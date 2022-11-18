ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Ramsey wants Odell Beckham Jr. back but thinks he'll go to 1 of these 2 teams

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZeVa_0jFrJhpQ00

Each time the Rams lose, it’s not just their playoff odds that decrease. Their chances of signing Odell Beckham Jr. do, too. Beckham is looking to join a contender as he nears a full recovery from an ACL tear, taking his time in picking his next team.

The Rams seemed like the favorites months ago, but that’s no longer the case. Jalen Ramsey seems to know it, too.

“We definitely want him back,” Ramsey said on “The Shop” Thursday night. “I talk to him every week.”

He was asked where he thinks Beckham will land, and Ramsey picked two NFC East teams.

“If I was a betting man, I would say he’s gonna go back to New York, or to the Cowboys. If I was a betting man right now,” he said.

Beckham is still recovering and rehabbing, but Ramsey believes he’s close to being fully healthy. He said if Beckham had to play right now, he could. But he’s wisely taking his time and not rushing back.

“If he had to. If it was needed right now, then he could go,” Ramsey said. “But he’s doing it the right way right now. He’s playing it smart, making sure he’s fully ready to go so when he do go – probably go to a contending team – he’s gonna make that impact he made for us last year.”

Beckham helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI last season before tearing his ACL in the big game itself. In 12 games with the Rams, including the postseason, Beckham caught 48 passes for 593 yards and seven touchdowns. He scored the first touchdown of the Super Bowl, too, and looked like he was on his way to being named MVP of the game.

Beckham probably isn’t going back to the Rams, but he had a lasting impact on the franchise last season.

Comments / 23

Related
The Spun

Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win

Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Sends Clear Message After Losing Snaps To Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys have utilized a running back rotation through 10 games this season. Both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have gotten their fair share of carries even though Pollard is starting to get a bit more over these last few weeks. Elliott has obviously noticed that and when he...
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Antonio Brown's Sunday Move

Antonio Brown no longer plays in the National Football League - and likely never will again - but the former wide receiver is still involved on football Sundays. The former Pro Bowl wide receiver likes to troll quarterbacks in the league now. NFL fans are not happy with Brown's latest...
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Micah Parsons Decision

The Dallas Cowboys are thrashing the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has wreaked havoc on the Vikings all game long, but he recently had to go into the injury tent to get a knee injury checked out. Thankfully, Parsons appears to be OK. He...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. flirts with Cowboys after dominant Week 11 win

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly narrowed his sweepstakes down over the weekend, with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants leading the pack. Did he hint at the winner on Sunday?. Odell Beckham Jr. remains the best prize on the free-agent market, likely until he signs in the coming days. OBJ tore his ACL in the postseason last year, but should be cleared to return when he signs with a new team.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started

In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
WILSON, LA
Yardbarker

Dak Prescott Contacts Odell Beckham Jr.; What'd Cowboys QB Say to OBJ?

All along, it made perfect sense to assume that while an assortment of Dallas Cowboys personalities - from owner Jerry Jones to defensive stud Micah Parsons - were out in front of the curtain talking Odell Beckham Jr., somethings had to be occurring behind the curtain as well. Enter Dak...
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: These Teams Are Favorites To Sign Wideout

It sure sounds like a return to the NFC East is on the horizon for Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham has been a free agent since the turn of the new NFL year, which kicked off roughly a month after the veteran wide receiver tore his ACL during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win. A slew of teams have been linked to the 30-year-old over the past few months, but it appears the OBJ sweepstakes have been narrowed down to two teams.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Brother Furious With Referees Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys didn't have much to complain about during yesterday's 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings. But the brother of quarterback Dak Prescott still had time to take issue with the referees for one notable call. Taking to Twitter yesterday, Tad Prescott admonished the referees for their controversial decision...
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes coming down to Giants and Cowboys

With the New York Giants currently hosting a 7–2 record on the season, injecting more talent into the roster may help their playoff chances. Specifically, the team could use an influx of wide receiver talent, which is why 2021 Super Bowl winner Odell Beckham Jr. could fit the bill nicely, having just recovered from ACL reconstructive surgery.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy