ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco news roundup: FISD Insight applications open and other updates

Frisco ISD has announced that parents and community members are invited to apply for FISD Insight, a program that provides a behind-the-scenes look at district operations including transportation, technology, the Board of Trustees and more. The application is open through Nov. 28. "To qualify, Insight applications should be complete, and...
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite ISD sets total cost for incoming natatorium

Construction costs have been set for Mesquite ISD’s incoming natatorium. At a Nov. 14 board of trustees meeting, Mesquite ISD Construction Services Executive Director Don Pool proposed a maximum construction cost of $10.9 million. The cost was unanimously approved.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

LISD Adopt an Angel gift program underway

The Lewisville ISD Adopt an Angel program has been directed by Lewisville High School Student Activities Director Allison Stamey since 2002, providing children in the community with gifts for the holiday season. This is Stamey’s 28th year with Lewisville High School and she said the Adopt an Angel program is...
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney news roundup: MISD outlines library book 'opt out' program and more updates

McKinney ISD has shared information on its website and social media channels regarding its library book "opt-out" program. "MISD recognizes that every family and student is different, and parents have different expectations regarding their child’s reading choices," the district stated. "That’s why we encourage all parents to discuss reading selections as a family."
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell News Roundup: Winter averaging, city is hiring, and more

On Sept. 27, 2022, Coppell City Council approved an amendment to the Water and Sewer Regulations ordinance that switched the current sewer billing method to winter averaging to bill for residential sewer service. Winter averaging is a method used to bill residential accounts for sewer service that uses winter months (Nov. - March) as the basis to calculate a customer’s sewer portion of the utility bill for an entire 12-month billing year. The effect of winter averaging to residential water customers is expected to be negligible with an estimated 73% of bills that will see either no change or a decrease in their sewer charges. For more information about winter averaging, visit coppelltx.gov/winteraverage.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen News Roundup: Joe Farmer Recreation holds Food Drive

Join the Joe Farmer Recreation Center on Nov. 22 for open gym and outdoor activities during an afternoon donation drive. Bring four or more canned goods to receive free entry into the recreation center for the day and a meal from Credit Union of Texas. Donations will be brought to All Community Outreach for distribution to those in need during the holiday season.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Leader News Roundup: Cease the Grease, awards, nominations

The City of Carrollton will hold a Cease the Grease event for residents to properly dispose of cooking oil, meat fats, lard, shortening, and grease often left over from large holiday meals. Stop by the Central Service Center located at 2711 Nimitz Lane from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 and Tuesday, Nov. 29, to properly dispose of grease and cooking oil for free. For more details about the event, contact Carrollton Water Utilities at 972-466-3425. Visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/FatFreeSewers for more information.
CARROLLTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano News Roundups: Police collect 36 jackets for those in need

Plano Police Department in partnership with Black Rifle Coffee Company collected a total of 36 jackets. The donation boxes are staying at Black Rifle Coffee Company for the week if people weren’t able to come Sunday but still want to donate. Donations results announced.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get an inside look at the construction of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort site

Anchored in the center of the circular drive at the under-construction Omni PGA Frisco resort, there sits a Texas live oak with a history behind it. The tree’s original home was about half a mile away at the site of the original ranch home when the sprawling land in Frisco’s northwest corridor was known as Fields Ranch. In the years since PGA Frisco has been announced and developed, the tree has been moved to a temporary location and once again to where it sits today. Now, it serves as a signature point of the resort, said Jeff Smith, vice president and managing director at Omni PGA Frisco Resort.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Cortez's all-around play, leadership fuel strong start for Lady Eagles

Now in her fourth year on varsity, Allen senior Alexis Cortez is leading the charge as the Lady Eagles usher in a new era in their girls basketball program's history. Cortez rose through the ranks, adding more to her game and taking on more responsibility under former head coach Teresa Durham, ultimately earning all-district honors as a sophomore and 5-6A offensive player of the year as a junior — ironic, considering Cortez began her varsity career looking to make presence felt on defense.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Prosper, Celina weather second-round tests, advance in playoffs

Two non-offensive touchdowns put the Celina football team at a deficit entering the fourth quarter of its Class 4A Division I area playoff game against Kennedale on Friday, but a strong closing stretch by the Bobcats averted the upset bid. Celina scored 10 consecutive points in the fourth quarter on...
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney police investigating reported robbery at bank

The McKinney Police Department announced Friday morning that it is investigating a robbery at a bank. Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, the department stated that officers are investigating a robbery at at PNC Bank in the 1900 block of W. Virginia Parkway. People have been asked to avoid the area.
MCKINNEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy