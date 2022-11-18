Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Trigon: Space Story - Official Celestial Sights 2 Trailer
The Trigon: Space Story - Celestial Sights 2 Trailer shows off the latest update coming to the game featuring new content, fixes, and technical updates to this sci-fi adventure rogue-like. The update also comes packed with performance optimizations like MSAA, FXAA, and TAA with improved visuals across the board. Trigon: Space Story is available now for PC, macOS, and Linux via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Gameforge Client.
IGN
One Piece Odyssey - Official Water Seven Gameplay Trailer
In this latest trailer for One Piece Odyssey, take a tour of Water Seven, check out gameplay, combat, exploration, and more from the upcoming RPG. While citizens live and work in the city above, outlaws and monsters lurk in the labyrinthine sewers below.
IGN
Dark Envoy - Official Gameplay Trailer
Take a look at gameplay, battles, the world, and more in this new trailer for Dark Envoy, an upcoming tactical RPG with real-time combat. In Dark Envoy, you control a party of relic hunters wandering across the land of Jäan with their companions. The game combines a skill-based combat system built on classes and specializations with diverse tactical options of approaching your battles. The game features a full online co-op mode.
IGN
IGN Live Presents Guilty Gear Strive New Character Reveal
Join IGN's Mitchell Saltzman for an exclusive reveal of the newest character update for Guilty Gear Strive. Mitchell, will be joined by Riku Ozawa, eSports manager at Arc System Works, and Ken Miyauchi, producer on Guilty Gear Strive for a hands on demo and moveset breakdown. Guilty Gear fans, you won't want to miss this!
IGN
Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog - Official Spotlight Trailer
Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog brings medieval horror to the game. A new Killer approaches in the form of The Knight that brings fresh strategic gameplay to The Fog. Its counter is a new Survivor named Vittorio Toscano, a new mysterious wanderer of realms. Forged in Fog is also on a brand-new map called The Shattered Square, set among the smoldering ruins of a ransacked medieval village. Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog is available now on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC.
IGN
Sea of Thieves Season 8 Release Time and Details
Sea of Thieves Season 8 kicks off on November 22, 2022. Choose your Faction and take down rival ships to build up your Allegiance to earn Faction-themed cosmetics and more!. On this page of IGN's Sea of Thieves wiki, you can find out what to expect from the newest season of Sea of Thieves.
IGN
TM Locations - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
This page covers all Technical Machines, AKA TMs, you can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. TMs are items in Pokemon Sword and Shield that can be used to teach moves to Pokemon. In Scarlet and Violet, TMs are once again one-time used items. You gain TMs by finding them...
IGN
Battlefield 2042 - Official Season 3: Escalation Battle Pass Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Battlefield 2042's Season 3: Escalation battle pass to see what to expect, including a look at the new Specialist Zain, new weapons, gadgets, vehicles, cosmetics, and more. In Battlefield 2042's Season 3: Escalation, you’ll come face to face with the enemy in the northern Swedish...
IGN
Evil West: The First 15 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out the action-packed opening minutes of Evil West, captured on PlayStation 5 in Performance Mode. Evil never sleeps ... but it bleeds. A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows.
IGN
Lyngbakr Island - Lore 1 - Regarding the Removal of Resources
Once you've parked your boat, climb up the wall in front of the Dock and take an immediate left. Jump across the small gap and round the corner. On the right-hand wall, you'll spot a gold chain. Climb the chain and the Lore Marker will be to your right. Approach the Marker and have Mimir read it to check this piece of Lore off your list!
IGN
Atomic Heart is a Smart Shooter Packed Full of Surprises
Atomic Heart wears its influences on its sleeve. It’s a graphic first-person shooter packed with superpower-like abilities and owes a lot to classics of the genre, Bioshock and Half-Life. However, that doesn’t mean it hasn’t got many of its own unique ideas and surprises also hidden up that same sleeve, and from playing a considerable amount of Mundfish’s debut, I’ve found there’s a lot to be excited about.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - Where to Find Roaring Moon
*Spoiler Warning* In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay guide we show you how to easily find Roaring Moon, a powerful Paradox Pokemon only available in Pokemon Scarlet after reaching the endgame. 00:00 Spoiler Warning. 00:12 Beat the Right Game. 00:22 Fast Travel To The Right Research Station. 00:32 Roaring...
IGN
South Province (Area Five) Trainer Battles
The South Province Area Five in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is located to the east of Los Platos and is right near the ocean. Most of the trainers here have pokemons that are levels 18-24, so if you're not ready for that yet, we suggest you turn back and grind for a bit more.
IGN
Evil West Video Review
Evil West reviewed by David Jagneaux on PC, also available on PlayStation and Xbox. This refreshing blast from the past from the developer of Shadow Warrior 3 nails the most important parts of its old-school, vampire-hunting action. The combat is smooth and its weapon options are ludicrously entertaining, but low enemy variety and overly similar level layouts can grow somewhat monotonous after a while. This is far from the most complex or innovative action shooter, but every so often you just want to have some fun smashing in monster skulls.
IGN
Battle Studies Answers - Midterm and Final
Your journey in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet consists of something most kids go on Pokemon adventures to avoid—school! While attending Naranja Academy in Pokemon Scarlet or Uva Academy in Pokemon Violet, you’ll have the option to take a variety of different classes at school. Didn’t study? Not a Problem. This page of IGN’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet wiki guide contains all the answers for the Academy’s Battle Studies Midterm and Battle Studies Final exams. To see the answers for all of the other classes’ exams, click here!
IGN
Weird Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hack Lets You Run Twice as Fast
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are full of technical problems, and the community has uncovered a hack that lets your Trainer sprint across the Paldea region at double speed. First discovered on Reddit, players discovered that you can run twice as fast simply by connecting two controllers at once and holding both left joysticks down.
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Hands-On Preview
It’s been over two and a half years since we first parachuted into Verdansk but Warzone’s first map still sits fondly in the hearts of fans. After an exciting saga which sprawled across two Call of Duty games, played host to a zombie outbreak, and culminated in a cataclysmic event that wiped the map clean off the face of the Warzone, it looked unlikely that we’d ever see it in all its glory again. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has different ideas however, and by dropping us back into a 120-player lobby version of Verdansk, it sets its sights on the ambitious task of bringing one of the most popular battle royales to mobile devices.
IGN
Yellow Stake Locations - How to Open Yellow Shrine
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have black stakes located all around the region of Paldea. One of these stakes is colored yellow which unlocks the yellow shrine. This guide lays out all of the yellow stakes located in Paldea. Want to go back to the main page to see the locations...
IGN
Warzone 2.0: The 16 Biggest Changes From the Original Warzone
The long-awaited Warzone 2.0 is here, and with it comes all kinds of quality of life improvements, a brand new map, and loads of new weapons and gameplay changes. So ride along with Youtuber Expel as they break down everything you need to know before hopping into Warzone 2.0. Warzone...
IGN
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight – Dragonriding 101
Explore the Dragon Isles with an all-new, skill-based form of aerial movement: Dragonriding. Obtain and personalise your very own drake, before conquering challenges and upgrading your abilities to fly faster and further. Sponsored by Blizzard. Soar to adventurous new heights with World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, launching at midnight on 28th...
Comments / 0