total of 36 jackets. The donation boxes are staying at Black Rifle Coffee Company for the week if people weren’t able to come Sunday but still want to donate. Donations results announced.
starlocalmedia.com
Get an inside look at the construction of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort site
Anchored in the center of the circular drive at the under-construction Omni PGA Frisco resort, there sits a Texas live oak with a history behind it. The tree’s original home was about half a mile away at the site of the original ranch home when the sprawling land in Frisco’s northwest corridor was known as Fields Ranch. In the years since PGA Frisco has been announced and developed, the tree has been moved to a temporary location and once again to where it sits today. Now, it serves as a signature point of the resort, said Jeff Smith, vice president and managing director at Omni PGA Frisco Resort.
starlocalmedia.com
Cortez's all-around play, leadership fuel strong start for Lady Eagles
Now in her fourth year on varsity, Allen senior Alexis Cortez is leading the charge as the Lady Eagles usher in a new era in their girls basketball program's history. Cortez rose through the ranks, adding more to her game and taking on more responsibility under former head coach Teresa Durham, ultimately earning all-district honors as a sophomore and 5-6A offensive player of the year as a junior — ironic, considering Cortez began her varsity career looking to make presence felt on defense.
starlocalmedia.com
Prosper, Celina weather second-round tests, advance in playoffs
Two non-offensive touchdowns put the Celina football team at a deficit entering the fourth quarter of its Class 4A Division I area playoff game against Kennedale on Friday, but a strong closing stretch by the Bobcats averted the upset bid. Celina scored 10 consecutive points in the fourth quarter on...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney police investigating reported robbery at bank
The McKinney Police Department announced Friday morning that it is investigating a robbery at a bank. Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, the department stated that officers are investigating a robbery at at PNC Bank in the 1900 block of W. Virginia Parkway. People have been asked to avoid the area.
starlocalmedia.com
Semifinal sweep!: More than 50 photos from Frisco Reedy's state volleyball tourney debut
The Frisco Reedy volleyball team impressed in Friday's Class 5A state semifinal, sweeping away Liberty Hill in three sets to punch their ticket to Saturday's state final. Here's a look at the action from the Curtis Culwell Center.
Comments / 0