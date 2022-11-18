Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
UH Maui College Offers Free CNA Trainings across Maui County
The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is offering free training for individuals residing on Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi, and Maui (including Hāna in East Maui) to become Certified Nurse Aides during the spring 2023 semester. Classes run from Jan. 9 to May 12, and involve both online and in-person instruction.
mauinow.com
Lahaina Gateway welcomes new specialty retailers
The Lahaina Gateway shopping center has announced new and upcoming tenants, bringing more specialty retailers to the growing West Maui community starting this November through fall 2023. Coming soon to Lahaina Gateway, including first-to-Maui retailers are:. Blue Hawaii Spa & Reflexology – Opening its first location on Maui, this 739-square...
Public showers and restrooms to close at Launiupoko
WAILUKU, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino’s office announced that the public restrooms and public showers at Launiupoko Beach Park will need to close for repairs to a watermain break. The park will remain open throughout the repairs, and there will be portable restrooms available on site, said Maui County Officials. For questions or concerns, […]
mauinow.com
Maui Family Support Service celebrates 42 years
Maui Family Support Services, a private non-profit agency incorporated in 1980, celebrated 42 years of family strengthening and child abuse prevention in Maui County with a blessing Wednesday at its Wailuku office. Its mission is to promote healthy family functioning by providing supportive services that build on family strengths. Its...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Legality of large Maui homeless sweep to be decided by high state court
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i Supreme Court will decide the legality of a large homeless sweep conducted last year in the Kanaha area of Kahului. Several residents of the Pu’uhonua O Kanaha encampment near Kanaha Beach Park sued Maui county, claiming they were denied due process and their constitutional rights were violated when officials seized and destroyed their property.
KHON2
The Maui Cookie Lab Relocates to New Location on Maui
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Maui Cookie Lab is able to produce more products, thanks to their new location. The Maui Cookie Lab is now located in the Kahului Office Center, providing its employees more space to work. “When I was looking for a location to open our sweet shop,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Early Thanksgiving feast served to Maui homeless community
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds enjoyed a free Thanksgiving feast on Maui on Thursday as part of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. “We’re doing sous vide turkey, taro Portuguese sausage stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, gravy, lilikoi cranberry sauce, candied Okinawan sweet potatoes, a marinated tomato salad, and a pumpkin crunch cake,” said Craig Omori, University of Hawaii Maui College Culinary Arts Program Coordinator.
Updates: Brush fire closes Several roads in Mā’alaea
Maui County Officials are warning drivers that several road closures are occurring in the Kahalui area due to a large brush fire.
KITV.com
Sunday Morning Weather - Strong Trade Winds, Scattered Showers for Windward and Mauka Areas
HONOLULU (KITV4) Strengthening trades will generate locally strong winds and gusty conditions into Monday. Trades will focus showers mainly over windward and mauka zones through the beginning of the week. A few showers over windward Big Island and Maui, will be locally heavy this morning. Breezy conditions and a period of showery weather are likely on Thanksgiving Day as a cold front advances the area.
Heavy rain battering portions of Maui County, other windward areas may see the same
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A disturbance near the islands brings the threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms to windward portions of the islands through Saturday morning. Here’s a look at what areas are currently affected as of Thursday night: Molokai: East Molokai under a flood warning through 12:15a Friday morning. Areas include: Ualapue, Pukoo, Kamalo, Halawa […]
KITV.com
Maui's Piilani Highway re-opened following rock slide near Nuu Landing | Update
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A rock slide closed the Piilani Highway near Maui’s South Shore for about two and a half hours on Friday. The closure was put in place at mile marker 31 around 9:30 a.m., Maui County officials said. That is in the area of Nuu Landing.
1,300 ballots arrived too late to count, so far
The Big Island clerk told us the majority of the postmarks were on or after election day on Nov. 8.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood advisory canceled for Molokai, but downpours still possible for eastern end of state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory that was issued early Friday morning for the island of Molokai has been canceled after heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches subsided. The downpours were the result of a trough that was located just to the north of Maui County, which increased moisture and instability.
mauinow.com
Main waterline break closes restrooms and showers at Launiupoko Beach Park
Public restrooms and showers at Launiupoko Beach Park are closed pending needed repairs due to a main waterline break. The Department of Parks and Recreation announced that portable restrooms are available for public use, so Launiupoko Beach Park will remain open throughout the repair period. The Department extended thanks to...
mauinow.com
Just 3 weeks left to apply for Small Business Administration disaster loans for drought
The application deadline is Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 for US Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loans related to drought conditions in Hawai‘i, Kalawao and Maui counties. The loans are intended to offset economic injury due to reduced revenues caused by the continuing drought. “These loans may be used...
King Kekaulike, Waimea prevail in HHSAA Division II semifinals
Waimea and King Kekaulike will play for the Division II HHSAA title next week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units
Lawsuit claims schools could have prevented 9th's grader's sexual assault on campus. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It was the girl's first day...
Suspected murder in the second degree on Moloka’i
Maui County Officials announced that Moloka'i Police Department received a 911 call at approximately 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov, 19 regarding a possible murder.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui men found guilty of hate crime in 2014
Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units. Updated: 5 hours ago. Under the new law, illegal...
