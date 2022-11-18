ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, UT

ksl.com

Utah mother identified as victim in fatal Salt Lake shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah mother has been identified as the woman who was shot and killed outside a Salt Lake nightclub over the weekend. On Monday, Salt Lake police confirmed that Nichole Olsen, 29, was the victim in a deadly confrontation that happened about 2 a.m. Sunday near 300 S. West Temple.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Southern Utah man surrenders in shooting death of woman outside Salt Lake nightclub

SALT LAKE CITY — A southern Utah man has been arrested in the shooting death of a Salt Lake woman outside a downtown nightclub over the weekend. Dustin Pedersen, 37, of Kanab, surrendered Monday to the Kane County Sheriff's Office and was arrested for investigation of murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Nichole Olsen, 29, at about 2 a.m. Sunday near 300 S. West Temple.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

How the trek to SLC's B gates compares to other airports

SALT LAKE CITY — You've probably heard the stories of how big and modern the new Salt Lake City International Airport is. And you've most likely also heard about the dreaded B Gates. Not so much the gates themselves, but that big yellow sign indicating where your unofficial hike is about to begin.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake of Utah 'dirty soda' chain

SANDY — Utah's massive Larry H. Miller Company is taking on the state's dirty soda wars, as it aims to grow the concept into other states. The Sandy-based business giant announced Tuesday it has acquired a majority stake in Swig from the private equity firm Savory Fund. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, though Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner and two other partners, will still retain "significant minority stakes" in the company, according to Larry H. Miller Company.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Analysis shows 'sizable' gap in Salt Lake's west side/east side voter turnout

SALT LAKE CITY — Voters on Salt Lake City's west side turned out for the 2022 midterms at a much lower rate than their east-side counterparts. A KSL.com analysis of precinct data showed that the average voter turnout for west-side voting precincts was 50% compared to 69.8% of east-side precincts. Voter turnout for Salt Lake County overall was 64%.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Police identify man beaten to death in his Tooele apartment

TOOELE — Police have identified a man who they say was beaten to death by his roommate last week. The roommate then went back to bed and was arrested after officers woke him up, officials said. James Stockmoe, 60, of Tooele, was found at about 2:25 a.m. Thursday on...
TOOELE, UT
ksl.com

Police: Woman shot, killed outside Salt Lake nightclub

SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday when an argument between her boyfriend and another person escalated outside of a nightclub. About 2 a.m., dispatchers received a report of "an incident" at 300 S. West Temple, according to a news release from Salt Lake police. The person who called 911 later told dispatchers a person had been shot.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter

OREM — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. "I thought they were fireworks or something someone set off in the hallway," said Ryan Busi. In video sent...
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Police identify man shot, killed by officers in Herriman standoff

HERRIMAN — Police have identified a man who officers shot and killed in Herriman late Sunday when he "opened fire" on officers while they started evacuating nearby residents. Alma Worthington, 38, an active member of the Utah Army National Guard, died after a several-hour standoff at his home, Herriman...
HERRIMAN, UT

