IGN
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Official Therion Trailer
Meet Therion, A solitary thief whose origins and motivations are shrouded in mystery. Being a master of disguise and infiltration, Therion is sure to set terror into those that are wealthy and highborn. Check out the latest Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent trailer to see gameplay of Therion.
IGN
Dark Envoy - Official Gameplay Trailer
Take a look at gameplay, battles, the world, and more in this new trailer for Dark Envoy, an upcoming tactical RPG with real-time combat. In Dark Envoy, you control a party of relic hunters wandering across the land of Jäan with their companions. The game combines a skill-based combat system built on classes and specializations with diverse tactical options of approaching your battles. The game features a full online co-op mode.
IGN
Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog - Official Spotlight Trailer
Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog brings medieval horror to the game. A new Killer approaches in the form of The Knight that brings fresh strategic gameplay to The Fog. Its counter is a new Survivor named Vittorio Toscano, a new mysterious wanderer of realms. Forged in Fog is also on a brand-new map called The Shattered Square, set among the smoldering ruins of a ransacked medieval village. Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog is available now on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC.
IGN
Evil West: The First 15 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out the action-packed opening minutes of Evil West, captured on PlayStation 5 in Performance Mode. Evil never sleeps ... but it bleeds. A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows.
IGN
One Piece Odyssey - Official Water Seven Gameplay Trailer
In this latest trailer for One Piece Odyssey, take a tour of Water Seven, check out gameplay, combat, exploration, and more from the upcoming RPG. While citizens live and work in the city above, outlaws and monsters lurk in the labyrinthine sewers below.
IGN
Evil West Video Review
Evil West reviewed by David Jagneaux on PC, also available on PlayStation and Xbox. This refreshing blast from the past from the developer of Shadow Warrior 3 nails the most important parts of its old-school, vampire-hunting action. The combat is smooth and its weapon options are ludicrously entertaining, but low enemy variety and overly similar level layouts can grow somewhat monotonous after a while. This is far from the most complex or innovative action shooter, but every so often you just want to have some fun smashing in monster skulls.
IGN
Neural Cloud Brings Card Battles to the Girls’ Frontline Franchise
Neural Cloud is a sci-fi strategy card game that's set in the popular Girls' Frontline (GFL) franchise. You're tasked with building teams based around GFL's iconic Dolls—Androids designed for war, labor, and entertainment—and guiding them out of a ruined virtual world. The dystopian world of GFL is owned...
IGN
Lyngbakr Island - Lore 1 - Regarding the Removal of Resources
Once you've parked your boat, climb up the wall in front of the Dock and take an immediate left. Jump across the small gap and round the corner. On the right-hand wall, you'll spot a gold chain. Climb the chain and the Lore Marker will be to your right. Approach the Marker and have Mimir read it to check this piece of Lore off your list!
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Hits 25 Millions Players In Less Than a Week
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launched just last week, but the battle royale sequel has already surpassed the 25 million player milestone. The official Call of Duty series account thanked Warzone 2.0 players for the achievement on Twitter, where some users met the announcement with a mixture of fanfare and complaints over unstable server connections.
IGN
Warzone 2.0: The 16 Biggest Changes From the Original Warzone
The long-awaited Warzone 2.0 is here, and with it comes all kinds of quality of life improvements, a brand new map, and loads of new weapons and gameplay changes. So ride along with Youtuber Expel as they break down everything you need to know before hopping into Warzone 2.0. Warzone...
IGN
This God of War Ragnarok Twist Was Hidden in Plain Sight the Whole Game
Warning: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Eagle-eyed players could potentially spot a major plot twist in God of War Ragnarok fairly early on. The big, late-game plot twist in God of War Ragnarok is that Týr, the one you rescued early in the game, is not actually the Norse god of war but rather Odin in disguise. While the trickery was caught when Týr kept calling Atreus, Loki, the developers hid a tell the moment you meet him.
IGN
Gungrave GORE - Official Launch Trailer
Gungrave G.O.R.E is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Check out the action-packed launch trailer. In Gungrave G.O.R.E, stylish third-person shooting meets close-range martial arts, creating seamlessly flowing action as you crush your enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. Utilise your unlimited ammo Cerberus pistols and your transformable EVO-coffin to unleash devastating combos in pursuit of maximum damage and style.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - Where to Find Roaring Moon
*Spoiler Warning* In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay guide we show you how to easily find Roaring Moon, a powerful Paradox Pokemon only available in Pokemon Scarlet after reaching the endgame. 00:00 Spoiler Warning. 00:12 Beat the Right Game. 00:22 Fast Travel To The Right Research Station. 00:32 Roaring...
IGN
1000xResist - Official Game Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at 1000xResist, an upcoming hyper-cinematic, narrative adventure coming to PC and Switch in 2023. Check out the trailer to learn about the game, see the mysterious world, the characters, and more. In 1000xResist, relive the memories of a god. Reclaim your legacy across time. Resist a thousand-year-old...
IGN
Atomic Heart is a Smart Shooter Packed Full of Surprises
Atomic Heart wears its influences on its sleeve. It’s a graphic first-person shooter packed with superpower-like abilities and owes a lot to classics of the genre, Bioshock and Half-Life. However, that doesn’t mean it hasn’t got many of its own unique ideas and surprises also hidden up that same sleeve, and from playing a considerable amount of Mundfish’s debut, I’ve found there’s a lot to be excited about.
IGN
IGN Live Presents Guilty Gear Strive New Character Reveal
Join IGN's Mitchell Saltzman for an exclusive reveal of the newest character update for Guilty Gear Strive. Mitchell, will be joined by Riku Ozawa, eSports manager at Arc System Works, and Ken Miyauchi, producer on Guilty Gear Strive for a hands on demo and moveset breakdown. Guilty Gear fans, you won't want to miss this!
IGN
The Full Story Behind Ragnarok's Newest Weapon
This article contains late-game spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. In the final third of God of War Ragnarok you obtain the Draupnir Spear, the third and final weapon in Kratos’ Norse adventure arsenal. Creating a new weapon for Kratos was naturally a major task for the development team at Santa Monica Studio, and game director Eric Williams has revealed just how the spear became a reality, what ideas were cut, and why they didn’t just let players wield Thor’s hammer.
IGN
Green Stake Locations - How to Open Green Shrine
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have black stakes located all around the region of Paldea. One of these stakes is colored green which unlocks the green shrine. This guide lays out all of the green stakes located in Paldea. Want to go back to the main page to see the locations...
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Hands-On Preview
It’s been over two and a half years since we first parachuted into Verdansk but Warzone’s first map still sits fondly in the hearts of fans. After an exciting saga which sprawled across two Call of Duty games, played host to a zombie outbreak, and culminated in a cataclysmic event that wiped the map clean off the face of the Warzone, it looked unlikely that we’d ever see it in all its glory again. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has different ideas however, and by dropping us back into a 120-player lobby version of Verdansk, it sets its sights on the ambitious task of bringing one of the most popular battle royales to mobile devices.
IGN
The Three Things That Needed to Happen in God of War Ragnarok, According to Cory Barlog
Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. According to God of War 2018’s director Cory Barlog, the sequel God of War Ragnarok needed to have these three things, without fail. This article contains details from an interview in a special spoilercast episode of Beyond. Spoilers...
