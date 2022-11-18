Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Agrace to bump up minimum wage, offer bonuses, medical premium breaks to employees
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Agrace, a Madison-based nonprofit health care organization, will be increasing the minimum wage for their employees and offering them a year-end gratititude bonus as well as medical premium breaks, Agrace announced Thursday. The minimum pay for all employees will be bumped up to $17/hr. According to...
captimes.com
Q&A: UW-Madison's Emmett Lockwood is breaking barriers in the pool
Emmett Lockwood, 19, is the first openly transgender athlete on the University of Wisconsin-Madison men's water polo team and proud of it. But it hasn’t been an easy journey. The summer before Lockwood started at UW, Wisconsin’s Republican Legislature renewed a push to bar transgender athletes from participating in...
wearegreenbay.com
Waste management company in Wisconsin required to pay $160k penalty for hazardous waste violations
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has received a civil judgment against a southern Wisconsin waste management company requiring it to pay penalties for hazardous waste violations. The announcement was made by Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday, and the complaint states that United Liquid...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin chemical plant announces permanent closure, layoffs of manufacturing department
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical plant in southern Wisconsin has announced that it will permanently close its entire manufacturing section, laying off roughly 60 employees. The permanent closure of Diversey, Inc.’s manufacturing section of its Watertown Plant, located on 316 Hart Street will go into effect on January...
Downtown Madison’s Lakefront Porch project receives $200K
MADISON, Wis. — The effort to transform an underutilized concrete platform above a city well overlooking Lake Monona into a new community gathering place has received a significant financial boost. The Lakefront Porch project is getting $100,000 awards from both the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation and the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation. The project calls for a raised wooden platform over...
nbc15.com
Respect for Marriage Act advances through Congress

fortatkinsononline.com
Fort school board moves seven high school courses, six course revisions toward approval
The School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education Thursday approved consideration of seven new courses and six course revisions which could potentially be offered to Fort Atkinson High School students beginning with the 2023-24 school year. During Thursday’s regular school board meeting, school board members unanimously approved two motions,...
nbc15.com
Mayor Rhodes-Conway to announce if she’s running for second term
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With one person already in the race for Madison mayor, the current occupant for that position is expected to announce this weekend if she will vie for a second term. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway scheduled a news conference for Sunday, Nov. 20, during which she will announce...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
End in sight for historic Janesville hotel renovation delayed due to supply chain issues
JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you saw the inside of an old hotel in Janesville 18 months ago, you might have argued demolition was the best option. To put it simply: it was incredibly deteriorated. Since then, the building’s owner has worked to restore it. “This is the neatest old building in Janesville,” owner Jim Grafft said. “This is probably the...
wapl.com
Dodge County waste company fined $160,000
MADISON, WI — An area waste recycling company receives a hefty judgment from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. United Liquid Waste Recycling Incorporated is fined $160,000 for violating the state’s hazardous substance spill laws and wastewater discharge laws. Attorney General Josh Kaul say those incidents allegedly happen at United’s Dodge County storage facility. According to a criminal complaint, United failed to report and remediate hazardous substance spills, maintain its wastewater storage facilities, improperly applied waste as fertilizer to farm fields and failed to report waste collection, sampling and application activities. Those actions are required under the terms of United’s waste water discharge permit.
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin DNR Secretary Preston Cole To Retire From Evers Administration
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary Preston D. Cole will be retiring from the Evers Administration on Nov. 23, 2022, after a long and dedicated 35 year career in public service. “Preston has been an integral part of my administration since...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Madison’s Nitty Gritty closed through Thanksgiving due to fire
MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at Madison’s Nitty Gritty restaurant is under investigation. Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched to the restaurant on N. Frances St. just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A passerby called 911 and reported a vehicle and dumpster were on fire in the back parking lot. The caller also reported the fire spread to...
CBS 58
Evers and Republicans both want tax cuts, but different ones
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Speaking after touring a training center in Madison, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers followed up on a campaign promise he made on the campaign trail. "The same middle-class tax cut we did in the last budget," Evers said. At an August campaign stop in Milwaukee, Evers announced...
telecompetitor.com
TDS Telecom Fiber Push into Wisconsin Continues
TDS Telecom is expanding its ongoing network build in Wisconsin with moves into Whitewater and Manitowoc. The company also said that it is breaking ground on its previously announced network in Tomah. Work on the additional projects is expected to begin soon. TDS will serve about 12,900 addresses in Manitowoc...
nbc15.com
After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been fifteen years since a Plymouth family lost their son in a two-story house fire. His family and the Madison Fire Department are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking their smoke alarms. On a snowy Sunday in 2007, UW-La Crosse...
County leaders hear findings from investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo
MADISON, Wis. — The retired Dane County judge tasked with conducting an independent investigation into allegations of racism and animal mistreatment at the Henry Vilas Zoo laid out her findings to the county board’s Committee of the Whole Thursday evening. Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn’s report, released last month, concluded there were no actionable legal issues at the zoo but did uncover...
nbc15.com
Head into the holiday season with these 4 events in Madison!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are heading into the weekend before Thanksgiving, and as we look to kick off the holiday season, there are lots of fun and festive events happening across the Madison area. Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four suggestions of...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in deer theft
PORTAGE, Wis. — Law enforcement in Columbia County recovered a stolen deer Sunday, thanks to some help from Facebook users. It all started on Saturday. A woman posted that her son had shot his first buck while hunting on property off Highway O between Portage and Wisconsin Dells. However, someone stole the animal from the property. That’s when officers with...
Boy, 11, shot in apparent hunting accident in Wisconsin, DNR says
MADISON, Wis. – An 11-year-old boy is dead after he was shot in the chest while inside of vehicle during the opening weekend of Wisconsin's deer hunting season.The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it happened Sunday at about 9 a.m. in the Township of Seneca, located about 60 miles north of Wisconsin Dells.Investigators say a 41-year-old man was unloading a firearm in the backseat of the vehicle that the boy was in when it "discharged."The boy was flown to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.It's not clear if the man who was handling the firearm will face criminal charges.
nbc15.com
Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire and Police Units investigated a fire at a home, but did not determine what caused it. Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They say fire could be seen from the outside. When firefighters arrived...
