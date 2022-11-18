Catherine Thomas of Amite, LA, answered the masters call at he age of 88 at her home in Amite. A woman of faith who loved the Lord as she often would quote her favorite scripture Psalms 27. Ms. Thomas will be missed as well as her delicious meals that she would prepare for so many to enjoy with lots of love mixed with it. The Thomas family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of loss.

AMITE CITY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO