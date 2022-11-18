Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Related
ksl.com
Housing market: This Utah metro saw nation's biggest drop in sales
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City metro area is among the top housing markets in the U.S. to see the most dramatic yearly declines in home sales and boosts to for-sale inventory since high interest rates have taken a toll on the national market. That's according to...
ksl.com
Utah mother identified as victim in fatal Salt Lake shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah mother has been identified as the woman who was shot and killed outside a Salt Lake nightclub over the weekend. On Monday, Salt Lake police confirmed that Nichole Olsen, 29, was the victim in a deadly confrontation that happened about 2 a.m. Sunday near 300 S. West Temple.
ksl.com
Student arrested, accused of bringing gun to Salt Lake college campus
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who said he was afraid that a school shooting might happen was arrested after police say he brought his own gun on campus at a private Salt Lake college. On Monday, a 21-year-old man was arrested at Ensign College, 95 N. 300 West,...
ksl.com
Utahn once convicted of killing mother followed girl into school to 'hurt' her, charges say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man with a long history of mental illness who was found "guilty and insane" in the beating death of his mother more than 15 years ago is now facing charges accusing him of walking into a Salt Lake high school with the intent to harm students.
ksl.com
Southern Utah man surrenders in shooting death of woman outside Salt Lake nightclub
SALT LAKE CITY — A southern Utah man has been arrested in the shooting death of a Salt Lake woman outside a downtown nightclub over the weekend. Dustin Pedersen, 37, of Kanab, surrendered Monday to the Kane County Sheriff's Office and was arrested for investigation of murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Nichole Olsen, 29, at about 2 a.m. Sunday near 300 S. West Temple.
ksl.com
How the trek to SLC's B gates compares to other airports
SALT LAKE CITY — You've probably heard the stories of how big and modern the new Salt Lake City International Airport is. And you've most likely also heard about the dreaded B Gates. Not so much the gates themselves, but that big yellow sign indicating where your unofficial hike is about to begin.
ksl.com
Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake of Utah 'dirty soda' chain
SANDY — Utah's massive Larry H. Miller Company is taking on the state's dirty soda wars, as it aims to grow the concept into other states. The Sandy-based business giant announced Tuesday it has acquired a majority stake in Swig from the private equity firm Savory Fund. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, though Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner and two other partners, will still retain "significant minority stakes" in the company, according to Larry H. Miller Company.
ksl.com
Analysis shows 'sizable' gap in Salt Lake's west side/east side voter turnout
SALT LAKE CITY — Voters on Salt Lake City's west side turned out for the 2022 midterms at a much lower rate than their east-side counterparts. A KSL.com analysis of precinct data showed that the average voter turnout for west-side voting precincts was 50% compared to 69.8% of east-side precincts. Voter turnout for Salt Lake County overall was 64%.
ksl.com
Millcreek convenience store killing involved rival gangs, charges say
MILLCREEK — Prosecutors say rival gang members — including members of a gang that has been involved in several shootings and homicides in Salt Lake County — were involved in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Millcreek convenience store earlier this month. Husain Musse,...
ksl.com
Police identify man beaten to death in his Tooele apartment
TOOELE — Police have identified a man who they say was beaten to death by his roommate last week. The roommate then went back to bed and was arrested after officers woke him up, officials said. James Stockmoe, 60, of Tooele, was found at about 2:25 a.m. Thursday on...
ksl.com
Police: Woman shot, killed outside Salt Lake nightclub
SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday when an argument between her boyfriend and another person escalated outside of a nightclub. About 2 a.m., dispatchers received a report of "an incident" at 300 S. West Temple, according to a news release from Salt Lake police. The person who called 911 later told dispatchers a person had been shot.
ksl.com
Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter
OREM — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. "I thought they were fireworks or something someone set off in the hallway," said Ryan Busi. In video sent...
ksl.com
Police identify man shot, killed by officers in Herriman standoff
HERRIMAN — Police have identified a man who officers shot and killed in Herriman late Sunday when he "opened fire" on officers while they started evacuating nearby residents. Alma Worthington, 38, an active member of the Utah Army National Guard, died after a several-hour standoff at his home, Herriman...
ksl.com
Man shot, killed by officers in Herriman standoff after he 'opened fire,' police say
HERRIMAN — A shelter-in-place order ended late Sunday after police say they shot and killed a man in Herriman when he "opened fire" on officers while they started evacuating nearby residents. Earlier Sunday evening, the Herriman Police Department sent out an emergency alert ordering residents to shelter in place...
Comments / 0