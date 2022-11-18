ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Business Insider

Rep. Katie Porter, a Democratic star who's charmed fans with her whiteboards in hearings, could lose her California seat next week

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California could be in danger of losing her House seat as the race has shifted in the GOP's direction, according to a nonpartisan political forecaster. The Cook Political Report on Tuesday released a new analysis that moved California's 47th congressional district from a "lean Democratic"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
The Hill

Raskin suggests some far-right House members could vote Trump for Speaker

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday suggested that some far-right House lawmakers could vote for former President Trump to be the next Speaker as an indication that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) may not have the votes to be the next leader. Raskin told CBS’s “Face the Nation” host...
The Hill

Jeffries announces bid for House Democratic leader

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) on Friday formally announced his bid to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) at the top of the Democratic Party in the House next year, one day after the longtime leader said she would step out of that position in the next Congress. Jeffries, the chair of...
Washington Examiner

Democrats running low on time to pass anti-Big Tech antitrust bills

Democrats only have a few weeks left to pass Big Tech antitrust legislation before the start of the new term. With the House set to fall into Republican hands in January, Democrats may not have enough time to resolve differences among members and pass the major bipartisan tech reform bills that have been debated over the past year, according to industry watchers.
The Independent

Hakeem Jeffries officially declares candidacy to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, the New York representative who is widely expected to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as leader of the House Democrats next year, officially threw his hat into the ring on Friday for the upcoming Democratic leadership elections taking place on 30 November.In a letter to incoming Democratic members of the 118th Congress, Mr Jeffries said he was “humbly” asking his colleagues for support as they “once again prepare to meet the moment” when the 118th Congress convenes on 3 January 2023.The Brooklyn Democrat, who has served in the House since 2013, said he...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Departing members of Congress may be gearing up to become lobbyists: Report

Multiple departing members of Congress appear poised to line up cushy lobbying gigs on K Street, according to a new report. There is a long history of former lawmakers joining top lobbying firms and nonprofit organizations to cash in on their public service. Three current lawmakers may be gearing up to join powerful lobby shops when they leave office, two Democratic lobbyists told Politico on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

New Zealand PM Promises Bill Lowering Voting Age to 16 After Discrimination Ruling

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said her administration would draft legislation to lower the country’s voting age to 16 after a groundbreaking legal ruling said the current age of 18 was discriminatory. Earlier Monday, New Zealand’s Supreme Court sided with a two-year campaign brought by youth activist group Make It 16, which argued that young people should be allowed a say on issues like climate change which will disproportionately affect their lives. “This is history,” Make It 16 campaign co-director Caeden Tipler said. “The government and parliament cannot ignore such a clear legal and moral message. They must let us vote.” Despite the ruling, a change to the voting age would need to be approved by 75 percent of New Zealand’s parliament. Only a few countries currently allow voting at 16, including Brazil, Cuba, and Austria.Read it at The Guardian
Axios

Republicans narrowly capture House after Democrats held Senate

Republicans will flip control of the U.S. House after four years out of power in the chamber, winning a narrow majority as Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Driving the news: Republican wins in California and New York helped the party clinch the 218 seats needed for a House majority, the AP reported Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Senators aim to pass child privacy bills in lame-duck session

A bipartisan group of senators is pushing for the passage of stricter protections for children's private data during the lame-duck session of Congress. Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) are seeking to attach two children's data regulatory bills to larger legislation expected to advance before the current Congress ends, Senate aides told the Washington Examiner.
MONTANA STATE

