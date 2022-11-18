Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rep. Katie Porter, a Democratic star who's charmed fans with her whiteboards in hearings, could lose her California seat next week
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California could be in danger of losing her House seat as the race has shifted in the GOP's direction, according to a nonpartisan political forecaster. The Cook Political Report on Tuesday released a new analysis that moved California's 47th congressional district from a "lean Democratic"...
POLITICO
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
Democrats Rejoicing As Kentucky GOP House Chief David Floyd Bashes Trump On Twitter
Moderate Republican David Floyd (front Right) Pictured With Far Left Democrat Gerald Neal Announcing Opposition To Death Penalty In 2015Photo Credit: News Source 1. November 10, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Don Thrasher Article Courtesy of Affiliate The KY Record.
Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wis. Assembly caucus
State Rep. Janel Brandtjen’s expulsion from the caucus comes after Republicans failed to win a supermajority in the Assembly.
The House Race That Shows Why Republicans Collapsed in the Midterms
To understand why Republicans are on course to barely capture control of the House of Representatives in precedent-defying midterm elections, a district all the way on the other side of the country from Washington, D.C., might be the best place to look. In Washington State’s Third District, the Democrat Marie...
GOP conspiracy theorist who ran on claim that schools had kitty litters for children defeated in Senate bid
‘Definitely Not A Republican Wave’- Lindsey Graham On Midterm Elections. Maggie Hassan, the former New Hampshire governor who won her New Hampshire Senate seat by just over 1,000 votes six years ago, has defeated her Republican challenger and will return to the Senate for a second term next year.
Raskin suggests some far-right House members could vote Trump for Speaker
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday suggested that some far-right House lawmakers could vote for former President Trump to be the next Speaker as an indication that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) may not have the votes to be the next leader. Raskin told CBS’s “Face the Nation” host...
Jeffries announces bid for House Democratic leader
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) on Friday formally announced his bid to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) at the top of the Democratic Party in the House next year, one day after the longtime leader said she would step out of that position in the next Congress. Jeffries, the chair of...
Washington Examiner
Democrats running low on time to pass anti-Big Tech antitrust bills
Democrats only have a few weeks left to pass Big Tech antitrust legislation before the start of the new term. With the House set to fall into Republican hands in January, Democrats may not have enough time to resolve differences among members and pass the major bipartisan tech reform bills that have been debated over the past year, according to industry watchers.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is reelected in New York
NEW YORK — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was elected to a fifth term Tuesday, easily defeating a Republican political commentator, but will have to wait to learn whether he’ll be able to keep his title as Senate majority leader. The 71-year-old Brooklyn native defeated Joe Pinion, who hosted...
Hakeem Jeffries officially declares candidacy to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader
House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, the New York representative who is widely expected to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as leader of the House Democrats next year, officially threw his hat into the ring on Friday for the upcoming Democratic leadership elections taking place on 30 November.In a letter to incoming Democratic members of the 118th Congress, Mr Jeffries said he was “humbly” asking his colleagues for support as they “once again prepare to meet the moment” when the 118th Congress convenes on 3 January 2023.The Brooklyn Democrat, who has served in the House since 2013, said he...
Senate Democrats Demand Investigation into Twitter
Senate Democrats have reportedly urged the Federal Trade Commission to undertake an investigation into Twitter following a long list of changes made to the company due to Elon Musk's takeover, The Hill reports.
Washington Examiner
Departing members of Congress may be gearing up to become lobbyists: Report
Multiple departing members of Congress appear poised to line up cushy lobbying gigs on K Street, according to a new report. There is a long history of former lawmakers joining top lobbying firms and nonprofit organizations to cash in on their public service. Three current lawmakers may be gearing up to join powerful lobby shops when they leave office, two Democratic lobbyists told Politico on Thursday.
New Zealand PM Promises Bill Lowering Voting Age to 16 After Discrimination Ruling
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said her administration would draft legislation to lower the country’s voting age to 16 after a groundbreaking legal ruling said the current age of 18 was discriminatory. Earlier Monday, New Zealand’s Supreme Court sided with a two-year campaign brought by youth activist group Make It 16, which argued that young people should be allowed a say on issues like climate change which will disproportionately affect their lives. “This is history,” Make It 16 campaign co-director Caeden Tipler said. “The government and parliament cannot ignore such a clear legal and moral message. They must let us vote.” Despite the ruling, a change to the voting age would need to be approved by 75 percent of New Zealand’s parliament. Only a few countries currently allow voting at 16, including Brazil, Cuba, and Austria.Read it at The Guardian
Analysis-U.S. regulators could be pressured by slim Republican House control
BOSTON/ WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - With the U.S. House of Representatives under their control, Republicans have a new pulpit to try to constrain President Joe Biden's administrative oversight of business issues from consumer finance to climate rules.
Insider Q&A: Ken Lin, CEO of Credit Karma
Financial technology company Credit Karma is probably best known for giving Americans regular access to their credit scores, but the company also acts as a starting place to shop for a loan, bank account or mortgage
Republicans narrowly capture House after Democrats held Senate
Republicans will flip control of the U.S. House after four years out of power in the chamber, winning a narrow majority as Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Driving the news: Republican wins in California and New York helped the party clinch the 218 seats needed for a House majority, the AP reported Wednesday.
GOP wins house majority, sends a message to 'woke' businesses: get out of politics
With a Republican majority in the House, GOP plans to put pressure on corporations that take liberal stands on issues like abortion and racial justice
Washington Examiner
Senators aim to pass child privacy bills in lame-duck session
A bipartisan group of senators is pushing for the passage of stricter protections for children's private data during the lame-duck session of Congress. Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) are seeking to attach two children's data regulatory bills to larger legislation expected to advance before the current Congress ends, Senate aides told the Washington Examiner.
Comments / 0