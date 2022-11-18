Read full article on original website
Coinbase's CEO says FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried reached out for emergency funds: 'It felt like a pretty bad situation that we wanted to stay away from'
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed to CNBC that Sam Bankman-Fried approached him to try to raise emergency funds for FTX. Armstrong said it quickly became clear it wasn't a good investment for Coinbase. "It felt like a pretty bad situation," he said. The revelation comes as Bankman-Fried looks for investors...
u.today
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes by 121%, Price Reacts
u.today
SHIB Shows 7.4 Million Percent Rise in Trading Volume, What's Happening?
u.today
Ripple CTO Thinks Big Damage to Crypto Billionaires Could Be Made in Coming Months
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Decline May Soon Be Over As BTC Is Seen Hitting $250,000 In 1st Half 2023
Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, lost more than 22% of its value as it continues to struggle in shaking off the effects of the FTX crypto exchange implosion. After briefly reclaiming the $21K territory, BTC was wiped out of all of...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report
The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
cryptopotato.com
$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets
Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...
Motley Fool
3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Lead the Next Bull Market
Bitcoin is down this year, but it has still produced monumental returns since its creation. Ethereum's inherent decentralization and smart contracts should set it up to be a leader for years to come. Polygon fixes some of Ethereum's few shortcomings and in a world trending toward more smart contract use...
u.today
231.4 Billion SHIB Dumped by Top Whales as Burn Rate Spikes 506%
Business Insider
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
Stolen FTX Funds Are Moving Into Bitcoin
The FTX cryptocurrency exchange debacle continues to shake the crypto space. Players are trying to figure out where the contagion will reach next because FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, were central players in the industry. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after running out of cash to meet the demands of its customers and investors.
u.today
Cardano Critic Says ADA Is Poised to “Plummet Down”
u.today
$500 in SHIB When It First Came Out Would Have Made Millions Now: David Gokhshtein
u.today
Ethereum Whale Worth 720,000 ETH Wakes up to Make These Manipulations: Details
CoinDesk
More Than 50% Bitcoin Addresses Are in Loss
Most addresses holding bitcoin are now losing money, on-chain data shows. "It's just the short-term overhang that's pretty dangerous at this point ... everyone is focused on [FTX] contagion risks," says Nauman Sheikh, Wave Financial head of protocol and treasury management. But, he explains why he's optimistic in the long term.
‘Everyone’s learning crypto bankruptcy right now.’ The FTX crash is set to be a ‘gold rush’ for lawyers
Lawyers with specialties in digital assets are giving way to experts in restructuring. “There's going to be a lot of work.”
kitco.com
Silver market to hit multi-decade high deficit this year on strong demand - report
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. These were some of the key findings reported by Philip Newman, Managing Director at Metals Focus, and Adam...
u.today
Trillion SHIB Wired as Trading Volume Spikes 7,449,053.83%
u.today
Whales’ SHIB Holdings Fall Under $70 Million, Yet SHIB Army Hits New Milestone
Can Bitcoin Reach $1 Million?
One-million dollars isn't an impossible hurdle for a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, but it's definitely a stretch and not particularly likely.
