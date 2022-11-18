ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

UH Maui College Offers Free CNA Trainings across Maui County

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is offering free training for individuals residing on Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi, and Maui (including Hāna in East Maui) to become Certified Nurse Aides during the spring 2023 semester. Classes run from Jan. 9 to May 12, and involve both online and in-person instruction.
Lahaina Gateway welcomes new specialty retailers

The Lahaina Gateway shopping center has announced new and upcoming tenants, bringing more specialty retailers to the growing West Maui community starting this November through fall 2023. Coming soon to Lahaina Gateway, including first-to-Maui retailers are:. Blue Hawaii Spa & Reflexology – Opening its first location on Maui, this 739-square...
Public showers and restrooms to close at Launiupoko

WAILUKU, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino’s office announced that the public restrooms and public showers at Launiupoko Beach Park will need to close for repairs to a watermain break. The park will remain open throughout the repairs, and there will be portable restrooms available on site, said Maui County Officials. For questions or concerns, […]
Maui Family Support Service celebrates 42 years

Maui Family Support Services, a private non-profit agency incorporated in 1980, celebrated 42 years of family strengthening and child abuse prevention in Maui County with a blessing Wednesday at its Wailuku office. Its mission is to promote healthy family functioning by providing supportive services that build on family strengths. Its...
Legality of large Maui homeless sweep to be decided by high state court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i Supreme Court will decide the legality of a large homeless sweep conducted last year in the Kanaha area of Kahului. Several residents of the Pu’uhonua O Kanaha encampment near Kanaha Beach Park sued Maui county, claiming they were denied due process and their constitutional rights were violated when officials seized and destroyed their property.
The Maui Cookie Lab Relocates to New Location on Maui

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Maui Cookie Lab is able to produce more products, thanks to their new location. The Maui Cookie Lab is now located in the Kahului Office Center, providing its employees more space to work. “When I was looking for a location to open our sweet shop,...
Early Thanksgiving feast served to Maui homeless community

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds enjoyed a free Thanksgiving feast on Maui on Thursday as part of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. “We’re doing sous vide turkey, taro Portuguese sausage stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, gravy, lilikoi cranberry sauce, candied Okinawan sweet potatoes, a marinated tomato salad, and a pumpkin crunch cake,” said Craig Omori, University of Hawaii Maui College Culinary Arts Program Coordinator.
Sunday Morning Weather - Strong Trade Winds, Scattered Showers for Windward and Mauka Areas

HONOLULU (KITV4) Strengthening trades will generate locally strong winds and gusty conditions into Monday. Trades will focus showers mainly over windward and mauka zones through the beginning of the week. A few showers over windward Big Island and Maui, will be locally heavy this morning. Breezy conditions and a period of showery weather are likely on Thanksgiving Day as a cold front advances the area.
Main waterline break closes restrooms and showers at Launiupoko Beach Park

Public restrooms and showers at Launiupoko Beach Park are closed pending needed repairs due to a main waterline break. The Department of Parks and Recreation announced that portable restrooms are available for public use, so Launiupoko Beach Park will remain open throughout the repair period. The Department extended thanks to...
Just 3 weeks left to apply for Small Business Administration disaster loans for drought

The application deadline is Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 for US Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loans related to drought conditions in Hawai‘i, Kalawao and Maui counties. The loans are intended to offset economic injury due to reduced revenues caused by the continuing drought. “These loans may be used...
Maui men found guilty of hate crime in 2014

Maui men found guilty of hate crime in 2014
