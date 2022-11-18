Anchored in the center of the circular drive at the under-construction Omni PGA Frisco resort, there sits a Texas live oak with a history behind it. The tree’s original home was about half a mile away at the site of the original ranch home when the sprawling land in Frisco’s northwest corridor was known as Fields Ranch. In the years since PGA Frisco has been announced and developed, the tree has been moved to a temporary location and once again to where it sits today. Now, it serves as a signature point of the resort, said Jeff Smith, vice president and managing director at Omni PGA Frisco Resort.

FRISCO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO