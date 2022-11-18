‘Keep the momentum going’: Incumbents reelected to Shakopee School Board, newcomer Johnson elected

Read full article on original website
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
Secretary of State to visit local election offices for post-election reviews of voting systems
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Now that the dust has settled, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is making plans to visit an election office in Anoka County on Nov. 21 to watch election officials conduct their post-election review of election results. The post-election review will be a hand-counted audit of the ballots received from the Nov. 8 General Election to ensure they match unofficial results reported by tabulation machines.For 2022, the post-election review is mandated for the election for U.S. Representative and Minnesota Governor. Despite social media outcry suggesting foul-play and a rigged election, the post-election review is mandatory for every state general election under Minnesota Statue 206.89.
Commentary: Prior-Lake Savage schools acting on community feedback
One of the first things I set out to do as the superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools (PLSAS) is get involved in the community and meet staff, parents and district residents to learn what’s working well in the district and where there are opportunities to improve. To do...
Twin Cities Democratic Socialists score wins
Democratic Socialists in the Twin Cities made small but notable gains in last week's midterm elections. What happened: All six of the candidates endorsed by Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America — including four state lawmakers — won their races. The results effectively double the size of the...
Minneapolis advances ordinance halting people from blocking access to abortion providers
MINNEAPOLIS -- Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis City Council have advanced an ordinance that will prohibit anti-abortion rights protesters from blocking others' access to reproductive health care facilities in the city.The ordinance was spearheaded by City Council Member Lisa Goodman."Abortion rights are not truly a right for all women if there is no access," Goodman said. "This ordinance helps ensure access to reproductive health care in Minneapolis."There were all smiles from Minneapolis leaders Thursday as Mayor Jacob Frey signed an ordinance months in the making."We're signing this in the name of choice, in the name of access, both for...
Students demand closure of local crisis pregnancy centers
University of Minnesota students and community activists gathered in front of a crisis pregnancy center (CPC) near campus Nov. 11 to advocate for better abortion care services on campus. The University’s chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) organized the protest to speak out against crisis pregnancy centers like...
School resource officers: How George Floyd's murder led to drastic changes in Minnesota
COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Safety and security of our children at school: It's part of a broader CBS News investigation on police officers in our schools.WCCO's Jonah Kaplan digs into the data for Minnesota, and how our own recent history has led to some drastic changes.The bowtie is a nice touch, even if it doesn't totally distract from his badge and gun. Detective Geoff Neumann is the student resource officer at Coon Rapids High School. "I don't try to take attention away from the badge. The badge is who we are at school," he said.Neumann is one of 12 SROs working...
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
Remember When: Nov. 19, 2022
A. E. Walters has removed from C. A. Stevens’ residence to the house west of the Wm. Hinds residence property. Work was begun the past week on the erection of a new three room bungalow for George Demers. Mr. Demers purchased the Galvin property some time ago and the old Galvin home has been razed to make room for the new structure. Wm. Engel is doing the carpenter work.
"Gang up" of RSV, flu and short staffing create staggering waits at metro clinics, hospitals
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – If you're looking to visit a clinic, urgent care or hospital emergency room in the Twin Cities metro, you could find yourself waiting up to, or more than, three hours this weekend. On Friday, wait times for Allina Health's Apple Valley clinic passed two and a half hours. Elsewhere, wait times were the same or even longer. "It's just a lot of influx of patients right now," said Dr. Todd Smith, who works to oversee Allina Health's urgent care clinics. "You get things that often go to ERs that we're now seeing in urgent care, which...
Obituary for Darlene I. Simmering
Darlene I. Simmering, age 85, of Prior Lake, passed away on November 15, 2022 while surrounded by her loving family. A visitation will be on Friday, November 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 5634 Luther Rd. SE, Prior Lake. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 19 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Pauls Lutheran. Pastor Greg DeMuth will preside, and Darlenes grandchildren will act as urn bearers.
Police chief: Golden Valley school wants a warrant before handing over video of student with gun
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – A Golden Valley middle school has confirmed that there was in fact a weapon on their campus.The school didn't alert police until days later. And now, Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green says the school won't give them video of the student showing it off on social media without a warrant.Police told WCCO they are frustrated that they were contacted days after the video circulated, and are only now getting involved in the investigation.Sandburg Middle School is part of the Robbinsdale Area School District. The district tells us protocol was followed after learning of a potential...
2 Ridgewater Electrician students light up national competition
HUTCHINSON, MN – Ridgewater College Electrician students Justin Frick and Emma Becker are feeling pretty charged up after lighting up the competition November 4-5 at the IDEAL Elite Electricians National Championships in Tampa, Florida. The event is a trades competition for student apprentices and professionals to celebrate the electrical...
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Prior Lake High School kitchen staff bites off more than they can chew
The school bell rings. Like every lunch hour, kids sprint down to the food line and get in line as soon as possible. Unbeknownst to them, they will be waiting for much longer than anticipated. Meanwhile, in the kitchen, the staff are rushing to serve up food. With an increasing...
Osceola community ensures widow and kids keep home
OSCEOLA, Wis. — Usually a ribbon cutting celebrates construction of a brand new place, but Saturday the Hove family celebrated the opportunity to stay in a house where they already live. "End of April 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," mom Meagan Hove explained. "Then in November of...
Cliffs CEO: HibTac needs Mesabi Metallics’ mineral leases
Minneapolis, MN. -- At the Twin Cities Minnesota Chamber Economic Summit Thursday, Cleveland Cliffs CEO, Lourenco Goncalves, spoke about his hopes to secure another mining site in Minnesota. Goncalves said Thursday he’s working to secure mineral leases for the long-stalled Mesabi Metallics project near Nashwauk. He claimed the ore...
Shakopee police calls, Nov. 8-13
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 8-13. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Nov. 10: A...
Rosemount football's defense leads it to Class 6A semifinal victory over Eden Prairie
MINNEAPOLIS — Rosemount head coach Jeff Erdmann had two decisions to make in the fourth quarter. Rosemount held a 14-0 lead over Eden Prairie, and the Irish had the ball on 4th-and-3. Erdman could go for it, a reasonable call given the Irish averaged 4.6 yards per play in the game, or he ...
Possible Scam Swirling in Monticello
Officials with the City of Monticello are notifying residents of a possible scam that seems to be circulating in that community. Officials posted on the city’s Facebook page this week that reports have surfaced that someone claiming to be an employee of the City of Monticello has been calling residents saying that have a permit from the city to enter their property.
Pickleball Pub Owner: ‘We Need to Figure Out a Way To Bring This to Maple Grove’
City leaders in Maple Grove celebrated a future facility to the delight of pickleball players. On Thursday, a ceremonial groundbreaking took place for Pints & Paddle. The venue, described as a “premier pickleball facility,” will feature ten indoor courts similar to what professional pickleball players compete on. It will also have a self-serve taproom and a rapid-order, pick-up-style restaurant run by the operators of Malone’s Bar and Grill.
